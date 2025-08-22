Your child’s pediatrician is a soft-hearted love of a teddy bear who wants children to be well and has their best interest at heart, right?

Nope. Not so much.

Their organization, the American Academy of Pediatrics, makes a LOT of money from all sorts of jabs, just like the individual pediatricians do. And they have decided that their wellbeing takes serious precedence over both your child’s and your parental rights.

This destruction of parental rights is, not surprisingly, totally consistent with the globalist agenda in which all of us, children included, are chattel property of the State. Here is a White Paper which Counsel Ralph Fucetola and I co-authored in 2023 called

“Hey, Kid, Where are Your Parents?” The Abolition of the Parent as Protector and Intermediary

Let me remind you that the two major organizations pushing your lack of authority over your children and their destruction through the normalization of the abnormal (see below) are the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNESCO. And let me remind you further that on January 21, 2025, President Trump announced the US withdrawal from WHO

and on July 22, 2025, the US withdrawal from UNESCO

So, memberships in these two organs of the UN are not in the best interest of the United States. But somehow, following their insane dictates is deemed to be within the best interests of your children. And taking away parent’s rights to protect them from like-long damage (including mutilation of their bodies on the backs of some insane pseudoscientific balderdash about shifting genders at whim and ad libidum because, well, just because) is still going on.

This time, the miscreants are the pediatricians that parents consult - and trust- to protect the wellbeing of their children.

That’s pretty much like trusting the docs who take care of the parents, isn’t it? You know, the ones who saw that the jabs were killing and maiming their patients and kept on jabbing them? Yeah, those docs.

WHO and UNESCO have their tentacles deep in child welfare and education and they are destroying our children via the poison dripping from those tentacles.

I urge you to take a few minutes and flip through this set of self-assured assertions of utter balderdash which is being used as the scaffolding for the destruction of our children as independent, psychosexually and psychologically sound human beings. When you read this consequential drivel with an inquiring attitude, the level of absurdity is literally breathtaking! Yet, it is still there in our schools and courts and Child Protective Services and hospitals and, wait for it, pediatrician’s offices.

The entwinement of this garbage into our entire educational/judicial/medical system is a vitally clear example of how important unwinding the UN’s mechanisms of control from our society that these globalist organizations have woven into every aspect of our lives.

Getting out of WHO and UNESCO did not get WHO and UNESCO’s poison out of our schools. We have to do that while we help parents reclaim parental rights and protect every child in the US from the globalist mental malignancy.



Mind you, I am perfectly at ease with adults loving whom they please and people playing dress up in appropriate circumstances. That is not what these lunatics advocate. You know it and so do I.

They have said they are coming for our children. That is not in the interests of the child, the family or the society.

The push to take authority for children and their well-being but leave responsibility for their upkeep and deeds (or misdeeds) with the parents left as mere custodial functionaries under this model of child-as-state-property.

When the International Council of Justice, a UN organization, issued its March 8, 2023 recommendations on global jurisprudence,

they made it clear that anyone, at any age, can consent to anything. They efficiently eliminated the special protected category of “child” and removed the right of parents to deny consent for anything pertaining to their child.

Let me be clear: that means that if someone says to a child, say, a two year old, “Let me do this and I will give you a piece of candy”, and the child agrees, no criminal act has taken place.



And, given the determination to foist the lies that “Children have the right [sic] to sexual partners” because “children are sexual beings” and the appalling direction provided by the UN and its agencies in the globally applied “Comprehensive Sexual Education” agenda

.

As a Child and Adolsecent Psychiatrist trained in pyschoanalysis, let me clarify: children, all children are SENSUAL beings. Their sensuality is a vital and profound part of their reality. SEXUALITY is a later developmental phenomenon which, if stimulated prematurely, is potentially overwhelmingly traumatic for the child, altering forever the personal, emotional, psychological and mental development of the child. In fact, mind control experiments like MK ULTRA and MONARCH demonstrated that early and repeated sexual trauma was the most efficient way to produce mind controlled slaves. Is it any wonder that children worldwide are being exposed to practices and programs designed to prepare them for a life of bio digitally converged mind-controlled obedience?

For an in-depth analysis of this horrifying, and very well developed normalization of the abnormal, please visit CHILDREN - Prevent Genocide 2030

We can stand idly by or we can pressure Congress to amend the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act now before both houses so that in addition to withdrawing entirely from the UN, we also make it impossible for the US to join any international body that has the capacity to become a world government and we set the requirement that every UN compliant regulation, protocol, procedure, guideline and practice MUST be reviewed and replaced with those which are consistent with US interest and compliant with US statutory and constitutional law.

Please visit PreventGenocide2030.org to learn more about how we can do that.