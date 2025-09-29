I Have No Idea What Could Possibly Motivate Dr. Nagase to Release This Absurd and Inaccurate Video, But Connie Shields Shreds It, Asking for Open Debate.
Please read and share. We are all too easily swayed by false narratives and misdirection, supported by censorship. No more!
The Universal Ostrich Farm obtained an 11th hour Temporary Restraining Order from the Canadian Supreme Court literally within hours of the ostriches’ ordered cull although such TROs are very rarely granted. (Cudos, attorney Umar Sheikh.)
Every time the Ostrich side makes a forward stride, the nay sayers spring into action, circulating vicious, vapid and inaccurate falsehoods. You can bank on it. Or, rather, apparently, they can.
This time, the flapping mouth is
attached to a previously well-respected physician, Dr. Daniel Nagase, MD, a family practice and ER physician who practiced medicine in British Columbia and Alberta until his licenses were suspended and or surrendered.
He calls the ostrich farm a psyop (?? are the ostriches made of cardboard?) and says t…