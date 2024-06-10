James Roguski has a well-deserved reputation as an expert on the IHR, “Pandemic” “Treaty” and related atrocities. His work is detailed, accurate and, frustratingly enough, frequently misrepresented or glossed over as much less well-informed people, for reasons that are not always clear to either James or me, choose to promulgate far less accurate versions of the documents, actions and events around these globalist efforts to destroy humanity.

James is my friend and colleague and I value his work enormously. Recently I have been beating him around the head and shoulders to take his valuable attention and time away from the WHO’s misdoings and focus instead on the much more significant misdoings of the WHO’s parent organization, the UN.

I asked James to come on the Dr. Rima Truth Reports podcast (every Tuesday from 6-8 PM Eastern on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com and live streamed on Rumble) which I co-host with Counsel Ralph Fucetola to talk about this difference in focus.

We had a fulfilling and illuminating conversation and I invite you to join us as you listen to the discussion.

Then I invite you to take definitive and urgently needed action to help pass what just might be the single most important piece of legislation every presented to the Congress of the United States in your lifetime: the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR 6645/S 3428).

You see, this single act, which has identical bills before the House and the Senate, requires the US to get out totally from all of the destructive, actually deadly, pieces of the UN. That means that when the Act is passed and overcomes the inevitable veto from the Oval Office, we withdraw from the WHO, from the IMF, from Codex Alimentarius, from the WTO, from UNICEF, from UNESCO, from the General Assembly, from each and every part of this anti-humanity organization with its depopulation and enslavement eugenics agenda. That UN.

You can support its passage here, https://PreventGenocide2030.org. And while you are there you can also read the Legal Memo that makes it clear that the US has never had a treaty obligation to follow anything at all from the UN and that, in fact, our membership in it is a fraud.



That means, of course, that any member of the Congress who does not vote to get us out of the long-running fraud called the UN is participating in a fraud against the people of the US and violating his/her Oath of Office, at the very least.

Once you take the Action Item supporting the Act, I implore you to share it as widely as you possibly can, helping to motivate as many people as you possibly can to do the same.

Why? Because I estimate it will take about 10 million Americans, that is, about 1 person in 33, to force the Congress to act as we direct it.

And those numbers will, indeed, do so. That means the question is what number in the line of 10 million people acting together to save humanity are you?

Step right up. There’s room for all of us. Y’All Come! Got 10 million spaces ready to fill!