If you think government overreach and UN destruction is limited to Canada, you are wrong. What happens to the Ostriches is about the global destruction of property rights, agriculture and democracy.
Canada's assault on the ostriches is merely an early salvo in the global war on us, all of us, and all of our rights.
Connie Shields, of Unlock Alberta, says it all here:
Why should you care if you don’t own ostriches or chickens or pigs or ducks? Why should you care if you don’t live in Canada? Why should you care if you are not a farmer or a homeowner?
Because what is being tested in Edgewood, BC, is coming to property and governance near you.
That is what “Global” means, after all.
Take this seriously. If the ostrich situation stirs you along any line at all, then get active in getting the US out of the UN unwinding all of the regulatory control it has established in every aspect of our lives and our governments, schools, banks, airports, water supplies, etc., etc., by visiting PreventGenocide2030.org. Spend a little time there and poke around. There is a wealth of information available. Then get activated and help to activate your community of interest.
That means share, share, share, as if your life depended on it. Because it literally does.
Concerning purchases of land, especially, are worrisome. Too often, we hear that Gates or some other politically questionable billionaire has bought up huge chunks of prime farmland. We are being attacked from many angles now. If the killings are not up to snuff, the bad boys have many other ways to bedevil us by making our lives more difficult. Why our braindead Congress cannot see what is happening makes me suspicious that they are elitists who have been enriched over and over by influence peddlers. It's hard to keep up with the attacks on humanity.
It is full out war now.