Maj. Gen. Albert N. Stubblebine III Rima E. Laibow, MD Counsel Ralph Fucetola

Counsel Ralph Fucetola is an experienced health and freedom advocate with a long and distinguished history of legal, political and scholarly contributions to the struggle for health rights, informed consent, personal and national sovereignty. He became a Trustee of the Natural Solutions Foundation in 2005 and has remained a guiding light for that organization, founded by my husband, Major General Albert N. Stubblebine III (US Army, Deceased) and myself in 2004.

The purpose of the Natural Solutions Foundation was then, and remains now, to derail the Globalist Agenda. That Agenda, embodied in the United Nations, its operational arm, is rapidly barreling ahead with, sadly, the US at its center.

For the first time in our increasingly destructive entanglement with that deadly organization, it is actually possible to withdraw the US from the United Nations.

Three things have shifted to make that possible. First, the COVID-19 lies and harms have not gone unnoticed. People around the world, and especially in the United States, recognize that the global “leadership” forging our policies with such destructive impact are not home grown, but rather, they are minions of international forces arrayed against our interests, not with them.

Because of that, political will is mounting to separate ourselves completely from the United Nations. For example, an April 12, 2025 e-poll by American Voter Polls asked

Upon voting and clicking “View Results”, the following screen is displayed:

According to the poll, 83% of the respondents indicated that the US should withdraw from the United Nations.

Second, although bills have regularly been presented in the House to withdraw from the UN by Ron Paul, Henry Massey and others for decades, and although forces like the John Birch Society have long advocated for the US to withdraw from the UN, without bicameral support for this measure, the passage of such legislation was a political impossibility.

During the last Congress, however, Senator Mike Lee (R, UT) and Representatives Chip Roy (R, TX) and Mike Rogers (R, AL) introduced the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023. Lacking a majority in the Senate and facing an Oval Office veto, the bill did not become law.

Sen. Lee and Representatives Roy and Rogers have reintroduced the bill in the current Congress where it is called the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025. Its passage, and signing by President Trump is far more likely, given the necessary public political support.

Third, and perhaps most hopeful, President Trump issued an Executive Order on February 4, 202

In it, the EO notes

“… some of the UN’s agencies and bodies have drifted from this mission and instead act contrary to the interests of the United States while attacking our allies and propagating anti-Semitism. As in 2018, when the United States withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the United States will reevaluate our commitment to these institutions. Three UN organizations that deserve renewed scrutiny are the UNHRC; the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).” [Emphasis added - REL]

In addition to withdrawing from the UNHRC, the EO directs the Secretary of State to report to the President within 90 days a review of UNESCO which “will include an evaluation of how and if UNESCO supports United States interests.” [Emphasis added - REL]

Then, in the following section, Secretary of State Rubio is directed that he shall

“Within 180 days of the date of this order, the Secretary, in consultation with the UN Ambassador, shall conduct a review of all international intergovernmental organizations of which the United States is a member and provides any type of funding or other support, and all conventions and treaties to which the United States is a party, to determine which organizations, conventions, and treaties are contrary to the interests of the United States and whether such organizations, conventions, or treaties can be reformed. Upon the conclusion of that review, the Secretary shall report the findings to the President, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, and provide recommendations as to whether the United States should withdraw from any such organizations, conventions, or treaties.” [Emphasis added - REL]

Clearly, President Trump is offering Secretary Rubio a wink and a nudge, directing him to advise the President to leave the United Nations. Cue massive political demand to leave the UN.

Counsel Fucetola has taken the opportunity to inaugurate his new substack, FreedomAdvocate23.substack.com, by writing an Open Letter to Secretary Rubio advising him on why our participation in the UN is not only a bad idea, per US interests, but actually unlawful, according to the US Constitution and, in fact, is actively fraudulent.

I urge you to read this critically important document carefully and then take three steps.

Step 1. Visit PreventGenocide2030.org and take the Action Item there to send an email to your Congress men and women urging them to support the legislation now before the Congress to get the US out of the UN and the UN out of the US. Take a moment to call the numbers provide to you to tell their offices your opinion as well and to tweet their official sites with your opinion (all easily provide for you as part of the Action Item.) That last part is particularly important since Secretary Rubio has no outward-facing email address so posting on his official X(Twitter) account is very helpful to communicating with him and his staff

Step 2. Share this article and the PreventGenocide2030.org link with everyone you can reach and ask them to spend the time necessary to read Counsel Fucetola’s seminal Open Letter, take the Action Item and replicate this spreading effect with their own contacts.

Step 3. Speak you awareness to the people you connect with. Let the people who know and listen to you know that you are not in favor of the UN, understand that it is a destructive and dangerous organization and that you support leaving it as the earliest possible moment.

You see, the propaganda surrounding the UN (much of it paid for by US tax dollars) is so pervasive and has been going on for so long that while many people now think of it as dangerous to our very existence, they are often reluctant to be the first to say the unsayable. Make this widely held truth sayable by speaking your truth and helping other people to speak theirs, too.