Every country in the world has a mechanism for determining who belongs there and who does not. They have citizens and visitors and non-citizen residents (called immigrants). They issue passports and visas and work and study permits. It is part of the normal business of defining a sovereign political entity.



Let’s define our terms: what, exactly, is a sovereign state, a country, a nation, under International Law? It turns out that for country to meet the definition of a sovereign state, it must possess supreme authority, that is, control over domestic affairs without external interference within its territory and independence in its external relations, which means freedom from subordination to other states. As I think we will see, any adherence to the United Nations Universal declaration of Human Rights is a foundational contradiction to the legal sovereignty of any country, anywhere in the world, but that is, for the purposes of this discussion, not the main point.

Article 1 of the 1933 Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States, the treaty which reflects customary international law says,

The state as a person of international law should possess the following qualifications:

(a) a permanent population.

(b) a defined territory.

(c) government; and

(d) capacity to enter into relations with the other states.

These criteria, and thus, the sovereignty of a state are declaratory: they arise from meeting these factual conditions, not based on recognition by other states although widespread recognition provides strong evidence of statehood.

Countries do not exist unless they can define and control both their borders and their inhabitants. National inhabitants come in two flavors: citizens, whose right to be in the country is assured by right of birth or naturalization, and non-citizens, whose right to be there is granted by permission for some reason that is of benefit to the country or of special dispensation to the individual (such as political asylum).

There are a great many people in the United States, in particular, who are illegal immigrants. They are here without the permission of the country even though there may be forces inside the country that are glad to have them here.

Commercial interests (like cheap labor in the agriculture and food processing industries, the hospitality industry, factory work, and similar) are not the same as legal standards.

Being a good neighbor, holding a job, paying taxes, being an upstanding member of your community, going to church, synagogue, mosque or temple, coaching little league, paying taxes and having friends does not mean that you are a legal immigrant or that you have a right to be in the country. People who enter the country without permission or who violate the terms of their permission to be in the country are not in the country legally .

Just as “immigrant” is a description, not an insult, so “illegal” is a description, not a slur. The first conveys that someone has changed their country of residence on a long-term basis and the second conveys that they are out of compliance with the supreme authority of the country to decide who is allowed to be there.

Remember, that supreme authority is fundamental to having a country at all. To me, this is so basic and obvious that I am at a loss to understand how anyone can question it.

You may want to expand or constrict, change or preserve the standards on which those permissions are extended or withheld, but if you have a country, you MUST have the ability to control who is, and who is not, in your population.

Despite that obvious, common sense reality, the arguments and rage over this issue is being ginned up as if there were something to fight about. As with every other political and policy decision of the moment, insane rage and vituperation is being normalized, modeled and coddled until we think it is normal to hate each other for holding differing opinions about health, politics, money, marriage, race, national origin, DEI, abortion, gender, anything and everything on which we differ.



This is not happening on its own. We understand that the media is a carefully operated propaganda and brainwashing tool. What we also need to understand is that we are being trained to destroy each other, not dispute (or, heaven forfend, solve) issues. We are being taught that it is normal to rage against, hate, discount and mock and trivialize and destroy people of opposite opinions or races. We are being DEI’d to regress to a world of identify politics where melanin content, religion, national origin (real or imagined) gender, political affiliation, and so on, stand in for ideas, merit, competence, and most important, rational thought and sober reflection.

I absolutely reject that model of discourse so, in the discussion that follows, in which I am asking nearly 100,000 people to consider this topic and, should they choose to respond, to do so rationally and without insults or irrelevancies, add their thoughts and considerations to the conversation in the comments.

In other words, this:

not

Spoiler alert 1: if the comment is insulting, or racist, I will strike it from the discussion. According to whom? According to me. I am the moderator here, and I refuse to normalize hatred. Strong opinions, yes. Hatred, no.

Spoiler alert 1: I am firmly committed to national sovereignty, personal freedom and inalienable right. No one should be subjected to demeaning or cruel political, police or penal practices. Ever. Enforcement of laws should be just and proportional. But laws must be impartially implemented and applied and the ability of a nation to preserve and protect its borders and its people from invasion is a primary responsibility for any nation state which wishes to survive.

