Iurie Rosca was with us last week for the second installment of our Catalytic Conversation with him.

Iurie is both energetic, smart, clever and very human. He is a delight and is also an unabashed truth teller who will not take fluff over fact, censorship over truth or distortion over reality.

As someone who grew up under the Soviet system in a captive country, saw the transition to liberal capitalism and the recapture of the globalist cabal economic and cultural life of his county, region and world, he is unashamedly willing to speak the truth, bringing his unique perspective to us.

What a treat!

Please listen and share this post widely. And please remember to visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org to help extricate the US totally from all the bits and pieces of the UN. The time is now. Past now, actually, but we can still manage it if we act in concert. There are Action Items there for you to take and share. It is only the single most important thing any of us can do.

