Reiner Fuellmich is still in jail, still being deprived of his rights and his persecution stands as a frightening example of the lawless brutality to which the globalist forces of repression and destruction are willing to go if we allow them to proceed unchecked.

Reiner says that the Globalist monster is on its last legs and I profoundly hope that he is right. I would love to believe that although a wounded and dying beast is often at its most destructive and dangerous. If he is right, we have every reason to gather our strength and push back against the flailing and dying beast before it destroys us in its death throws.

I am, however, not sure that he is right. It may be that the Globalist monsters is gathering its strength as we back off and give it room to expand and seize more and more control and more and more power to destroy us. If that is the case, and the threat is massing, rather than expiring, we are even more mobilized to gather our strength to force this monster out of our lives forever since we will not have another opportunity if we lose this one, given its massive and malign capacity.

So, either way, we have one choice, as a species that wishes to survive. We have no choice but to defeat the monster and restore the possibility that humanity can, indeed, decide upon, and then fulfill its own destiny, not the destroyed one that the Globalist monster sees for it.

And that brings me to the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) and an update on our activities. And, with that update, I would like to personally invite you to become part of, quite literally, the only real, workable and meaningful solution to the globalist menace of which I am aware.

That menace will not be laid to rest by simply withdrawing from the massive network of globalist entanglements, such as the UN, WEF, NATO, PAHO, etc., etc., etc. The real menace that we face equally in pretty much every country on earth is not membership in control agencies, but the control of our agencies, the critically important, massive, but largely hidden threat of Regulatory Capture.

Now, “Regulatory Capture” may not sound very menacing (or very sexy, for that matter) until you realize that the UN and its ilk have spent the last 80+ years quietly infiltrating, capturing, weakening and altering every single layer and level of regulation and control in the entire society, both inside and adjacent to government”

Banking and finance

Education

Transportation and travel

Health

Zoning and land use

Water

Food and farming

Communication

Domestic and International Trade

Justice

international relations

Supply Chain

Etc., etc., etc.

Success at this effort is crucial to your future no matter what where you live. Right now, the US is the only country that can weaken and reverse the globalist thrust toward destruction of rights, property, social systems, nation states, Informed Consent, and, in fact, the very survival of humanity as an un-bio-digitally-converged species. So, helping the US accomplish this task open the road for other countries to join in that outcome.

Every week, C3 members are invited to a Members’ Only Fireside Chat (on Tuesday, 7:30 PM EST) with me. We have had three Fireside Chats so far and, from the very first moments, the folks who attended demonstrated that they were determined and solution-minded, sharing their experiences and expertise, bringing vitality and creativity to the task as hand and working together spontaneously to build this effort.

The amount of your membership in C3 is up to you. Membership dues are monthly. You decide what your membership costs on the basis of what you can afford and what your freedom is worth to you. Once you have joined, you will receive a Thank You email with the registration link for our Fireside Chat meetings. You will need to register for each meeting (which allows us to restrict it to Members Only), but there is no cost to attend.

Your dues are, quite literally, helping to fund freedom. YOUR freedom.



Half of the people at our Fireside Chat today, by the way, were from Canada and half were from the US. The problem is, quite literally, global. The solution is initially localized to the US, so that it can spread. And we need you, no matter where you live.

For a much deeper dive into the Council of Concerned Citizens, visit The Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) at PreventGenocide2030.org. While you are there, be sure to read the Legal Memo making the case that the US is actually not even a member of the UN and never has been!

And spread the word to everyone you can reach. We are facing a Globalist-mediated extinction level event which we have a brief, but amazingly potent window of opportunity to change the outcome of, assuming we take our responsibility and power seriously and act strategically and effectively.

Now the important update on Reiner Fuellmich which I promised you.

Reiner Fuellmich is a crusading and brilliant German attorney living and working in the US whom the globalist power lords decided to silence by literally kidnapping him from his vacation spot in Mexico, abducting him to Germany, holding him for an absurdly long time in pretrial detention on absurd charges under brutal conditions, conducting a kangaroo trial in which his rights, and even the charade of justice, was flagrantly trampled underfoot, subjecting him to continued cruel and unusual treatment and depriving him of humane care. At the end, in a trial in which the judges announced that witness evidence and arguments had no place because the decision had already been reached (sic!), Reiner was sentenced to a lengthy jail term for no crime but the serious crime of speaking the truth in the face of murderous global lies.

Yet, in spite of that, Reiner, whom I am proud to count as a personal friend, and whom we all must count as a political prisoner whom we support, is unbroken. He continues to fight for his rights, for real justice and, because he has been jailed to silence truth, and we perish without truth, he is, quite literally, fighting for our rights as he fights for his.

I am going to share the latest update that we have from this brave, much abused and valiant man after reminding you to take a few moments and write to him. Do it. Send a card or letter letting him know that he is fighting for us and that we are appreciative of his battle on our behalf.

If you were incarcerated as a political prisoner, wouldn’t you want to know that there were people supporting you and your sacrifice and sharing the truth? I would.

If you can contribute to the financial security of his wife, who is unable to visit him because she cannot go to Germany for obvious reasons, then please do so.

And a huge shout out to Elsa of The Truth Summit, who is able to translate from German, keeping us updated on Reiner’s situation and the proceedings in his case.

Here is Reiner’s latest message, courtesy of the Truth Summit: