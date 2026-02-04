Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

TriTorch
18h

Immigration: fine. Unvetted immigtation and open borders: extinction level stupidity. Except that it was done on purpose in order to disintigrate the United States and its Constitution in order to relegate freedom back into the dustbin of history followed by the implelentation of technocratic, digital ID, CBDC, vaccine passport, carbon footprint, social credit, 15 minute prison total technocratic neoz-feudal tyranny.

Obviously, we cannot let them get away with this.

On the brainwashing media which is another primary tentpole to this coup:

This never-ending avalanche of bad news - Epstein, ICE, Voting Etc. - is a demoralizing military tactic used to take down societies, and it is being fully deployed here.

President Obama: "You just have to flood a country's public square with enough raw sewage, you just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe. Once they lose trust in their leaders, in mainstream media, in political institutions, in each other, in the possibility of "truth", the games won."

Who is behind this? The 1%:

Here is well over a dozen Fox, CBS, ABC, & NBC local news stations all reading an identical script sent down from their singular overlord to crash & burn alternative media in order to enhance the Oligarchy’s Overwhelming threat to our democracy:

https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-208406729

Ultimately we are not consuming news. We are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep us so busy fighting our neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around our wrists.

VeraOmua
14h

never heard anything more common sense.

as a LEGAL immigrant myself, who went thru all the motions (pay fees, get medicals done, file police reports etc), i totally reject the premise of ILLEGAL immigration.

what are we doing??? i vet every single person that rings my door bell first, before i even open my door!

the west needs to get it together.

