Making the Invisible Visible - Before It Kills Us All: "Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul"
Dr. Joe Sansone has a book that makes the invisible visible and offers a tool for saving humanity from the Globalist destructocrats and controlagarchs.
In 1590 two Dutch glass workers changed our world forever. With two glass lenses and a simple tube to hold them, Zacharias Janssen and his son Hans made the invisible world visible, and nothing was ever the same again.
Tiny animals that could turn milk into cheese, or kill us, swam into our world view. We realized that we could see the invisible not just with our minds and beliefs, but with our eyes and, in a very real sense, the modern world was born. Seeing, rather than believing the cause for [at least some] things meant that the science of the enlightenment was thrust forward from the asserted and cherished truth that demons and humors cause diseases to the testable and falsifiable sciences of bacteriology, biochemistry physiology, pathology and modern medicine.
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In the Dutch town of Middleburg, optical craftmanship was exceptionally advanced in the late 1500s. By putting two lenses together, in 1590, Zacharias Jannssen and his son Hans invented the compound microscope and, as if by magic, the invisible became visible.
Joseph Sansone, PhD, has written a book that has done the same thing for us on a psychological basis that the Janssen’s, father and son, did on the physical basis.
Psychopaths are not fully human. They lack the capacity to love. Anything. Ever.
People who are not fully human do not survive well among humans. Without a capacity to actually love, psychopaths are fundamentally different from the rest of us. So the psychopath learns early to hide this utter lack of humanity’s core value by creating a mirror, becoming invisible to the rest of us in two ways.
First of all, they never let us see who - and what - they are. They are superb at giving us what we want or need, crafting mirrors of our needs to reflect us back to ourselves while we think we know them. We do not. They work very hard to make sure we never do.
They are also invisible to us because we simply cannot imagine what it means to be a person who loves, really is connected with, nothing, no one, ever. That is so alien to humans that we never “see” it in another human being without a special lens.
Normal people cannot see/detect/understand/believe in the reality of psychopaths because their fundamental reality is entirely different from anything a normal person can imagine. Everyone except a psychopath cares about something or someone outside of him/herself. It could be a nation, a pet iguana, a grandchild, a religion, a lineage, but there is something outside of the individual that matters to him/her. To some degree, everyone but the psychopath experiences some version of, some degree of, some variation of love, however attenuated or corrupted it might be.
The psychopath does not. His/her only concern is for his/her own perceived well-being. Thus, without connection, empathy, concern, compassion or mercy - in short, without love - the psychopath can -and will- do anything to anyone at any time. Anything. To Anyone
And psychopaths have an unfortunate, but totally understandable, thirst for power. Unlimited power.
Consider this: What if the Globalist Destructocrats and Controlagarchs are psychopaths? Wouldn’t that knowledge help make sense out of the insanity of how humanity is being programmed toward its own destruction? And participating in that destruction?
And that is where Dr. Sanson’s remarkable book fits in.
Amazon Link:
Launching today for Presale at Amazon, this no-jargon, all sense powerhouse of an examination is neither partisan nor partial. It is a deep, fascinating and compelling examination of what Psychopathic Authoritarians call forth from us and how they use it. You see, without being able to mirror something in us, the siren call of the psychopathic authoritarian would be as inaudible as the psychopath is invisible.
But the lure is there, leading to their power, not because of what they are, but because they draw forth part of what we are.
Once understood, of course, we are empowered to change it. And, if humanity is to survive, so we must.
30 Professionals Endorse Landmark Book
I am one of them. I wrote the forward to this book. I did that because I believe this a book that can change the world. Please share this newsletter as widely as you can. Ask publications to review it, have Dr. Sansone on their pages and podcasts. Read the book. Share the book. Take the book’s meaning to heart.
Release date, 9/11/26. If you think that means something, you got that perfectly right!
Oh, and don’t forget to subscribe to Dr. Sansone’s wonderful Mind Matters and Everything Else substack.
Looking for more? Visit PreventGenocide2030.org for in-depth information and solutions - real solutions.
Psychopathic Authoritarianism' - by Dr. Sansone
"Launching today for Presale at Amazon, this no-jargon, all sense powerhouse of an examination is neither partisan nor partial. It is a deep, fascinating and compelling examination of what Psychopathic Authoritarians call forth from us and how they use it. You see, without being able to mirror something in us, the siren call of the psychopathic authoritarian would be as inaudible as the psychopath is invisible."
Thank you, Dr. Rima for letting us know about this book! And for writing this forward.
Am I the only one here seeing the irony?
Wasn't Amazon founded and controlled by one of the technocrat "Controlagarchs"?
We look forward to reading the book, but will not be giving Bezos a dime.
How can we defeat the 'monsters' if we keep feeding them?
Good on Dr. Sansone, right up there with Ponerology, illuminating what every human needs to know.
Can't say this often enough!
The psychopath technocrat monsters in human skin suits (Fauci and his ilk) who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.