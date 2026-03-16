There is a war going on. But with whom? Yes, bombing and destruction directly or indirectly involving the US is currently going on in Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Iraq, Nigeria, Ukraine, Gaza, and Ecuador. By the time you read this, there may be more countries in the list or (God willing!) fewer.

In addition, there is active, kinetic combat [that means people are being killed, one way or another] of one sort or another taking place right now in Myanmar, Sudan, the Sahel region (including Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger), Haiti, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya and Mexico.

Even if every drone were grounded, every jet and missile unlaunched and stowed, every round of ammunition holstered and stored, the war would still be ongoing, just not lighting up the night sky and blowing up people, material and infrastructure. Not yet. But if we do not stop the hate wars, there will be a lot of blood running in a lot of streets around the world. And a great deal of it, at least at first, will be the blood of Jews. At least until they run out of it.

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Most people do not yet see that there are not scattered wars, separate from each other. There is only one big, very, very big war going on. It is designed to destroy everything that makes sustains us as humans and everything that makes us human. Literally.

It’s short name? The UN/Agenda 2030.

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There is a war on agriculture (last week, the Canadian National Citizens’ Inquiry, NCI, conducted a hearing called “Are Canadian Farmers Safe?” The resounding answer is “Not only No, but Hell No!".) In Canada, as in the rest of the world, Food, Freedom and Farmers are neither safe nor protected. They are the target of a complex web of destruction designed to eliminate them from our planet. Agenda 2030, thought its deadly tool, the One Health Agenda, is destroying them.

Children are targets of destructive attacks in every country in the world, both through trafficking and through intentional, methodical destruction of their normal psychosexual and developmental processes, rendering them infinitely vulnerable and controllable for the rest of their lives.

And, of course, their lives are shortened by chronic illness, engineered into the foods they eat (see above) and the vaccines and radiation toxicity they are exposed to from conception onwards.

Oh, did I mention the deadly, never repudiated death system ushered in by Trump’s (and Bobby’s) Operation Warp Speed, still going strong, still adding mRNA jabs to the list of what’s bad for you?

Truth is a conspicuous target of this world war, as are personal, legal and medical rights. Financial security and privacy are under organized and sustained digital, regulatory and organizational carpet bombing.

Who is the adversary here? What is the name of the enemy?

Broader Picture

All of the visible wars require us to willingly fight them for the ultimate ends of the Globalist Destructocrats pulling the strings. And the most effective way for us to do that is to hate and fear, loathe and dehumanize each other so that we are, literally, willing to tear each other limb from limb.

We can do that with drones and bombs and bioweapons and poisoned food. We can do it with propaganda and atrocity stories (which, interestingly are all pretty similar and do not change much over the centuries and across continents). And that hatred and division is ramped up and engineered. Germany’s bloody murder era did not happen by accident. It was implemented step by malicious step, normalizing first one level of distortion, then the next and the next until few remembered, or dared to remember, what normal thought and compassionate connection was like. Few remembered, and fewer dared to speak out. Those who did became object lessons for the rest on why that was a very, very bad idea.

And we are being marched there today. People bought into the absurdity of the entirely mythical but oh, so evil “Kazarian Mafia” and wildly evil, world-controlling Jews and their political identity, “Zionism”, the geopolitical expression of endless evil, and now, the utterly bonkers nonsense of the suddenly prominent “Noahide Laws”, which allegedly make Jews masters and everyone else on earth subhuman chattel property

There is suddenly a powerful wave of noxious nonsense around the Noahide Laws which normalizes the literally insane belief that when God ended the punishing flood which only Noah, his family and a bunch of paired off animals survived, Noah got a new set of operating instructions that not only his family had to obey, but others did, too. (Wait! What? Others? Everyone else was dead. What others? Um, er, well, anyway….)



At this point in the story, everyone left alive on the planet was part of Noah’s family group, so I do not understand why anything would be said about “others”, but that is how myths and legends go, after all.

It’s sort of like the US bombing Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity out of existence on June 22, 2025 and now being told that we have to bomb Iran to, among other things, destroy its nuclear capacity. Wait! What?

But anyway, illogic at the ready, on we go.

To continue, when you actually look at what this mythical system of laws actually say, not what they are hysterically purported to say, these “laws” are sort of a detuned version of the 10 Commandments since they include everything except



“Honor thy father and they mother”,

“Keep the Sabbath holy” and

“Don’t make graven images”.

There is NOTHING in them about beheading anyone. There is nothing in them about enslaving anyone or regarding outsiders (what outsiders?) as cattle, nothing. But reality never stopped a good hate monger from mongering. And they sure enough are hate mongering all over the place.

Hate mongers gonna monger. The question is are we going to elevate them to seers and profits and leaders and heroes or are we going to turn away from them like the loathsome intellectual and moral lepers that they actually are.

The illustration above is the state of advanced leprosy in a sufferer’s hands. No one wants their hands to look like that. But if we entertain the irrational hatred of these mongers, that is pretty much what our minds become: horribly stunted, deformed wrecks of what they were meant to be, just disastrous stumps no longer able to serve us as minds are supposed to.

And that is by design. The less free we are, the easier we are to enslave

Commentators creating volumes of commentary across thousands of years have said this and that and the other thing about what these mythical “laws” from a mythical story mean. And don’t tell me you believe every work in the Bible unless you actually keep kosher and follow every one of the dos and don’ts and shalls and shants. Of course you don’t. Nobody but perhaps the most fanatical Orthodox Jews do, and even they give themselves some latitude.

Believe what you like, and practice what you like. But don’t substitute myth for logic and then pretend that is what it is.

