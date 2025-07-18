The OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) scan above shows advanced Macular Degeneration (the shaggy, irregular part at the bottom). OCT is a widely used, non-invasive way to visualize the retina. I had one today. Thank God, that is not my OCT scan! Mine showed little, tiny baby defects, not big, shaggy ones).

At the end of March, I published this post about being told that I had MD.

During a routine visit to my ophthalmologist to get a new prescription for glasses, he did an OCT scan and told me that I had very early Macular Degeneration (MD). It was, he told me, dry MD, for which there is no treatment, but that I should hope that it did not become wet MD, for which there is a treatment, but it is still quite a problem.

He gave me a sample packet of a supplement with such tiny amounts of nutrients that it was hard not to laugh in his face. Seriously?

You are talking to a Mega Dose kinda gal, here, Doc! Oh, right, you believe that there is no cure for MD. So I went away for 3 months and returned today.

You see, I have treated people with MD over the years, and their MD went away. I therefore called my naturopath from the parking lot when I left my eye doctor’s office. He is not only my personal doctor, but my dear friend and we respect each other’s skills and knowledge deeply. I asked him if he had experience with taurine IVs for this condition. He did not, but I have, so we put together a protocol including 2 IVs per week with 500 mg of Taurine and 5000 mg of Carnitine and a bunch of other stuff along with acupuncture and daily red-light treatment with Eye Power. I also put together a powerhouse retinal nutritional program which I have been holding in reserve, following the outcome of today’s check visit.

When I was treating people in my office, I used red light for a lot of things, but did not know about it for MD.

Once I did the research on what is known about it, I bought a pair of the EyePower glasses and use them daily. I have no financial connection with this product, but recommend that you take a look at it if you have related issues. It costs about $113 delivered in the US and is, I believe, a very useful device.

So today, I went back to the same doctor, and the same OCT scan device, for a checkup.

The news was both very encouraging and rather disappointing, but in no way discouraging.

First, an unexpected and very positive finding was that my vision had gotten quite a lot better. My right eye improved from 20/50 to 20/30 (which equals two full lines of increased visual acuity) while my left eye improved from 20/40 to 20/20 (which is three full lines of improvement). That means that my vision improved by a great deal and, as any of you who wear glasses can attest, that is pretty unusual.

My astigmatism improved by a whole diopter! That is pretty much unheard of since astigmatism does not get better by itself.

The OCT scan showed no progression (which equals worsening), but no meaningful degree of improvement, either. Now, MD is a slowly progressive condition and it is not possible to say that one would have expected to see progression without the treatment I have been using, so we do not know if the condition was stabilized and kept from progressing by my interventions (a good outcome and potentially hopeful in terms of reversing the MD) or if the condition was stable and would not have progressed without the interventions (another good outcome, but not hopeful in terms of reversing it.)

What we do know is that the MD did not progress and that my vision got a surprisingly large amount better.

We also know that I need another pair of lenses for my glasses! I have set up an appointment for 6 months from now with the ophtalmologist to see where we are 9 months after the original diagnosis.

So here is my plan for the next 6 months:

IVs: instead of 2 per week, I will reduce the frequency to 1 per week because my veins have been pretty unhappy with the frequent punctures. I may increase the frequency of the IVs once my veins have had a chance to recover for a while.

Red light EyePower device: I will certainly continue using it daily. Since it is most effective immediately after sleep, I set an alarm 45 minutes before I have to get up, reach out with my eyes still closed, put the device on, press the button and go back to sleep. The light input is equally effective through closed eye lids. And I like the extra sleep.

Acupuncture: My naturopath sticks 4 pins in my face when I see him so I will do that once a week until I resume IVs twice a week when he gets to do it twice as often.

Nutrition: I have devised an intense oral retinal nutritional program which I will now add to my intervention protocol. I wanted to see what the other items would do without it. Now I know and am ready to add this intensive nutritional push.

You can find it in the first article I wrote on this topic, cited above.

By the way, several people have reached out to me for consultations to help them personalize and optimize their own eye-related protocols. I am not an ophthalmologist (although few of them know very much about the sorts of things that I am using) but our conversations have been helpful to them.

By the way, several people have reached out to me for consultations to help them personalize and optimize their own eye-related protocols. I am not an ophthalmologist (although few of them know very much about the sorts of things that I am using) but our conversations have been helpful to them.

I have only a few sessions available each month and if I feel that your issues are not likely to benefit from my knowledge or experience, I will let you know. Otherwise, I will send the necessary paperwork for us to establish a doctor/patient relationship, and you can then do so by filling it out and returning it. Once I get it, we can set up an appointment by Zoom or phone.

By the way, for reasons that I am sure you can easily resonate with, unlike the information in this substack, which is free and freely provided, professional consultations are available on a fee-for-service basis only: I do not participate in any networks or insurance programs. My fee is $350 per hour for medical and psychiatric consultations.