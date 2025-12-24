1.

Our gift to you this Holiday Season is a brand, spanking new, information-packed home page at PreventGeocide2030.org. And, best of all, it has practical, effective steps we can all take to get rid of the UN/Globalist Parasite once and for all!

Holidays are a time for giving. Our gift to the freedom community is the gift not of hope (a weak and dependent word, in our opinion), but of effective action. Instead of hoping for things to get better, the easy steps outlined in the new PreventGenocide2030.org home page can actually make them not only better, but right again, restoring the actual Rule of Constitutional Law and Sovereign Power to the United States at every level.

And once that happens in the US, other nations can choose to come along - and we believe that they will.

How? Simple (not easy, but simple, really): The US Congress has before it the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 (HR:1498/S:669). Right now, the bills stipulate that the US must withdraw from the UN and that all parts and persons from the UN must leave the US. Well and good, but the bill, as currently written, does nothing to address the real menace.

True, by withdrawing from the UN we will save a good deal of money. However, the UN has already gotten its hooks and claws and fangs into every aspect of governance, land use, education, transportation, banking, land and water use, health, control of the military and pretty much anything else you can think of.

All of this, mind you, by an organization which thinks there are way too many of us on the planet and that our innate nature should be modified to meet their likings, playing godling as it is: the United Nations.

So, the Act must be amended to make examination and replacement of all regulations and policies which conflict with our Rule of Constitutional Law mandatory (corrective action) and to prohibit the US from ever again joining any organization which could become a World Government. Because, simply put, any organization which can do that, will do that (preventive action). And that is never good for freedom.

Now, let’s be clear: if one or two of us tell our Congressional Members that we want them to amend, then sponsor and pass the Act, it is meaningless. But when 1 or 2 MILLION people do the same, it becomes very meaningful.

So, our gift to you goes well beyond information. It is meaningful action steps that you can take and then mobilize your entire community to join you in taking.

When we do that, it works. When we THINK about doing it, it does not work.

So, scroll down to the bottom of our brand-new home page at PreventGenocide2030.org, take the actions there and then make it your Freedom Resolution to devote 10 minutes a day, every day, to motivating and mobilizing everyone you can reach.

In other words, share the gift of freedom and help your community realize that it is, in fact, within our grasp.

