Dr. Kat Lindley is a practicing physician who knows what iatrogenocide looks like. And she knows what life under a Communist regime is like, too. Alert, articulate and compelling, Dr. Lindley is one of my favorite doctors.



Share

She joined me and Counsel Ralph Fucetola, my co-host, on our weekly Dr Rima Truth Reports podcast (Tuesdays, 6-8 PM Eastern on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com) live recently. Please listen and share this important conversation.

Then, once you have heard what the engaging and thoughtful Dr. Kat has to say, take action here, https://PreventGenocide2030.org.



What action, you might ask? The only important one that we all must focus on right now, I answer: disengaging our nation from the Death Machine, the Unelected Nobodies Death Machine, also known as the UN.

We have no treaty relationship to it. It is a club, not a country, and yet our nations act as if we were bound by treaties to kill our people, destroy our food supply, dissolve the family, override our rights and destroy the foundation of our society, representative democracy. But the reality is that all of that is a public relations fraud. We have no treaty obligation to a club and we do not have to destroy ourselves to please them, although they would like us to believe that we do.

Leave a comment

Tell the Members of Congress who [allegedly] represent you to actually do what you direct them to and support the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR 6645/S 3428) now.

Your voice alone means nothing. Your voice along with millions of others does count and can compel their action in the direction you demand. But not picking up your mouse to make it happen guarantees that it will never happen. You can change that.

Humanity’s future depends on it.