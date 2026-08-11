In 1590 two Dutch glass workers changed our world forever. With two glass lenses and a simple tube to hold them, Zacharias Janssen and his son Hans made the invisible world visible, and nothing was ever the same again.

Tiny animals that could turn milk into cheese, or kill us, swam into our world view. We realized that we could see the invisible not just with our minds and beliefs, but with our eyes and, in a very real sense, the modern world was born. Seeing, rather than believing the cause for [at least some] things meant that the science of the enlightenment was thrust forward from the asserted and cherished truth that demons and humors cause diseases to the testable and falsifiable sciences of bacteriology, biochemistry physiology, pathology and modern medicine.



In the Dutch town of Middleburg, optical craftmanship was exceptionally advanced in the late 1500s. By putting two lenses together, in 1590, Zacharias Jannssen and his son Hans invented the compound microscope and, as if by magic, the invisible became visible.

Joseph Sansone, PhD, has written a book that has done the same thing for us on a psychological basis that the Janssen’s, father and son, did on the physical basis.

Psychopaths are not fully human. They lack the capacity to love. Anything. Ever.

People who are not fully human do not survive well among humans. Without a capacity to actually love, psychopaths are fundamentally different from the rest of us. So the psychopath learns early to hide this utter lack of humanity’s core value by creating a mirror, becoming invisible to the rest of us in two ways.

First of all, they never let us see who - and what - they are. They are superb at giving us what we want or need, crafting mirrors of our needs to reflect us back to ourselves while we think we know them. We do not. They work very hard to make sure we never do.

They are also invisible to us because we simply cannot imagine what it means to be a person who loves, really is connected with, nothing, no one, ever. That is so alien to humans that we never “see” it in another human being without a special lens.

Normal people cannot see/detect/understand/believe in the reality of psychopaths because their fundamental reality is entirely different from anything a normal person can imagine. Everyone except a psychopath cares about something or someone outside of him/herself. It could be a nation, a pet iguana, a grandchild, a religion, a lineage, but there is something outside of the individual that matters to him/her. To some degree, everyone but the psychopath experiences some version of, some degree of, some variation of love, however attenuated or corrupted it might be.

The psychopath does not. His/her only concern is for his/her own perceived well-being. Thus, without connection, empathy, concern, compassion or mercy - in short, without love - the psychopath can -and will- do anything to anyone at any time. Anything. To Anyone

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And psychopaths have an unfortunate, but totally understandable, thirst for power. Unlimited power.

Consider this: What if the Globalist Destructocrats and Controlagarchs are psychopaths? Wouldn’t that knowledge help make sense out of the insanity of how humanity is being programmed toward its own destruction? And participating in that destruction?

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And that is where Dr. Sanson’s remarkable book fits in.

Amazon Link:

https://amzn.to/4bELkB4

Launching today for Presale at Amazon, this no-jargon, all sense powerhouse of an examination is neither partisan nor partial. It is a deep, fascinating and compelling examination of what Psychopathic Authoritarians call forth from us and how they use it. You see, without being able to mirror something in us, the siren call of the psychopathic authoritarian would be as inaudible as the psychopath is invisible.

But the lure is there, leading to their power, not because of what they are, but because they draw forth part of what we are.

Once understood, of course, we are empowered to change it. And, if humanity is to survive, so we must.

30 Professionals Endorse Landmark Book

I am one of them. I wrote the forward to this book. I did that because I believe this a book that can change the world. Please share this newsletter as widely as you can. Ask publications to review it, have Dr. Sansone on their pages and podcasts. Read the book. Share the book. Take the book’s meaning to heart.

Release date, 9/11/26. If you think that means something, you got that perfectly right!

Oh, and don’t forget to subscribe to Dr. Sansone’s wonderful Mind Matters and Everything Else substack.

Looking for more? Visit PreventGenocide2030.org for in-depth information and solutions - real solutions.

