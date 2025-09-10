Charlie Kirk is dead. He was a father, son, husband, citizen, speaker, pundit, commentator.

Here is Charlie’s audience just before he was murdered:

He was being listened to by a throng of students who wanted to hear, challenge, interact with, debate, agree with, contend with, uphold, disagree with what he had to say. But someone thought that they had the right (maybe they thought they had the duty) to “protect” people from whatever it was that they hated in what Charlie had to say.

Charlie Kirk was not shot because he was a father, son, husband, citizen. He was shot because he dared to say something that another person disagreed with. He was shot because some loon with a gun in his hand (and I am a firm upholder of the Second Amendment - the gun could just as well have been a cross bow, a poisoned dart or a sling shot) believed that his disagreement is the same as a justly delivered death sentence, issued by the Lord God Jehovah or a Court of Competent Jurisdiction or the little green men from Mars who have been giving him directions since he was a 12 year old kid and wanted to masturbate. It does not matter what the rationale he gives himself might be. The fact is that this particular loon has been intentionally engineered, just as the rest of us have been: we have been falsely led to believe that differing with us is the same as threatening us, that coming to different conclusions from the same or a similar set of facts (or beliefs or prejudices or fears or illusions) is a social crime for which any punishment is justified. That punishment can be social isolation (shunning, excommunication, banishment, etc.), imprisonment, or, as in this case, execution by a firing squad [of one].

Your husband/wife/son/daughter/mother/father/pediatrician/neighbor/boss/landlord/taxi driver took the jab and you didn’t? Then it makes sense to them, previously loving and compassionate, to cut you out of their life or shun you, call for your imprisonment or never let you darken their doorstep again. Or maybe it makes sense to kill you. It did to the Utah loon who executed Charlie Kirk.

Let me point out that I am particularly sensitive on the subject of assassination: my dear and beloved husband, Major General Albert N. Stubblebine III (US Army, Deceased) was assassinated by someone who wanted to silence him and me. And there was another serious attempt on my life last Friday (Number 10, but, hey, who’s counting?), so I have a heightened sensitivity on the issue. But we should all be horrified and appalled by the use of force to silence the impolite, the impolitic or the inconvenient

We have been falsely led to believe that whatever offends us is automatically wrong. Whatever is wrong is automatically unscientific or unsupported by facts. Whatever is unscientific or unsupported by facts is a conspiracy theory. Whatever is a conspiracy theory is automatically bad. Whatever is automatically bad must be silenced. Whatever must be silenced automatically grants us the right to silence it. Whatever is our right to silence can, may, must and should be silenced by any means since it is to the mythical and elusive “greater good” to silence that which is bad and that, since we are serving the greater good in some way, the ends automatically justify the means.

Dr Paul Alexander (who is an epidemiologist) writes a substack (Dr. Paul Alexander from Alexander COVID News) in which he regularly: 1. supports Donald J. Trump, excusing anything he does which is bad (such as Operation Warp Speed and the mRNA bioweapons) as simply mistakes that other people lied to him and misled him into committing and 2. rales against people who commit vile acts against others and who happen to also be Muslims and illegal immigrants. He regularly calls for them to be executed without a jury trial or any other due process. We have, he says, the video surveillance footage that shows the guy on the Light Rail in Charlotte, NC, plunging a knife repeatedly into the body of a nearby woman and continuing to plunge it until he has killed her. Then the knife wielding murderer mutters that he got the White girl. So just string him up, Paul says, just hang him high. Kill the feral, fecal beast without a trial or a judge. Just kill him.

Well, Paul, that is precisely the reasoning that the Utah loon used to kill Charlie Kirk, who was also the innocent victim: Hang him (Kirk) high. Just kill him.

And you, Paul, and those like you who believe that the very real and perfectly justified outrage we feel when violence and wrong erupts authorizes us to become savage beasts of equal lawlessness and brutality, you seem to adhere to the notion that law and justice are only for the easy times, the simple times, the low-emotion times, that once our ire is raised, we are justified in anything we want to do, but because it is we, not them, who are doing that “anything”. And because it is us, well, somehow that is just fine. Somehow that is even virtuous because we can justify our brutality by the metric of our passion.

The path back to some sort of civil society is not to call for more murder because murder was committed unless you are the top dog in a dog eat dog, eye for an eye world. And if you are, I am buying a ticket on the first transportation out because that is not a world in which I want to live. Enjoy your brutal cave world, Brother. I’ll opt for regularly applied, fair handed and predictable justice, thank you ever so much. Of course, that means it is our deep and abiding responsibility to assure that the justice is, in fact, just. Without that, we are back to the cave. Maybe the cave is nicely furnished, but it’s the same old brutal cave.

The way back requires us to call for more justice because murder was committed not less justice because murder was committed. To what end? Vertaintly punishment and retribution. Perhaps death.

I used to be opposed to the death penalty. But I have was born in a decade and have lived through decades in which the magnitude of Crimes Against Humanity past and those still in the works are monstrous enough for me to have abandoned that stance. I now believe firmly in a real trial and a death penalty, executed [sic] publicly and with world-wide dissemination to be suffered by the grand masters of grand crimes. I believe that there are cases where real justice may well call for execution.

But we cannot have a just and civil society without a welcome attitude to discord, to disagreement, to difficult conversations.

No one ever died from listening to the other side of a conversation that they did not want to listen to. Some people, like Charlie Kirk and my husband, however, died because someone deeply and genuinely wanted to make sure that what they had to say was silenced. And somehow, irrationally, insanely, that was, in their minds, their right.

When conversations are difficult and emotions are running high, certainty is evident (on both sides) and the points of view are apparently irreconcilable, the continuation of a sane society (or the achievement of that lofty goal) can only be attained by re-engaging, often after some time to cool off, in fact, usually from a different angle or at a different level of abstraction or engagement.

Civil society cannot be built when disagreement means you whip out your hand gun and I whip out mine and we have a shoot ‘em out at the OK Corral to prove whose point was best fitted for survival. The Utah loon is insane (or government mind-controlled, which would put him in much the same category). It is even more important to call for the rational welcome of, not destruction of, discord, real, solid, tough, tangledly, messy and difficult discord.

Here’s what my dear friend and wonderful colleague, Connie Shields, has written today about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Please subscribe to her stack: it is outstanding.

She calls for unity. I call for creative, respectful, loving, yes, actually loving, discord. Who knows? Each of us might actually learn something if we, however briefly, shut our mouths and open our minds to what someone we disagree with has to offer us.

What we might learn is how better to understand, and thus, counter, their position. You never know.

What we do know is that when we cannot hear each other and are willing to exclude, extrude and execute one another for decisional differences, for ascribed “wrong think” leading to ascribed “wrong speak”, we are doing the work of the psyops enemies who have our fragmentation, and therefore our destruction, in mind.

C’mon! Are we that dumb, that we are going to do the work of the Destructocrats for them, helping along their Malthusian Management of us and our world?

God, I hope not. Please visit PreventGenocide2030.org to learn more and take action.