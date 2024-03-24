CATALYTIC CONVERSATIONS 9 PM UK - 2 PM PACIFIC - 4 PM CENTRAL - 5 PM EASTERN (rumble.com)

Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas), Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta) and I had a marvelous time discussing everything from freedom to spiritual aspects of our struggle for freedom from the Death Machine with Joshua Lemmens and Borje Milen as they returned, as promised, for the second part of a truly change-inducing conversation about how and why to get out of the UN or set up a country free of their participation.

That last is now happening, thanks to Joshua’s Swetexel Nation, in multiple places around the world.

UNDRIP, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, has set up a fraudulent and malevolent land grab now going on all over the world. While sounding like a massive reparations scheme, it is really another iteration of the enslavement process for those who are evicted from their land and homes and those who are “given” what was taken from those evicted.

Through massive value extraction, such lands are mortgaged to the benefit of the UN before the new “owners” even have a chance to finish celebrating.

Joshua, a First Nation members, saw the fallacy and foolishness and found (or was guided to) a totally different situation which carries within it the seeds of peace, prosperity and plenty. The UN solutions carry the diametrically opposite seeds.

You can help get the US out of the UN and all of its associated bits and bobs (including WHO, with its horrifying Pandemic Treaty, the Pact for the Future, UNESCO, IMF and the rest) when you tell your Congressional Members that you demand their co-sponsorship and passage of the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/S3428) here: https://PreventGenocide2030.org.

It is our voices that will compel the US Congress to do what we want, not what they are directed by special interest groups, to do.

Canadian Update on the Parliamentary Petition written by Doug Porter and presented to Parliament yesterday by MP Leslin Lewis: the Petition was presented, and a response is due from the Parliament in 45 days.

Canada needs to prevail on its Governor General, at the direction of the Prime Minister, to withdraw the nation from the UN. And soon. That is an uphill battle, but not an unwinnable one.

OK, Canada. Saddle up for the next part of the ride.

