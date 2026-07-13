Happy Bastille Day. You are invited to celebrate Bastille Day with us at the Council of Concerned Citizens Members Only Fireside Chat [on Zoom] this coming Tuesday, July 14. We’ll have a 1.5-hour meeting at 9 PM Eastern.





The price of admission has two parts: 1. Join the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) - pay what you wish - and 2. Complete your Homework Assignment: one or two sentences that will help people want to open an email or read a post focused on what C3 is focused on: amending and passing the US legislation now before Congress which will allow us to remove globalist control from our lives completely.

Why Bastille Day? Simple. French stormed the barricades at the odious Bastille prison 237 years ago in 1789. The old order toppled when ordinary people had had enough.

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Everyone knew, and agreed, that the Monarchy was impregnable and the people were inconsequential. And that was true until it wasn’t. We are just outside those barricades, my friends. They are impregnable until they aren’t, because we are inconsequential until we aren’t.

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And it is time for us to be fully and deeply consequential.

Each of us has a Circle of Influence. Each member of those Circles has their own and the force multiplier of social media, properly use, is vast and highly impactful.

The limiting factor is the subject line. That’s your homework. The shorter and more compelling the better.

And, yes, you are able to come up with things that matter: what, after all, you know what would get YOU to open the email or read the post and share each of them. Come to the meeting on Tuesday and share it with us.

Once you join C3, you’ll receive an email with the registration link for the meeting tomorrow, July 14, Bastille Day.

If the dog eats your homework, there is no problem, because it was short enough that you memorized it before you shredded it and put it in the dog’s bowl. I know you did!

C3 hosts a weekly Fireside Chat, a Members Only event, so your invitation arrives when you become a member.

The parallel is very strong between the storming of the Bastille and where we are now concerning the powerful and well-organized Globalist “elite” who have carefully captured the mechanisms of permission to do whatever they want. They dearly want us to believe that we are irrelevant and inconsequential. Just like the French government in the late 18th century.

The French nobility made up less than 2% of the population of France in 1789, but the whole society was organized for their comfort, benefit and pleasure. Challenging them was, people were told, entirely futile, despite the ever-increasing oppression and fiscal devastation wrought by the nobility and born by the citizenry.

When the people decided that enough oppression was, in fact, too much, they reversed the trope: the top layer become irrelevant while the people became invincible.

The Globalist tool is Regulatory Capture: the Globalists have cleverly slotted regulations, policies, practices, permits, guidelines, private-public partnerships and the like into place so they could do whatever they intended. We can end that by reversing the Regulatory Capture. How? By creating the necessary political pressure to compel the US Congress to amend the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 to require every agency and organization which comes under Federal sway in any way to check every one of those items against the US Constitution. If it is not Constitutionally compliant (and most are not), they get chucked. If they are, they remain.

The implications are enormous. The impact is profound. The possibilities are very hopeful.

Congress will only do this once millions of people demand it. Regardless of Congressional corruption or compromise, Congress yields to massive public pressure. We need the tool that amending and passing this bill will give up.

Taking Regulatory Capture apart is, in fact, the key to removing Globalism from every aspect of our lives.

C3 was purpose made for this task.

Join us. Wide support will allow us to persuade Congress to provide us with the tool that we need.

Questions? Suggestions? Join C3 for a buck or more and come to the meeting on Tuesday. Celebrate Bastille Day by preparing for the modern, peaceful and successful storming of the Barricades!