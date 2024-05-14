When I publish an article on this stack, I generally remember to insert a request for support from my readers for the work like this:

There is no paywall, will never be a paywall here since I believe that the information is important enough for me to spend time researching and writing and you to spend time reading and sharing. That means that the coin we exchange is time and intensity, and those are, after all, the most important coin that we have, second only to affiliation/connection/love.

So yesterday, when I collected my mail and found not one, not two, but three envelopes with checks in them, one with a note that read,

“Dear Rima,

Received your request for funds this morning via email. I have enclosed as much as I can to keep you going. YOU MUST KEEP GOING.

Found your video in 2009 when you stood on the tarmac and gave us the criminal cabal’s intent. You were right then and still, you are correct. WE MUST NEVER COMPLY with theirs or anyone’s tyranny!

This is the hill!

Thanks for posting the address for sending checks. Most don’t and I refused to give these sick banksters a penny i do not have to give them. Again, thanks for all your work, past, present and future. I’m listening. Sincerely, NAME

The other two envelopes just had checks.

I was so touched by the generosity and the support that I, was moved, quite literally to tears.

Being a doctor in private practice is far more lucrative than being an independent freedom advocate without any financial backing whatsoever, relying on contributions and the sale of products/merch to keep the lights on.

I have never taken a penny from this work, nor did General Bert before he was murdered, nor has Counsel Ralph Fucetola. But the email management company and the hosting company and the internet company sure do want more than pennies.

So your gifts are precious both because they show us that you do care about our message, and because they really do help.

Here’s the address again, for those of you who are ready to help out:

Rima E. Laibow, MD

3769 E. Calle Fernando

Tucson AZ 85716

You can also help by passing along the link to this substack and asking people to subscribe and by taking a look at the products we make available. If any of it appeals, please buy it. That is another form of support which supports your health and well-being and our ability to keep going.

Check out these sites with natural, non-drug, non-toxic products I know, trust and personally use regularly:

You are going to buy supplements anyway. Why not buy them here at a discount and support what we do?

Remember, though, the whole point of the sub stack and of our connection, is for us to take action together to get the globalist Death Machine off our doorstep, out of our lives entirely. Go to https://PreventGenocide2030.org and take action there. If you have not done so yet, do it now. If you have done so, do it again.

Tell Congress to pass the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act. NOW!!!

And thank you.

