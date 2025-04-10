To find out more about the Nano Soma Clinical Trial, visit https://trial.nanosoma.org/

The Impact of NANO SOMA on Participant-Assessed COVID Treatment Sequelae -Clinically Observed Reported Effects (INPACTS-CORE) is designed to learn whether Nano Soma natural supplement can help the COVID vaccine injured and their contacts injured by secondary contact (“shedding”)

Right now, the directly and indirectly injured have few options inside or outside their medical systems. Bills like Florida’s “Cody’s Law” are making their way through the thorny legislative and regulatory pathways to eke out some level of support for the jabbed with little or none for the shed-upon.

The internet abounds with informal, natural, alternative or folk remedies which may well be helpful (usually are not harmful), but are, in essence, a crap shoot

since there is little rigorous data to help people make good decisions on how to seek options, treatments or pathways to recovery and well-being.

Some of these options are helpful because the remedies themselves provide a good fit with the problems. Some of them might help someone else but not the person using them because there is a weak match between the problem and the attempted solution. And some of them help because of the powerful and very important, but poorly understood, Placebo Effect, which should never be underestimated, but is also a crap shoot.

Leave a comment

Assertions based on either personal experience, intuition or supposition abound, but few rigorous clinical trials have tested these options. And it is not surprising that they abound when so many people have been so significantly harmed with so few resources offered to them once that harm has taken place. Searching out ways to help oneself or ones’ loved ones is an urgent, sometimes desperate, quest which is taken from the heart as well as the head and the hands. With good reason.

But there just might be a better answer. And that better answer just might be Nano Soma.

So, knowing what I do about Nano Soma, that it is an adaptogen, helping the system to move toward homeostasis, balance, regulation and vitality in a variety of ways, I wondered if a simple 2-week study might show that among its many uses, Nano Soma was helpful to the jabbed and their contacts. That’s why I designed the INPACT-CORE Study.

Share Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

The vaccine injured and their contacts suffer from hugely diverse issues, so an adaptogen might be an efficient, safe and effective way to help “right the ship” again.

What a boon that would be to a very large number of people.

I have known about the many, varied and often surprising benefits of Nano Soma since 2016. I have seen - and experienced - its potential to do good things for people and pets and have long recommended its use in many different situations. Sometimes it turns the tide for people. But because it is non-toxic, even in those situations where it does not turn the tide, it absolutely does no harm, making it a wonderful option in a wide array of health quest situations.

I met Richard Presser, the owner of the Magic Dichol, the largest distributor of the marvelous Nano Soma product, many years ago and we lost touch over time. If he was involved with Nano Soma at that point, I was not aware of it.

A few years ago, a colleague in New Zealand, Billy Te Kaheka, asked me if I knew his friend Richard and offered to introduce us. Lo and behold, I did know his friend and we reconnected. I learned about his involvement with Nano Soma, and we began talking about it.

Richard invited me to become a Scientific Advisor to Magic Dichol and, because I believe so strongly in the potential of this amazing combination of natural plant compounds called “polycosanols”, I agreed. I am proud to hold that position today. In addition, I also have an affiliate site, DrRima.MagicDichol.info. Sales from that site help support my work.

INPACT-CORE is a Double Blind, Placebo Controlled (“Gold Standard”) simple, short 2-week, sweet study. Results will be prepared for publication no matter what they show after removing any identifying data for the participants. Magic Dichol’s support involves having the company produce identically labeled vials of the active ingredient, Nano Soma, and an inert placebo. Vials are identified only by a Code Number.

That’s the “Placebo Controlled” part of the study: You need to have similar placebo (inert) and study compound (active) materials which are indistinguishable from one another. Each participant receives little spray bottles of liquid. The fact that no one knows which bottle contains active and which contains inactive material means that the study is “Double Blind” since the investigators and the participants are both unaware of who is receiving placebo and who is not. The staff that bottled and labeled the study vials can break the code, but they are thousands of miles away and never meet or speak with the participants.

That’s my job as Principal Investigator (PI).

We have to arrange study conditions so the amazing healing capacities of the mind and body do not confuse us about what is effect of the human spirit and what is the effect of the stuff in the bottle!

The placebo effect is nothing to sneeze at: the mind/body make huge changes based on expectation, belief and emotions. And that is very, very nice work if you can get it.

The problem is that sometimes you can and sometimes you can’t and, pretty much, you never quite know when you will get it and how much of it you can count on.

But in every trial of every sort, there is pretty much always some of it around.

A good Clinical Trial is set up to eliminate that part of the information so that the actual impact of the study compound can be understood and evaluated by itself. For that reason, the best studies are designed so that half the participants are receiving an inactive substance and half of them are receiving an active one. Neither group knows until after the trial has ended who was in which group. That way, expectation and imagination, hope and dread are as well neutralized when the results are analyzed as possible. Participants are assigned randomly to either the active or inactive substance groups.

Note: not everything can be randomized and neutralized. Not only that, there are studies in which the gold standard is not relevant and others in which ONLY a placebo is given. Those are fascinating, but we are working with the established Double Blind, Placebo Controlled model so we can say with confidence what Nano Soma will, and will not, do for the jabbed and their contacts.

Where a simple substance is being tested to see if people self-report changes in symptoms they have been experiencing for a while, it’s a good fit for a placebo controlled double blind study. At the end of the study, the code on the labels is broken and the researcher and the participants find out who was in the active group and who was not. The changes are correlated to what they were receiving and, if things go well, we have trends, patterns, validations of impact. Or we have more questions and a better way to ask them for the next study.

This is a small study of 48 subjects and each applicant will be carefully screened by me. All personal and medical information will be handled with absolute discretion and privacy. Participants will list their symptoms and log their experiences. No doctor’s visits or laboratory examinations are required.

When the results are published, all personal data will be anonymized so that no one who participated in the study can be identified.

Each participant who completes the study will derive 4 benefits from the study:

- Possibly finding a path to personal self-help

- Adding to what Science knows about this situation -Exploring a health option that might help others

- Receiving a 4-week supply of Nano Soma as a “Thank You” gift after completing the 2-week Clinical Trial

- Getting a copy of the final results and paper about the Clinical Trial and its results.

If you would like to apply to participate in the study, visit

https://trial.nanosoma.org/. You’ll find FAQs, the study protocol, Informed Consent and other documents and more.

Please feel free to fill out an application. I will personally review all applications and may reach out to you to set up a brief interview to answer your questions about the study.

I am truly excited about this study. Let’s find out what Nano Soma can do for the COVID jabbed and their contacts, shall we?