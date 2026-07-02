Connie Shields’ Unlock Alberta stack gets pretty much everything right. And she’s outdone herself this time.

What she writes about may be focused on Alberta (after all, she lives there), but the bad guys are called “GLOBALists” for a reason. Their agenda is the same everywhere.



They need us to hate and fear each other. They need us to distrust everyone and everything. They need us to feel overwhelmingly vulnerable and overwhelmed. They need us to cower and be grateful that wiser heads than ours are solving our [invented and manufactured] problems.

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And most of all, they us to relinquish our common sense and personal responsibility to them. They need us to cede our authority, power and sovereignty to them although

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In psychological terms, they need us to allow them to infantilize us so they can be the parent who makes everything OK.

Except that their version of “OK” is death and destruction for liberty, freedom, autonomy, sovereignty, dignity and critical thinking.



Which brings us to Connie’s brilliant substack. Please read it and then ask how important reversing their grip on your life and your future is.

If the answer is, “Nope, not so much. I’m a pretty busy person.”, well, then, lucky you. You get to snooze a little longer this morning before the devastation wakes you up.

If, on the other hand, and I certainly hope we are on the other hand here, you get it and are looking for a way to stop this version of reality from becoming our common fate, I want to welcome you to the world that I inhabit (Connie lives here, too, I am happy to say!)

In that world you are invited to:



1. Join the Council of Concerned Citizens, https://PreventGenocide2030.org/C3, for the explicit purpose of creating and implementing a systemic cure for the global disorder (strategy and tactics explained at the link). How much? You set the membership fee.



2. Engage your entire Circle of Influence to spread the word via social media, emails, word of mouth, fliers, etc. because derailing an agenda as well developed and massive as the Globalist one is not an easy matter and takes massive numbers of people sharing the very heavy lifting involved. I estimate we will need pressure from about 5 million people to peacefully compel the legal tool we need into being placed in our hands. Once we have it, we use it - peacefully, lawfully and successfully. See

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

for details on the Deep Legislative Detox needed to get rid of the Globalist parasite.



3. Listen to Catalytic Conversations presented by Dr. Rima Truth Reports every Saturday from 5-7 PM Eastern at Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022 and share it with your friends. Great guests and great videos bring world-class information and inspiration for this huge effort we have to succeed in - together.



4. Get creative. We have a huge war to win, and we must fight it without violence. That requires creativity, enthusiasm and flexibility. It also requires a LOT of different skills. Get involved. This is OUR future we are protecting, and OUR creativity will organize the plans and mobilize the means for this victory. The stakes are so high that not emerging victorious is not even thinkable.



5. Encourage everyone you know who would rather not succumb to the Globalist agenda of brutal slavery for the remaining few and elimination of the bulk of humanity to think and talk and act. Send them to

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

for an introduction to the problem AND the steps we need to accomplish to succeed in ridding ourselves of the very real Globalist menace.

And thank you for your activism! We are the solution to the carefully created problem they have arranged for us.



PS: Where have you been, Dr. Rima?



Good question. Late last year I lost 1/3 of my income because I would not continue as Medical Director for a company supporting a prominent, vicious antisemite. I confronted the owner of the company and, Shazam!, the next day he decided that the company could not afford me (which is what I expected, by the way), but then I had to find a job to replace the lost income.



I will not prescribe drugs, so jobs for me as a drug vending machine psychiatrist were hard to find. I now spend a couple or three days a week evaluating people for the VA, deciding if they have PTSD or a traumatic brain injury or and eating disorder. I do not prescribe anything for them, so my conscience is clean.



I will write about that patient population, which has touched me very deeply. But the first several months involved a VERY steep learning curve.



But more to the point, I needed to reexamine and rethink how to end the Globalist menace. Whether to end it was never the question. How to go about it, when there are so many people seeing, and focusing on, so many things needed some serious reexamination.

My last stack was on April 8, 2026. Today is July 1. I don’t know about you, but I understand, really understand, that failure is not an option in this war. But I also understand that

Lots of good people that are working diligently are, in my opinion, caught by distractions, pursuing tactics without a strategic goal. I needed to understand how and why that was happening, in addition to what the problem itself was (and is). I needed to understand why what is so obvious to the people I work closely with is so difficult for so many other people to see as the central, and therefore most critically important, issue.

So, I stopped and sat, as it were, under a Bo tree

until I was sure that I could say with certainty, “This way! There’s a possible victory over this hill” and “No! Not that way! There’s nothing to win in that direction, only losses for us!”

Yup. I am certain.

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The tool we have to capture and turn to our own uses is still Regulatory Capture (that is, the Globalists have been carefully putting their intentions into action years, possibly decades before now, with our ignorance shielding them from discovery). We have to identify it everywhere it has been put in place and undo it.



And that’s why we need the US Congress to pass the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 AFTER we amend it so that any regulation at any level of governance is either compliant with the US Constitution or it gets dumped. No exceptions. We get rid of ALL regulations, standards, practices, partnerships, etc., that are not compliant with the US Constitution and keep only those that are fully constitutional. And, if new regulations are needed, well, we have plenty of bureaucrats to create them under citizen review, of course.



Is it easy? No.

Is it perfect? No.

Does it strike directly at the heart of the Beast but undoing the essential element which the Beast uses and relies upon for more capture and control. Yes, absolutely and directly.

Now the challenge is numbers.

I spent a couple of months reevaluating. I came to the same conclusion I did 21 years ago: our side needs to act strategically, choosing our targets to disentangle its toxic strands carefully. Being distracted by anything other than ridding ourselves of the beast itself, not its tentacles, is a path to defeat. And defeat is not an option.



C’mon. Pick up your mouse. We have work to do.

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