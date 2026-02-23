In case the link above does not work, here is the link to the interview on Rumble.com: https://rumble.com/v7635ry-catalytic-conversations-10-pm-uk-2-pm-pacific-4-pm-central-5-pm-eastern.html

NOTE: I am making a personal appeal to each and every one of the nearly 90,000 people on this substack list: I am urging you to take moment and join the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) right now, right here: https://preventgenocide2030.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/2025-04-17-Button-join-donate.jpg Membership fees are set by you from $1 per month upward, based on your choice.



All members receive the same benefits and information and are invited to a private, Members’ Only Fireside Chat with me every Tuesday evening. That is a remarkable and dynamic working group.

All funding powers our public relations and legislative impact efforts to 1. Get the US out of the UN and the UN out of the US, 2. Assure that the US will never again be a member of any organization capable of becoming a World Government and, most important, eliminating the lethal regulatory capture and control parasite already in place after more than 80 years of stealthy, careful and brilliantly orchestrated legislative and regulatory capture of every agency and structure in our society.



Share

Now, on to the closely related topic of what to do about the bioweapon foisted upon humanity as a health measure, the COVID-19 mRNA shots which, along with other, newer mRNA shots, continue to menace the health and survival of humanity.

Well, as it turns out, you can bring the legislation to ban mRNA to your State legislature. Remember, health matters is NOT one of the enumerated powers of the Federal Government: it is left to the States.

Leave a comment

YOU, yes, YOU can bring this bill to your state legislators. It has now been introduced in 3 states. Reach out to your legislators and tell them how important this bill is to the people in your state.

The chances are good that the legislator, or someone they care about, has been injured by the bioweapon jab. Give them the information and tell them that you and your neighbors and friends would be happy to meet with them electronically or in person to provide more information.

I am pretty sure that if you reach out to Dr. Sansone, he would be more than happy to meet with your decision makers and politicians as well. Reach out to him via a comment on his latest stacks at Mind Matters and Everything Else.

Dr. Sansone is very diligent: he has crafted a bill tailored to each state. Find your state’s bill here,

And, just in case you are thinking, “But I don’t live in the US, so that does not apply to me, Dr. Sansone’s got your covered: “Click here for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the bill. Click here for European Country versions of the bill. Click here for Japan and South Korea versions of the bill. Click here for Philippines version of the bill.”

The message here, as I am sure you realize, goes beyond the mRNA bioweapon issue (although that is, quite literally, a matter of life and death).

The issue is whether you and I can, and will, take the steps necessary to stop the death machine.

If you understand that it is your responsibility as much as it is Dr. Sanson’s or mine or anyone else’s, then I want to invite you to become a member of the Council of Concerned Citizens at PreventGenocide2030.org/C

You see, I believe we have identified the central device that the destructocrats are using to destroy us and our society and institutions. And I believe that by attacking their attack on us at that point, we have a very real chance to overturn the juggernaut of destruction coming at us, stop it and rebuild what it has already damaged so deeply.



The plan is relatively simple: carrying it out will require finances to create a massive and effective public relations and lobbying campaign. The particulars are detailed on the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) page, PreventGenocide2030.org/C3

There are nearly 90,000 people on this list. Monthly membership in C3 is whatever you can afford to give, starting at $1. If you can afford more, that is great. We need it. If your support is at the minimum level, that is great, too.

What is the alternative to not succeeding? Total victory by the forces that have decided you and I are little more than disposable property, livestock, subhumans, to be disposed of as they, the would-be masters, see fit.

In other words, there is no meaningful option. Failure is not an option. And that means that your support is essential.

If you can only afford $1 per month, great. 90,000 people at that level means we have the funds to fund freedom. If you can give more, please do. And share this information with everyone you can reach.

You are part of humanity, which means you are part of the target for the genocidal destruction.

Thanks for being part of the solution.

