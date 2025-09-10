Connie Shields, of Unlock Alberta, says it all here:

Why should you care if you don’t own ostriches or chickens or pigs or ducks? Why should you care if you don’t live in Canada? Why should you care if you are not a farmer or a homeowner?

Because what is being tested in Edgewood, BC, is coming to property and governance near you.

Share

That is what “Global” means, after all.

Take this seriously. If the ostrich situation stirs you along any line at all, then get active in getting the US out of the UN unwinding all of the regulatory control it has established in every aspect of our lives and our governments, schools, banks, airports, water supplies, etc., etc., by visiting PreventGenocide2030.org. Spend a little time there and poke around. There is a wealth of information available. Then get activated and help to activate your community of interest.

Leave a comment

That means share, share, share, as if your life depended on it. Because it literally does.