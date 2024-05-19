The Dr Rima Truth Reports Podcast broadcasts weekly on Tuesday from 6-8 PM Eastern on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com and livestreams on the PeopleForPeople2022 channel on Rumble at the same time.

And, before we go any further, get the US out of the UN Death Machine here: https://PreventGenocide2030.org by supporting the massively important Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR 6645: S: 3428). Do it now before you go on to something else. It only takes a few minutes, and it could save humanity. Literally.)

My co-host, Counsel Ralph Fucetola and I spend two hour exploring the wisdom, actions and insights of a diverse and courageous group of people from all over the world.



Sometimes we have a single guest and sometimes a panel. This past week we were fortunate enough to have Edward Shields, originally from the Carribean, but now in the US and, once upon a time, a significant member of the World Bank, Connie Shields, (no relation, by the way), a Canadian red-hot activist from Alberta CA, tirelessly and brilliantly working both at the local level and at the Geo Political one, Michael Zazzio, a power voice from Sweden with ties to the entire EU community all together in one electronic space at one (multiple time zone) time.

And we talked truth. There was not only information in the conversation, which is easy to come by, but wisdom, which is much harder to find!

By the way, we have another pod cast. It’s called “Catalytic Conversations” and it airs on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com, too. Show time for live listening and livestreaming on Rumble on the PeopleForPeople2022 channel is Saturday, 5-7+ PM.

What does the “+” mean? Our conversations are so intense and productive that our producer leaves the hour after the official close of the show empty so that if the conversation is continuing, so is the show.

And it usually is.

Spoiler Alert: the conversations are so productive that we often ask our guests to return for a second installment the following week.



PeopleForPeople.Ning.com is totally uncensored. Making it a membership organization (you have to sign up for a free account in order to listen live on the platform) makes it a Private Membership Association which is therefore outside the EU censorship laws.

it is a wonderful platform with great shows and guests. Please check it out and find a way to support and strengthen this remarkable platform, providing free speech in a time of near-universal censorship.