Here’s the issue I want to talk about: I think : the word “Illegal” in “Illegal Aliens/Immigrants” says to me that the people referred to, and yes, each one is a human being whose needs and rights are worthy of respect (although exactly what those rights are is part of what I want to talk about here), are in a country, in this case, the United States, as a result of having broken the laws of the country governing who can come in and who cannot. Enforcing those laws is critical to the continued existence of the country. And that is precisely why the organ of global destruction and tyrannical supremacy called the “United Nations” has taken direct aim at that power.

If the government engages in lawlessness, corruption or alternative agendas which illegally override the law, the rule of law has been violated by not only those who are resident illegally in the country, but also by the trusted and empowered government perpetrators. These highly placed criminals may have set up structures that enable their crimes (they usually do, don’t they?), but they are committing, aiding, abetting and enabling criminal behavior, are they not?

So, with illegal immigration, as opposed to legal immigration. we have two levels of crime: the invading person who enters a country without permission and the officials who create the situation to make that desirable, possible, permissible, profitable and exploitable.

It is my contention that by its very definition, a sovereign nation state must, MUST, be able to defend its borders. When it cannot, it rapidly ceases to be a nation state, becoming, at best, a vassal state and at worst, a footnote in history.

In fact, the Globalists have been planning for many years to employ this very strategy by declaring that it is a RIGHT of any person to go anywhere and change their nationality at any time to anything that they choose

.

This cheerfully hyper-egalitarian, crafty and carefully crafted, totally anti-sovereign document states:

Article 2

Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Furthermore, no distinction shall be made on the basis of the political, jurisdictional or international status of the country or territory to which a person belongs, whether it be independent, trust, non-self-governing or under any other limitation of sovereignty.

OOPS! There goes the sovereign nation!

Article 6

Everyone has the right to recognition everywhere as a person before the law.

Question: Does "recognition everywhere as a person before the law” coupled with

Article 7

All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law. All are entitled to equal protection against any discrimination in violation of this Declaration and against any incitement to such discrimination.

being “entitled without ANY discrimination to equal protection of the law” being “entitled to equal protection against ANY discrimination” mean that everyone is entitled to the rights, benefits (and obligations) of a citizen of every country on earth?

And if

Article 9

No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.

then we have to ask what both “arbitrary” and “exile” means. Put on your seat belts if you are not familiar with what is coming up next.

Remember that in this context, the word “state” means “country.

Article 12

No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to attacks upon his honor and reputation. Everyone has the right to the protection of the law against such interference or attacks.

What does “arbitrary” mean when the person being interfered with is breaking the law, as, for example, but being in the country illegally? What does the “right to the protection of the law” mean under the same circumstances.

Hold onto your hat. You ain’t heard nothin’ yet! You see, under the One World Government of the UN,

Article 13

Everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state. Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country.

Anyone can live in any country because they want to - it is their right because the UN says it is. And anyone can come and go, back and forth, into and out of any country, because the person, not the nation, has the right to determine where they go, live, stay.

Now that all sounds very kumbaya until you realize that it says that countries are no longer sovereign.

So the immigrant, who cannot be illegal, because he has the right to go anywhere at any time, is also entitled to be a citizen of any place he wants to because, you see,

Article 15

Everyone has the right to a nationality. No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his nationality nor denied the right to change his nationality.

You want to be Japanese? Done! Austrian? Right -y-oh! Guatemalan? No problem! American? Comin’ right up! Oh, and the state (country) has nothing to say about it. You want it and it is your RIGHT!

Of course, once you are there, you are able to vote because you have the right to full everything, because the UN said so.

Article 21

Everyone has the right to take part in the government of his country, directly or through freely chosen representatives.

Show up someplace and the place has to support you, even if the people already there (you know, the tax paying citizens of the place) do not get the same support:

Article 22

Everyone, as a member of society, has the right to social security and is entitled to realization, through national effort and international co-operation and in accordance with the organization and resources of each State, of the economic, social and cultural rights indispensable for his dignity and the free development of his personality.

