Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
remoteviewer57's avatar
remoteviewer57
12hEdited

Love You Both Dr. Rima & Dr. Sansone.

Fear Not As God Commanded Us & Keep Up The Good Fight All! :)

Reply
Share
Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
11hEdited

...90 seconds in Dr Rima and when Dr Joe mentions he is in opposition to psychopathic authoritarianism, and he suggests anger might be a more appropriate response than denial in the disturbing circumstances, which makes me wonder concerning the global response which doesn't even approach 'lukewarm', and if this indicates a more dangerous psychological or soulless condition that is more sinister than psychopathic?... 🙏 ➕ 🙏...recall the warning about lukewarm, in the Book of Revelation!...to the Church in Laodicea 3:14 "So, because you are lukewarm—neither hot nor cold—I am about to spit you out of my mouth."... Revelation 3 NIV - To the Church in Sardis - “To the - Bible Gateway https://share.google/6eIk9x9M8W4U802Nj ... and there is Miciah 4:6 - "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children."...

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rima E Laibow MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture