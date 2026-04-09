MUST READ! Destructocrat's Playbook Revealed, Banker's Edition. (Long, But Very Important.)
Regulatory Control is The Globalists' Secret Weapon. Here's How They Use It at the Top.
“We decide on something, leave it lying around and wait and see what happens. If no one kicks up a fuss, because most people don’t understand what has been decided, we continue step by step until there is no turning back.” Jean-Claude Junker1,2
It is more or less common knowledge that behind the forward-facing death machine of globalist depopulation and bio-digital convergence, transhumanist, Internet of Bodies enslavement lies a globalist cabal which directs the seemingly benign, seemingly rational new world organization which is, of course, the New World Order.
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And there are many who look beyond the obvious billionaires and middle management predatory philanthropic cast to see who runs this system. Some look to the Bilderbergers or the WEFers or the Illuminati or the Free Masons (or the Vatican or….) It is true, I my research convinces me, that these institutions are powerful and influential, but it is also true, I contend, that those whose faces we see, or whose shadows we glimpse are merely middle management.
Above them, like the unseen hand of the puppet masters making them dance to make the rest of us dance the macabre dance of death, if they have their way,
And puppeteering the puppeteers is, as you will see, when you take time to read the massively informative and important article below, at least one more level of puppeteer.
The top level in this picture is the bankers. You know, the one whose wars all wars are.
Yeah, those bankers. I happen to believe, again based on my research, that there is another set of strings above those. But the powerful information in the following article must be understood be all of us seeking to remove the Regulatory Capture, the parasitic infestation of regulations, strategies, policies, programs, platforms, public-private partnerships and more inserted over decades or even, in this case, more than a century of careful, meticulous, methodical and utterly maniacal plotting and planning.
The horrifying, but largely unrecognized truth, is that thebanker’s Regulatory Capture detailed so brilliantly above has been accomplished at every level of our society, in every profession and in every institution. If, when you finished reading the critically important example of Regulatory Capture below, you are motivated to root Regulatory Capture out, click on this link, Council of Concerned Citizens,4 and become a part of what, I must say, is the only root-cause solution I know of, the real solution by which, quite literally, we have a shot at cutting the strings of the puppeteers. It’s time for humanity to dance to its own music. The alternative is, quite literally, the Dance of Death.
Or we can stand by each other and take the necessary actions to release humanity from the fate being planned for it and stand by each other as we reverse this Regulatory Capture and make it possible for humanity to chart it’s own messy, experimental, flawed and breathtakingly beautiful course.
Is there really any other choice?
Jean-Claude Juncker, quoted by von Koch, Dirk (27 December 1999). “Die Brüsseler Republik” (in German)
Jean-Claude Juncker (born 9 December 1954) is a Luxembourgish politician and the leader of the Christian Social People’s Party. He was the Prime Minister of Luxembourg until 4 December 2013, having succeeded Jacques Santer on 20 January 1995.
He was Luxembourg’s Minister for Finances from 1989 to 2009. He has been President of the Euro Group since the creation of a semi-permanent position in 2005. In 1997 and 2005, in his capacity as Prime Minister, he also served two six-month terms as President of the European Council. He was the President of the European Commission between 1 November 2014 and 1 December 2019.
https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search;_ylt=AwrO8OQsL9dp3isAWO4PxQt.;_ylu=Y29sbwNncTEEcG9zAzEEdnRpZAMEc2VjA3Nj?hspart=ima&hsimp=yhs-002&type=ie-q3110_A3CYN-berq&p=all+wars+are+bankers+wars+video&fr=yhs-ima-002&turl=https%3A%2F%2Ftse4.mm.bing.net%2Fth%2Fid%2FOVP.k_Y2ferfGmfBCxuHMP7jUQHgFo%3Fpid%3DApi%26w%3D296%26h%3D156%26c%3D7%26p%3D0&rurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D5hfEBupAeo4&tit=All+Wars+Are+Bankers%27+Wars&pos=01&vid=be9863f14ec8c7e81025b9d68454957a&sigr=dOkEttzvHneJ&sigt=oFsgd4JytL9p&sigi=jzI4zI7Lls3k
I'm just debating. Do I cross-post, or create a piece starting with my similar thoughts. I do quite a bit of cross-posting. But this goes so much with my own thinking that I believe I will take time now, in the middle of the night, to pen (lovely word in these digital times) a starting piece. Anyway, thank you very much.
The criminals in charge of The Empire of Greed have been doing lawless outrages for a long time, overthrowing legit governments and assassinating or abducting their leaders: it's happened in Iran in 1953, Guatemala the same year, in the Congo, in Libya, in Iraq, in Indonesia, in Haiti, in Honduras and even more than I can name, and now Venezuela and Iran (again) to get their thieving mitts on all that oil!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
It's the oligarchy and the globalist technocrat megalomaniacs!
The globalist technocrat ruling parasite class encompasses Zionists, Russia, China and everywhere on earth to serve its inimical life-destroying agenda which knows no geographical/national boundaries.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.