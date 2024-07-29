Kamalalosis is a chronic, persistent, treatment resistent, newly identified malady

Kamalalosis, which currently has no known treatment or cure, is expected to be fully treatable with a newly developed vaccine within the next 4-6 days. If available by next Wednesday, Kamalalosis vaccine will be the most rapidly developed and deployed vaccine in medical history. Clinical trials showing it was safe and effective were carried out over lunch last Saturday using 1/8 of a petri dish. All of the bacteria either died or disappeared.

FDA has granted the new vaccine Emergency Use Authorization and the World Health Organization has declared a global Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The United States has given Pfizer a grant of $734 Billion to develop the fetal jab for pregnant women to spare all future babies and children the tragic burden of the disease shared by so many career speakers, especially politicians.

Kamalalosis is a newly identified condition in which short strings of words, also known as “phrases,” pour out of a victim’s mouth with no discernable connection to any neurological processes (“thoughts”), particularly rational ones. The phrases are often repeated and, characteristically, are accompanied by grimaces, sounds such as laughter, gestures and body movements ordinarily associated with significant speech.

The serious condition, which for which no cause has yet been identified, is frequently triggered by situational cues such as the presence of a podium, microphone or social ones like the expectant pause of an audience or group of journalists.

It is hypothesized that the social and situational cues trigger a set of seizure-like electrical discharges in the brain of the sufferer in which speech without meaning is initiated. There is no ability to control this output, which appears to neither concern nor perplex the victim. It is not known if they actually hear and recognize that the words are coming from their own bodies.

Perseveration, or compulsive but meaningless repetition of content-free words or phrases which have no discernable connection either to one another, but which appear, from the behavior of the victim, to have some special significance to the victim, is a frequent component of the aberrant behavior now known as Kamalalosis.

Kamalalotics have a deficit of insight or the capacity for self-observation and are typically totally unable to discern the lack of substance, significance or, often, appropriateness of their output.

Kamalalosis is found in persons exposed to high stress situations which exceed their capacity for autonomic regulation and in those with limited cognitive abilities. When persons have poor stress physiology and marginal intellectual capacity as major comorbidities, they are especially prone to develop the condition.

Kamalalotics are often valued by the people around them since their unfortunate condition provides an unending source of merriment and mirth. It is important to educate the population to move away from this cruel response to a neurodiverse affliction which, especially in the political class, renders large parts of their communication efforts even more meaningless than their teleprompter scripts, carefully crafted and edited by their speechwriters, usually are upon delivery in public fora.

