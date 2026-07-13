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Jane Hoffman's avatar
Jane Hoffman
Jul 13

Remove the globalist onion. Too many layers-some unseen!

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1 reply by Rima E Laibow MD
Mercier Caroline's avatar
Mercier Caroline
Jul 13

Je comprends votre enthousiasme, mais cela mérite quelques nuances...

La révolution française comme toutes les autres, financée et entretenue par la même bande de psychopathes.

En vérité les révolutionnaires, milices, terroristes sont toujours payés pour la bonne cause. Le peuple vit la terreur. Le slogan à la mode "liberté, égalité, fraternité" terminait par "ou la mort", subtilité absente de nos cours d'école..et pour cause !!!

L'histoire se répète inlassablement.

Quant à la Bastille, elle était bien vide de prisonniers, moins d'une dizaine de personnes, d'une certaine lignée, toutes bien nourries d'ailleurs !!! La poudre y était stockée, et ce n'est que cette poudre qui scella son sort... aujourd'hui elle sert de symbole.

Les agitateurs de l'époque sont tous passés à la guillotine, ils comprirent trop tard qu'ils étaient les idiots utiles de l'Histoire.

Tout ça pour renverser la royauté et lui substituer une bande de tarés dégénérés qui nous exploitent toujours. Et l'on nous répète la démocratie...que le monde entier nous envie, l'état providence, ad nauseam.

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1 reply by Rima E Laibow MD
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