Connie is the founder of Unlock Alberta. She is both hilarious, brilliant and devastatingly honest. You want to read her stacks, and take the action they direct you toward. Some of the references are particularly Canadian, since that’s her home, but the problems are global and so are the solutions: Get out of the UN and then unwind the damage they have inflicted on every aspect of our lives.

All of this insanity comes directly from the United Nations. Right now, President Trump has directed Secretary of State Rubio to evaluate which international organizations and treaties are consistent with the US’s interests. Click here, PreventGenocide2030.org, to tell President Trump that you know the UN and all of its organizations, policies and programs are NOT consistent with US interests and you want him to withdraw the US from the UN NOW!

This evaluation is due to be completed in less than a month. Your participation is urgent right now. So is the participation of your Circle of Influence.

Spend some time every day posting this link, https://PreventGenocide2030.org, on Social Media and encouraging your contacts to take the action and spread it widely.

Thank you.