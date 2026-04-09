“We decide on something, leave it lying around and wait and see what happens. If no one kicks up a fuss, because most people don’t understand what has been decided, we continue step by step until there is no turning back.” Jean-Claude Junker,

It is more or less common knowledge that behind the forward-facing death machine of globalist depopulation and bio-digital convergence, transhumanist, Internet of Bodies enslavement lies a globalist cabal which directs the seemingly benign, seemingly rational new world organization which is, of course, the New World Order.

And there are many who look beyond the obvious billionaires and middle management predatory philanthropic cast to see who runs this system. Some look to the Bilderbergers or the WEFers or the Illuminati or the Free Masons (or the Vatican or….) It is true, I my research convinces me, that these institutions are powerful and influential, but it is also true, I contend, that those whose faces we see, or whose shadows we glimpse are merely middle management.

Above them, like the unseen hand of the puppet masters making them dance to make the rest of us dance the macabre dance of death, if they have their way,

And puppeteering the puppeteers is, as you will see, when you take time to read the massively informative and important article below, at least one more level of puppeteer.

The top level in this picture is the bankers. You know, the one whose wars all wars are.

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Yeah, those bankers. I happen to believe, again based on my research, that there is another set of strings above those. But the powerful information in the following article must be understood be all of us seeking to remove the Regulatory Capture, the parasitic infestation of regulations, strategies, policies, programs, platforms, public-private partnerships and more inserted over decades or even, in this case, more than a century of careful, meticulous, methodical and utterly maniacal plotting and planning.

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The horrifying, but largely unrecognized truth, is that thebanker’s Regulatory Capture detailed so brilliantly above has been accomplished at every level of our society, in every profession and in every institution. If, when you finished reading the critically important example of Regulatory Capture below, you are motivated to root Regulatory Capture out, click on this link, Council of Concerned Citizens, and become a part of what, I must say, is the only root-cause solution I know of, the real solution by which, quite literally, we have a shot at cutting the strings of the puppeteers. It’s time for humanity to dance to its own music. The alternative is, quite literally, the Dance of Death.

Or we can stand by each other and take the necessary actions to release humanity from the fate being planned for it and stand by each other as we reverse this Regulatory Capture and make it possible for humanity to chart it’s own messy, experimental, flawed and breathtakingly beautiful course.

Is there really any other choice?