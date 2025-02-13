In Case You Have Missed These Amazing Stacks, I Have Collected Them Here for You. You're Welcome. PS: I Saved the Best for Last. Keep Reading!
Connie Shields is a force of nature. Here is a collection of her recent stacks. No matter where you live, these pertain to you. Read, share, stop the monsters before they destroy us all.
Connie is the founder of Unlock Alberta. She is both hilarious, brilliant and devastatingly honest. You want to read her stacks, and take the action they direct you toward. Some of the references are particularly Canadian, since that’s her home, but the problems are global and so are the solutions: Get out of the UN and then unwind the damage they have inflicted on every aspect of our lives.
Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack is a reader-supported paywall publication. Support your health and my work by purchasing discounted professional quality supplements: https://us.fullscript.com/welcome/rlaibow/
All of this insanity comes directly from the United Nations. Right now, President Trump has directed Secretary of State Rubio to evaluate which international organizations and treaties are consistent with the US’s interests. Click here, PreventGenocide2030.org, to tell President Trump that you know the UN and all of its organizations, policies and programs are NOT consistent with US interests and you want him to withdraw the US from the UN NOW!
This evaluation is due to be completed in less than a month. Your participation is urgent right now. So is the participation of your Circle of Influence.
Spend some time every day posting this link, https://PreventGenocide2030.org, on Social Media and encouraging your contacts to take the action and spread it widely.
Thank you.
Subscribed to Connie Shields substack thanks to your share!
Praying with every fiber of my being that this demonic ostrich slaughter can be stopped.
If only every country exited the WHO/UN/WEF!
KEEP UP THE STRUGGLE! BE VIGILANT! NO RESTING ON LAURELS!
MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
NO TO YOUR CORRUPT MONEY-MAKING RACKETS!
Hell with the hypochondria germaphobia fear hysteria monkeyshines driving us all ape! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT BEFORE WE ALL GO BANANAS!
SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
The terrible senators, horrifying Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
It's all very pro-trump...