Just in case you missed it, once somebody gets somewhere, the somewhere has to support them in the style to which they wish to become accustomed:

Article 25

Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services, and the right to security in the event of unemployment, sickness, disability, widowhood, old age or other lack of livelihood in circumstances beyond his control.

Regardless of what your country might believe or want to do, the country has to do what the UN wants it to do.

Oh, and everybody has a right to education as long as that education pumps up and is consistent with what the UN wants and indoctrinates everyone into the UN way of thinking:

Article 26

Everyone has the right to education. Education shall be free, at least in the elementary and fundamental stages. Elementary education shall be compulsory. Technical and professional education shall be made generally available and higher education shall be equally accessible to all on the basis of merit. Education shall be directed to the full development of the human personality and to the strengthening of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. It shall promote understanding, tolerance and friendship among all nations, racial or religious groups, and shall further the activities of the United Nations for the maintenance of peace.

Article 28

Everyone is entitled to a social and international order in which the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration can be fully realized.

And the almost best is saved for almost last:

Article 29

Everyone has duties to the community in which alone the free and full development of his personality is possible. In the exercise of his rights and freedoms, everyone shall be subject only to such limitations as are determined by law solely for the purpose of securing due recognition and respect for the rights and freedoms of others and of meeting the just requirements of morality, public order and the general welfare in a democratic society. These rights and freedoms may in no case be exercised contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations.

Yup. These rights and freedoms may in no case be exercised contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations, not by you and not by your no-longer-sovereign country.

And the best, the very best, saved for the very last: You, Mr and Mrs and Nation State, are stuck with this because any deviation is forbidden:

Article 30

Nothing in this Declaration may be interpreted as implying for any State, group or person any right to engage in any activity or to perform any act aimed at the destruction of any of the rights and freedoms set forth herein.

Not only does this carefully crafted piece of toxic bubble gum, sweet on the outside with toxic poison hidden inside it, control and limit individuals, it destroys supreme authority and national boundaries for any country that goes along with this monstrous document.

Remember the 4 pillars of sovereign nation states?

(a) a permanent population.

(b) a defined territory.

(c) government; and

(d) capacity to enter into relations with the other states

None remains once this document is implemented.

Let me digress for a moment: The land, it is fashionable to say, is stolen. It was taken by colonial powers from the people who owned it before them (never mind that they stole it from the people before them and so on, back until there were no people around). And never mind that the aforementioned people did not have the concept of ownership of land, so there was no way to steal something that had no ownership attached to it.

Recently, at the Grammy Awards, Billy Eilish said, to a loud and approving ovation, “There are no illegals on stolen land”. Oh, pish tush! Alexander Muse wrote an outstanding and logical examination of that statement and its actual history and reality. I include it here because it is well worth reading.

We have not even touched on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People which says that is you do not have the right genetic business card, you own nothing, whether or not you are happy. People with the right ancestors get all the land, all the buildings, all the farms, all the everything and people without that genetic entitlement get - absolutely nothing.

It’s about as logical as “there are more worms, slugs, mosquitoes and roaches than there are people, so we have to give the entire earth back to the worms, slugs, mosquitoes and roaches. That one’s called “rewilding”

This is the sort of illogic that we are being taught to cling to with rage and vituperation in place of logical discourse for two reasons:

There simply is no logic to these positions so supporting them must rely on emotion in the absence of reason Arguing without reason, but with only passion, in a socially engineered environment of rage and fear makes us angry, aggressive, unable to feel empathy, compassion, love or solidarity with others who do not agree with us. Splintered in that way, it is easier to control and destroy us with no one coming to our aid.

So, in the comments below, let’s talk logically, compassionately and sensibly about this issue.

Hating each other when we should be discoursing with each other means we are giving the globalist Destructocrats and Controllagrachs what they want.

So, in addition to rejecting their normalized version of mob psychology, think about how to get rid of the globalist would-be rulers and visit PreventGenocide2030.org/C3 to find out more and join the movement for rational and meaningful change away from the globalist cataclysm.