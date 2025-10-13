Syphilis, the Great Pox, the English Pox (to the French), the French Pox (to the English), Bad Blood, The Great Imitator (or Imposter), Syph, Miss Stiff, or Lues was one of the great medical threats and mysteries of modern times.
Raging across Europe and Great Britain, no one knew its cause or its cure. Mercury pills and vapors were a popular, although deadly, syphilis treatment, as was an arsenic compound called Salvarsan.1
Entire libraries were devoted to the discussion of the cause of the Great Pox. Papers were written. Books were published. Lectures were given. Grants were awarded. Schools were created. Clinics were opened. Intellectual Molotov Cocktails were thrown. Academic fisticuffs were initiated. Rivalries were pursued. Reputations were ruined.
They were, that is, until the day that Deutsche Medizinische Wochenschrift, a German medical journal, published the paper that ended the drama: syphilis is caused by a single organism: Treponema pallidum.
Boom!
Although its mode of transmission (sexual contact) was known, its cause had not been. In 1905, Treponema pallidum, the spirochete bacterium which causes syphilis, was first observed by Fritz Schaudinn and Erich Hoffmann using darkfield microscopy.
There is no doubt or mystery [now] about the cause of syphilis. T. pallidum can be isolated from syphilitic lesions in humans, introduced into experimental subjects, producing syphilis disease and then reisolated so it fulfills Koch’s postulates pretty well. (It cannot be reproduced in synthetic environments between the first and second, and second and third stages).
And thus ended the great debate. All that uncertainty and drama, pontification and accusation ended. Syphilis is a bacterial disease. Done.
Fast forward.
Autism rates have skyrocketed since the condition was first described by Leo Kanner in 19432.
In 20 years, the prevalence of autism went from 1 in 150 children to 1 in 36 children, meaning that for each autistic child 20 years before, within 20 years, now 4.2 children would be autistic.
But look a bit more deeply at the change from 1970 to 2025:
3
The increase from 1970 from 1 child in 10,000 to 1 in 31 today means that for every autistic child in 1970, the year that I graduated from Medical School, by the way, there are now 322.6 autistic children. And adults.
A 3-year-old autistic child in 1970 is now a 58-year-old autistic adult. What has the cost to that person, and to society, been for those years? The lost productivity, the financial cost, the stress, the special resources needed to care for that person, the medical needs, the emotional costs?
In 1967, the childhood vaccine schedule looked like this:
Diphtheria Pertussis Tetanus (DPT) 5 shots, Oral Vaccine (OV) 5 shots, Tetanus and Diphtheria (TD) 2 shots, Smallpox 2 shots are indicated in yellow above. They were the only vaccines a child routinely received in 1967.
Fast forward to 2025:
Not even considering vaccine exposure in the womb, a child receives 19 doses of 12 different vaccines (some containing multiple antigens) between birth and 18 months:
An overview of immunizations for newborns to 18 months old
Hep B – Many new parents wonder what vaccines are given at birth, and just one “newborn vaccine” is recommended right away: the first dose of hepatitis B. The first dose is recommended early on in case mothers are knowingly or unknowingly hepatitis B positive. The hep B vaccine schedule requires three doses in total. The second dose is recommended when your child is between 1-2 months old, and the third dose is recommended between 6-18 months.
RSV protective antibody – For infants under 8 months old who were born during or who are entering their first RSV season (late fall through the spring), it’s recommended they receive a single dose of the RSV preventive antibody to help protect their young immune systems. Timing on when they should receive it depends on when they’re born. However, most infants whose mothers or birthing parent received the RSV vaccine during this pregnancy don’t need this antibody treatment, too.
Rotavirus – Depending on the manufacturer of the vaccine, your child may need two or three doses of the rotavirus vaccine, with the first dose being given at 2 months old and the second at 4 months old. If needed, the third dose is given at 6 months old. It’s important to note that some forms of the vaccine cannot be given after 4 months of age, so following the recommended schedule is especially important to ensure your child is protected.
DTaP – The diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine requires five doses. The first four are recommended at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months and between 15-18 months old.
Hib – Depending on the manufacturer of the vaccine, your child may need three or four doses of the haemophilus influenzae type b vaccine. If three doses are needed, shots are given at 2 months, 4 months and between 12-15 months old. If four doses are needed, kids also receive a dose at 6 months old.
PCV – The pneumococcal vaccine is a series of four doses taking place at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months and between 12-15 months old.
IPV – The poliovirus vaccine is another four-dose series. The dosing schedule for the polio vaccine recommends the first three shots occur at 2 months, 4 months and between 6-18 months old.
MMR – The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is given in two doses. The dosing schedule for the MMR vaccine recommends the first shot be given between 12-15 months old.