The US passed a symbolic Joint Resolution on March 20, 1991, noting that the Noahide laws of biblical fame form the basis of all religions’ morality, worldwide. They were, however, never “adopted as law” nor, as one horribly misinformed commenter alleged, “Added to the US Constitution by Jimmy Carter.”

People touting the “Jews are going to behead gentiles” and the “Fake Jews want to take over the world” and “the Zionists will destroy us all if we don’t destroy them first” and the “all the world’s problems will be solved when we kill all the world’s Jews” nonsense pretty regularly add in the famous Magic Spell to make it seem like they are actually not hate mongers. The Magic Spell is SOMBFAJ, pronounced, in English, “Some of My Best Friends are Jews”.

It would appear that they really believe that if they lard their irrational, primitive, horrifying, but all too familiar, hatred with the “SOMBFAJ” ritual, each time they say it, they can apparently normalize and sanitize and be free of blame for any sort of hatred. By reciting the Magic Spell, SOMBFAJ, the bigot thinks s/he has placed a Gardal shield around him/herself, insulating him/her from being called a bigot or an antisemite. Because who wants to be an antisemite? No, SOMBFAJ. I’m not an antisemite: SOMBFAJ! I am just a realist and October 7 was some sort of liberation activity, not a massacre. Because, you know, Zionists.

Um, no. Remember the Kazarian Mafia? I read it on the internet! Those are the bad Jews, the fake Jews, not the real Jews, not the good ones. After all, SOMBFAJ.

And, after all, “Jews run the world.” but there are some good ones. That’s true because SOMBFAJ.

Then we saw charts and tropes about the massive numbers of Israeli/US dual citizens whom evil directs to destroy us all through their wicked loyalty to Israel, but there are exceptions, because SOMBFAJ.

Last month, the best way to say you hated Jews was to say that Zionists were the source of all evil, despite the fact that SOMBFAJ! This month, we have left the evil Zionist trope behind and have moved onto the dreaded Noahide laws, with people, some of whom even appear to believe what they are saying, proclaiming that they require Christians to be beheaded. (Um, Christians came along thousands of years after this myth was supposed to have happened. How does that make even the least amount of sense?)

MYTH. the whole thing is a myth made into a mishmash of political glyphosate, a multipurpose toxin. Anybody bring their internal logic chip along? Now might be a good time to plug it in.

And, for anybody who is actually interested, yes, the German holocaust actually took place. Yes, those people died. Yes, the survivors were marred at every possible level for life and through their succeeding generations. I grew up with neighbors and friends with numbers on their arms that were not fashion statements. They were IBM numbers inked into their bodies in the slaughter zone.

I treated them as a psychiatrist and physician in New York. I treated their spouses and their children and their grandchildren. And I can tell you, firsthand, what this hatred does to human beings. It shatters them so that it is unlikely that they will ever be whole again.

But it shatters the haters, too. And they can never be whole again, either. It just might take them longer to figure that out.

The consequence of normalizing hatred is destruction. And destruction is precisely what the orchestrators of this insanity have in mind. The Destructocrats have a much easier time controlling and destroying us when we have helped them along by destroying each other.

It is they, and they alone, who benefit from this orgy of hatred now being orchestrated.

If we go on like this, there will soon be blood in the street over identify destruction.

There will be more “mostly peaceful” “protests” and killings and attacks against Jews. And then the attacks will spread. And the orchestrated conflagration will “need” to be controlled by a strong arm and an outstretched hand of … you got it, the government!

It is becoming acceptable to publish images like this one with glee and intense pleasure:

and this one:

Synagogues and Jewish schools are being shot up and vandalized. IEDs are being brought to protests in favor of/against the Iranian/Palestinian causes in front of New York City Mayor Mamdani’s residence (he and his wife were conveniently at a museum at the time).

Antisemitic incidents are becoming normalized because antisemitism, in whatever bottle you put it, with whatever label you put on it, is becoming normalized.

Normal, decent people are being trained to think that identity hatred, stereotyped malice and impulses for acceptable devastation are normal. They are no more normal than teaching children to regard their bodies as mistakes that they do not belong in and to distort science to tell us that gender is a matter of choice and that mRNA bioweapons are good for us.

These are lies that serve the destructocrats. If you spread their lies, you empower your own destroyer.

Do I think that Israel is a virtuous State? I do not believe that there is such a thing as a virtuous State. Not here, not there, not anywhere because every State on the planet has been captured by the brilliant and brilliantly evil globalist cabal. And unless and until a State breaks free of the Regulatory Capture which has allowed the policies, programs, protocols, practices and partnerships serving the globalist cabal, there will never be a virtuous State.

Do I believe that Netanyahu is a good leader? How about King Charles? How about the Pope? How about any sitting President? Are you kidding me? Have you read even a small part of the Epstein data dump? Is there a “leader” on the planet who is not a marionette controlled by the puppet masters?

Not in my book. It is only We, the People, who are still mostly uncorrupted at that level of deep evil. And it is only We, the People, who care enough about humanity and its survival to provide the driving force that can reverse and cancel Regulatory Capture and offer humanity a chance, not a certainty, of survival without being crushed under the boot of the globalist evil.

That’s why we created the Council of Concerned Citizens, PreventGenocide2030.org/C3. You are invited to become part of the solution. But when you do, please do not bring any identify hatred with you. Let’s solve the problems, not sing the song of the would-be masters who want us all dead, not just the target of the moment.

Oh, by the way, the comments are open to everyone. If you are going to post how bad and evil and satanic Zionists and Jews and the Noahide laws are, please don’t bother. Go do that someplace else. This is a place for decent people. Disagreement is fine. vigorous disagreement is great. Hate Mongers need not apply.



