And, just in case you need it, here is the video link: https://x.com/MdBreathe/status/1912126055453749495

We know this is real. Science you CAN trust (as opposed to science you cannot trust, like the science that tells you that boys need tampons in their bathrooms, men can have babies and it is somehow “safe” to see what happens when you dim the sun, is emerging which makes that the theory behind the conspiracy. See, “Myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 Infection and COVID-19 Vaccination: Epidemiology, Outcomes, and New Perspectives”,

Here is the abstract of the paper:

NOTE: the 341 scientific references in this monumental paper begin on Page 32 for those who wish to “follow the science” in a very literal manner.

I believe that the ER doctor spoke his truth because he felt safe doing so. As soon as he realized that he was on record, the questioner was “escorted” from the ER by a security guard who unquestioningly followed the order to curtail a civil conversation about science. The questioner’s “crime”? Suggesting that if the doctor knows that the shots commonly cause myocarditis and pericarditis, that he should do something about it, like alert the media.

In actual fact every licensed health care giver is legally responsible to alert the relevant authorities when a situation of public endangerment within his/her area of knowledge and expertise is seen, so, yes, the questioner was absolutely correct, although the doctor’s obligation is to alert health authorities and the personal choice might or might not have been to alert the press.

On a bit of a side note, there is the looming issue of liability for the massive damage caused by these medical procedures mis-named “vaccines”. Because, well, yes, perhaps the doctor in the video (and every other doctor administering these bioweapons) should also realize that he, the doctor, has been knowingly both collaborating in and committing actual, honest-to-God crimes against humanity and participating in an iatrogenocide, a doctor-induced genocide leveraged through a DOD/DARPA bioweapon deployed globally. And if someone’s feet get held to the fire, it probably will be the little guy’s feet, not the “great” ones.

Under the recent ruling of the European High Court, he, the doctor, has the criminal and civil liability for the harms, such as damage to the heart fatal in 50% of cases within 5 years. That shredding of the liability shield might yet come to us here in North America.

The iatrogenicide is global, not local. You know, as in “Jab locally, kill globally”. The slaughter is being carried out globally, not just in one place or another. The UN did this to us, with the murderous complicity of the US government, notably all the departments and divisions of Health and Human Services (HHS).

That is the agency that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., now heads as its Secretary . of this second largest of all US agencies.

HHS has a budget twice as large as the US Department of Defense.

How much of that is directly or indirectly funding and implementing WHO programs? Good question. My team and I are in the process of finding that out but I can tell you that the number is enormous because the entwinement is complex and complete

And deadly.

HHS is riddled with both special powers once an “emergency” is declared and multiple WHO directives, programs, projects, research, standards, and, of course, controls.

For just one tiny example, here is a list of organizations collaborating with WHO - and all of those collaborations include HHS:

Just exactly what are those collaborations, and how much tax money is going towards them?

When I performed a search for “World Health Organization” on the HHS home site,

there were 1000 items for me to go through.

Did you know that the CDC serves as the WHO National Focal Point for the International Health Regulations and more?

Did you know that the allowable levels of toxins in foods are set by Codex Alimentarius, run jointly by WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization? And did you know that the “new tool” that Secretary Kennedy was so pleased that Americans could use to find the allowable level of toxins in their foods was nothing more than a searchable data base of Codex Alimentarius toxic level permissions that the US has “Harmonized” with?

And did you know that virtually everything that HHS does is regulated, permeated and controlled from Geneva’s WHO headquarters, serving only the interests of the global tyranny?



And the list of entwinements goes on and on and on.

So here’s a question: If President Trump withdrew the US from the WHO on February 20, 2025., why are any of its programs, standards, controls and systems still impacting us via their entanglement with HHS? If that withdrawal means anything at all, it means that everything that IS WHO, SERVES WHO, FURTHERS WHO or is COMPLIANT WITH WHO must be purged from our system. HHS is our national health system. But it falls to the Secretary of HHS to clean house and get the spiders and scorpions, the Tedros-ness out of our government, our healthcare system, our bodies and our spending immediately.

And it falls to us to make sure that he initiates and completes that purge promptly and completely if his real intention is actually to Make America Healthy Again.

BONUS:

Just in case you want to know whom the CCP, Bill Gates and the UN itself selected to be the Director General of the World Health Organization, check out the fact heavy, horrifying reality laid out clearly and soberly here: TEDROS - Prevent Genocide 2030