Varicella – The chickenpox vaccine is also given in two doses, with the first shot taking place between 12-15 months old.
Hep A – The hepatitis A vaccine requires two doses. The first dose is recommended at 12 months old.
Counting yearly flu and Covid shots, kids receive at least 12 more shots by age 6 for a total of 31 shots (some containing multiple antigens) by age 6:
An overview of immunizations for kids ages 4 to 6 years old
DTaP – The fifth and final diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine is recommended when your child is between 4-6 years old.
IPV – The poliovirus vaccine is a four-dose series. The fourth dose should occur sometime between 4-6 years old.
MMR – The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is given in two doses. The second dose should be given between 4-6 years old.
Varicella – The second and final dose of the chickenpox vaccine is also recommended when your child is between 4-6 years old.4
Why, oh, why is autism on the rise? There must be some reason! Whatever can it be? Oh, Dear, Oh Dear!
Perhaps if we throw money at it, we can figure it out at last.
We KNOW it is not vaccine toxicity. Mercury, aluminum, formaldehyde, foreign proteins, mRNA and plasmid fragments, autoimmune reactions to foreign proteins and toxic antibodies to endlessly manufactured toxic proteins could not have a thing to do with it.
Toxins chaperoned past the blood brain barrier by aluminum are surely not inducing neurotoxic inflammatory, chronic oxidative stress states. Certainly not! That has all been debunked by the best debunkers money can buy. And the fact checkers, too, who are also the best that Bill and Melinda can buy, they are also in full agreement: vaccines have nothing at all, not a single thing, to do with autism. Get that silly conspiracy notion right out of your head and throw out your tin foil hat!
So, what does cause autism? Ah! We understand it so well! Here, at last, is what causes autism:
Immune Dysregulation and Inflammation (2025)5
Maternal diabetes, hypertension, autoimmune disorders (2025)6
Preterm birth and low birth weight (2023-2025)7
Congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) (2024)8
Faulty Neurological Development (2022)9
Reproductive Dysfunction (Ongoing) 10,11
Paracetamol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy (2020-2025)12
Neanderthal-derived genetic variants (2020s)13,14,15
Epigenetic changes (DNA methylation, imprinting) (2020s)16
Maternal Inflammation During Pregnancy (2021)17
Maternal Antibiotic Exposure During Pregnancy (2019)18
Gut Dysbiosis (2019)19Genetic mutations and heritability (2017)20,21,22
Maternal Hypertension During Pregnancy (2018)23
Maternal Obesity (2016)24
Inflammation and Free Radicals (2015)25
Maternal Diabetes During Pregnancy (2014)26
Prenatal exposure to valproic acid (Depakote, Stavzor, and Alti-Valproic) (2013)27
Gene-Environment Interactions, Epigenetics (2012)28,29,30
Sperm from older father (Charlie Rose show, May 14, 2012)
Advanced parental age (2011)31,32,33
Environmental toxins (e.g., pesticides, heavy metals) (2010-2025)34
De novo mutations (CNVs, SNPs) 2007 35,36,37
Genetic Causes (Ongoing)38,39,40,41
Maternal Sleep Apnea (2000)42
Secretin Deficiency (1998)43
MMR vaccine / thiomersal (1998)44,45
Refrigerator mother theory (1967)46
But remember, here is what does not, cannot, never could, would not be allowed to, should never be accused of, and definitely cannot be called into question as causing autism: Vaccines in general (Ongoing, heavily refuted)47,48,49
There now! Don’t you feel better? No need to close the What Causes Autism libraries, end the endless research projects, shut down the academic rivalries and incendiary contests between adherents to one school or another.
Given that our leaders seem fully and completely committed to ABV (Anything But Vaccines) as the cause, we are not where we are with syphilis: T. pallidum causes it. We know how to prevent, and we know how to treat it.
The fact is, we could be there with autism: we know how to prevent it, which is most certainly the best treatment. Of course, it means cancelling the “A” and the “B” in “ABV” and facing the cold, hard fact: it’s the Vs, friends. It’s the vaccines. All of them.
If that gives you a headache, take some Tylenol. It won’t make you autistic.
The reason that vaccines are a hoax and never required for healthy living can be seen in the periods before vaccines came along. Billions of children survived just fine and grew into adults without drugs and vaccines. How could that be?
The entire modern medical mafia is an operation based mostly on fear. The fear of death from the unknown or the hidden or the undefinable. Their safe and effective mantra for everything they do has resulted in little health and a whole lot of pain and misery for many.
Thank you for this incredible research and so many citations. Such an important topic and I am glad to see it is being discussed. I also read Franklin O’Kanu’s article. I appreciate both.