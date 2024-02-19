Catalytic Conversations, now on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com 5-7 PM (Eastern Time) Saturdays, is a new podcast designed for serious, intelligent conversation that changes outcomes. And this conversation certainly has the potential to do just that. Co-Hosts Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta), Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas) and I (Natural Solutions Foundation) hosted UK’s Sandi Adams and Canadians Pissed Off Grandmother Darcy and Shelaw McFarlane in a discussion which may, in fact, turn out to be monumental in our efforts to extract our countries, states, provinces, counties, towns and municipalities, our justice system, our schools, our borders, our churches, our doctors and, most important of all, our bodies and our children, from the Death Machine otherwise known as the UN/WHO/Etc.

Please listen to this podcast and provide your comments below. If we are right, corporate action instead of sovereign nation action could offer us tremendous potential in getting out of the UN Death Machine.

But maybe we are not right. I look forward to your comments.

Our conversation was so fruitful that we decided to reconvene next Saturday, February 24the to continue the discussion.

You can listen and chat live during the show at www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com (please create your free account in advance) or on Rumble at PeopleForPeople2022.

By the way, PeopleForPeople.Ning.com is a fantastic free speech, uncensored platform with some amazing shows.

The Dr Rima Truth Reports airs live there and on the PeopleForPeople2022 Rumble channel every Tuesday at 6-8 PM (Eastern Time) when my co-host, Counsel Ralph Fucetola and I do in-depth interviews with fascinating people. Dr Rima Truth Reports is a reader-supported publication. There is no paywall, so everyone is welcome to leave comments, participate in the community and read everything here since nothing is hidden behind a paywall. Your subscriptions and donations help to support our work and are deeply appreciated.

Leave a comment

Share

Share Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack