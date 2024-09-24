Dangerous Bill 293 if passed you can kiss your judiciary system, health ,land, body etc good bye (rumble.com)

Tony Lohnes is a citizen journalist. He talks about real issues in practical, meaningful and thoughtful discussions that are a delight to be part of. Today, he and I talked about the interlocking dangers to Canda domestically and the US internationally presented by the horrifying bill which as NEARLY become law in Canada, C-293.

Not only that, but we explored how and why this atrocious bill, that literally wipes out the Canadian Court System, violates both the Charter and the Bill of Rights (and a whole bunch of other laws) is a threat to both of our countries and to the rest of the world.

C-293 explicitly operationalizes all of the UN’s Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under, of course, the guise of “protecting” Canadians from the “risk” of “pandemics” because of “climate change” under the appalling “One Health” mode

You will note that under the One Health model, nothing, neither animal, vegetable nor mineral, not tides not rain or wind, is left out. Nothing. (Oh, and if you have pets of any kind, they can be killed to “protect” you from “diseases” that they might give you and to reduce your carbon footprint. I kid you not.

Those are my zoonotic disease carries and I assure you that no one is taking them out to “protect” me. (They actually do a pretty good job of protecting me, actually.)

Back to the issue at hand: Note, please, that none of the terms in quotes is defined in the bill, so it can, while overriding the Courts, property, parental, self-determination and other rights, controlling your food and food supply, forcing medical treatment on you, seizing your property (and whole cities if someone wants to) and operating directly under the WHO, which is, of course, operating directly under and for the United Nations, literally kidnap, kill or imprison you and your family under any conditions deemed “necessary” to “protect” you from… well, anything or nothing at the whim of the Public Health dictators. Oh, and did I mention absolute and total censorship to “protect” you from information that is not good for you?

Yeah, that, too.

You can take action against the finalization of C-293 here, PreventGenocide2030.org, and I strongly suggest that you do that right now, then share it with everyone you can reach.

You might think that is bad enough but with the UN, nothing is bad enough.

Turns out that although a similar bill to C-293 has been under consideration in the US (more about that in subsequent stacks), there is a bill before the US Congress now that can change things dramatically for the better (for once). It is called the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 and it gets the US out of the UN and the UN out of the US. NOW!

The good news is that the bill is now before both the House and the Senate. The bad news is that the paymasters of the Members of Congress have no intention of letting that bill pass, let alone pass and override the Oval Office veto. So we have to change that.

Political pressure is a numbers game. The numbers are often dollars or people. They have the dollars. We [still] have the people and we therefore still have the ability to mount a huge political momentum to literally force Congress to do our bidding, not that of their paymasters unless they want to be seen by those very paymasters as having lost control of the control that the paymasters pay them to maintain.

So, yes, a roar of millions of people demanding the same thing, the passage of the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023, will, in fact, force Congress to pass a bill that they have no particular interest in passing. In fact, that is how many useful bills get passed and policies that are adopted (or blocked). I know, because I have personally been involved with successfully engineering several such campaigns in the US and Chile.

As a side commentary, let me note that the wise ones who sagely opine that no such political tsunami will have the desired effect have never engineered such a successful campaign and so their self-fulfilling prophecy of failure is based on lack of knowledge and experience. Ignore them. Take the Action here, PreventGenocide2030.org and help solve the problem.

The US provides 27% of the UN’s budget. But the US is the beating heart of the globalist cabal and its death machine. Ripping it out will weaken and possibly kill the death machine. Sounds like a plan to me.

Take action to get the US out of the UN and the UN out of the UN. Now would be a good time.