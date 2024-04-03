Share

Digital Enslavement is Total Enslavement

https://youtu.be/8TFKkbj01

Here’s what a purse sein looks like, from the fisherman’s point of view:

Here’s what it looks like from the fish’s point of view before the string gets pulled:

Here’s what the net looks like when the strings have been pulled shut:

Note that there are a LOT of fish and very, very few people pulling the strings. You are aware that this will not end well for the fish, right?

And here’s what the net looks for you and me and everyone else on the planet who is not one of the small number of string-pullers:

Here is the pretty picture of the Globalist “Utopia”:

And here is what it looks like after the strings of the net have been shut tight:

And the source of all of this is, you guessed it, the Globalist Utopian Control System known the UN (Unelected Nobodies, when you come right down to it), more accurately identified as what it is: the Globalist Death Machine.

Share

Inside of it lie its agencies of destruction, including WHO, UNESCO, UNDRIP, FAO, WTO, World Bank and more, so much more. In fact, the total budget for the current, unexpanded UN alone was $14.8 Billion US last year, with $3.2 Billion US just for the UN Secretariat alone. That does not include the vast sums each of the agencies consumes, creating interlinked power centers all focused on entrenching the points of control as the net is pulled ever tighter.

Everywhere you look, you see the net being pulled. And we, the captured ones, are slated for destruction or for enslavement. Unless. Unless we remember that we are created with unalienable rights that this deadly system is in the process of alienating - separating - from us. And they intend to do so rapidly.

UN Agenda 2030, rapidly being implemented, includes:

- UN withdrawal of rights vs US Constitutional unalienable rights

- massive depopulation

- total destruction of our society as we know it

- globalized totalitarian control

- 15 minute cities

- destruction of parental rights

- “health” / “vaccine” and other mandates

- nullification of property rights

- destruction of national borders

- global censorship

- digital currency / IDs and social credit scores

- WHO, IHR, WEF, UNDRIP, The Great Reset, C-40, “Pandemic Treaty”, etc.

Remember, the UN is a private organization serving the desires of a small group of psychopathic oligarchs to whom our needs, indeed our very lives, are merely minor irritants.

Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR 6645 & S 3428) needs a Super Majority (2/3) to survive a presidential veto.

Worried? You certainly should be. Visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org to support the US Congress in doing what we tell it to, not what the special interests tell them to. That means telling your Members of Congress that you demand their co-sponsorship and support for HR 6645 and S 3428, collectively the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act.

And if you are Canadian, go there as well because the e-Petition signed by more than 90K Canadians calling on Parliament to get Canada out of the UN was given the equivalent of a pauper’s burial in an unmarked grave. Check out the Canadian Action item there to learn how that happened and to lean on your MPs and MLAs to take their marching orders from Canadians for Canada. Now.

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

Leave a comment



