Henry Kissinger, acolyte, beneficiary and servant of the Rockefellarian predatory philanthropist destructocrat cabal, famously authored National Security Study Memorandum 200 on December 10, 1974

Henry Kissinger was very good at blah blah blah, the academic techniques of deciding what you want your reader to agree to and then going around and around and around the conclusion you have already come to, justifying it again and again and again with the same arguments recycled and reworded and reworked and rehashed so it sounds like you have a mountain of credible evidence even if what you have is recycled intellectual rubble.

In fact, Kissenger’s opus is nothing more than a gussied-up regurgitation of British cleric Thomas Malthus’ 1798 idiotic, but distressingly influential “Essay on the Principles of Population”

Malthus opined that population grows at a geometric rate (that is, 1, 2, 4, 16, 32, etc.) while food production grows at an arithmetic rate (that is, 1, 2, 3, 4, etc.).

Because of that, population needed to be controlled but, not to worry: we have three excellent forces working on our behalf to do that: famine, disease and war.

In other words, Malthus was happy to condemn his fellow man to destruction and death because it brought the population under control.

We know that he was not volunteering his services as a casualty, nor that of his class. No, it was the others, the undesirables, who could be disposed of through the three beneficial factors that would cleanse the earth of their untenable presence so that the good folk of the deserving parts of the world could live in comfort.

Malthus wrote an apologia for eugenics 85 years before Sir Francis Galton coined the term.

Kissinger’s declassified document, which is 123 pages long, has a number of odious gems in it like, foreshadowing infertility technologies like the mRNA COVID antifertility bioweapons, in which he argues for

“1. Expansion and further development of efficient low-cost systems to assure the full availability of existing family planning services, materials and information to the 85% of LDC [Less Developed Countries - REL] populations not now effectively reached. In developing countries willing to create special delivery systems for family planning services this may be the most effective method. In others the most efficient and acceptable method is to combine family planning with health or nutrition in multi-purpose delivery systems.

2. Improving the effectiveness of present means of fertility control, and developing new technologies which are simple, low cost, effective, safe, long- lasting and acceptable to potential users. This involves both basic developmental research and operations research to judge the utility of new or modified approaches under LDC conditions”

In fact, antifertility vaccine research has been a fertile research area by the UN and its allies, who have been openly working on vaccines to “regulate” fertility since at least 1974,,, the same year that Kissinger produced his Malthusian recommendations. These Malthusian medications are glorified by the term “immunocontraception”. A partial bibliography of 321 scientific articles is available at the footnoted link

The depopulation engine of world policy and politics, the United Nations, and its policy-making buddy, the World Economic Forum, have clearly stated that billions of us are in the way of something or other and need to vacate the planet to, er, save the planet, or something. Just the other day, former US Secretary of State John Kerry made the point again at a World Economic Forum meeting.

As part of that salvation, the UN has been shutting down agricultural production all over the world. Somehow, that will help the population of the planet, by creating the Malthusian virtue of famine. While the logic is weak, the create severe and deadly food shortages is very strong.

Back to Kissinger, depopulation and his role in driving US policy toward an active endorsement of that horrific world-domination strategy.

Kissinger was serving as a National Security wonk under President Richard Nixon, placed there by his mentors and benefactors, the Rockefellers. He wrote his classified memorandum for Nixon and it is filled with horrific gems.

Following is a selection of some of the most malevolent Malthusian Management musings of the incredibly destructive Henry Kissinger.

Consider,

“The common strategy for dealing with rapid population growth should encourage constructive actions to lower fertility since population growth over the years will seriously negate reasonable prospects for the sound social and economic development of the peoples involved”,

“In addition, the U.S. strategy should support in these LDC countries general activities (e.g. bio-medical research or fertility control methods) capable of achieving major breakthroughs in key problems which hinder reductions in population growth." and

“Policies to reduce fertility will have their main effects on total numbers only after several decades. However, if future numbers are to be kept within reasonable bounds, it is urgent that measures to reduce fertility be started and made effective in the 1970's and 1980's.

Rapid population growth creates a severe drag on rates of economic development otherwise attainable, sometimes to the point of preventing any increase in per capita incomes.

If significant progress can be made in slowing population growth, the positive impact on growth of GNP and per capita income will be significant. Moreover, economic and social progress will probably contribute further to the decline in fertility rates.

Most experts [sic] agree that, with fairly constant costs per acceptor, expenditures on effective family planning services are generally one of the most cost effective investments for an LDC country seeking to improve overall welfare and per capita economic growth. We cannot wait for overall modernization and development to produce lower fertility rates naturally since this will undoubtedly take many decades in most developing countries,….Certain aspects of economic development and modernization appear to be more directly related to lower birth rates than others. Thus certain development programs may bring a faster demographic transition to lower fertility rates than other aspects of development. The World Population Plan of Action adopted at the World Population Conference recommends that countries working to affect fertility levels should give priority to development programs and health and education strategies which have a decisive effect on fertility. International cooperation should give priority to assisting such national efforts. [Emphasis added - REL]….intense efforts are required to assure full availability by 1980 of birth control information and means to all (fertile individuals, especially in rural areas. Improvement is also needed in methods of birth control most) acceptable and useable by the rural poor.

There exists at least the possibility that present developments point toward Malthusian conditions for many regions of the world [Emphasis added - REL]

A much more vigorous effort to slow population growth can also mean a very great difference between enormous tragedies of malnutrition and starvation as against only serious chronic conditions. [Emphasis added - REL] …our aim should be for the world to achieve a replacement level of fertility, (a two- child family on the average), by about the year 2000. This will require the present 2 percent growth rate to decline to 1.7 percent within a decade and to 1.1 percent by 2000 compared to the U.N medium projection, this goal would result in 500 million fewer people in 2000 and about 3 billion fewer in 2050. Attainment of this goal will require greatly intensified population programs. [Emphasis added - REL] A basis for developing national population growth control targets to achieve this world target is contained in the World Population Plan of Action. The World Population Plan of Action is not self-enforcing and will require vigorous efforts by interested countries, U.N. agencies and other international bodies to make it effective. U.S. leadership is essential.

The World Population Plan of Action is not self-enforcing and will require vigorous efforts by interested countries, U.N. agencies and other international bodies to make it effective. U.S. leadership is essential. The strategy must include the following elements and actions:

(a) Concentration on key countries. Assistance for population moderation should give primary emphasis to the largest and fastest growing developing countries where there is special U.S. political and strategic interest. Those countries are: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Egypt, Turkey, Ethiopia and Columbia.

Fundamental and [d]evelopmental research should be expanded, aimed at simple, low-cost, effective, safe, long-lasting and acceptable methods of fertility control…. Initiate an international cooperative strategy of national research programs on human reproduction and fertility control covering biomedical and socio-economic factors, as proposed by the U.S. Delegation at Bucharest. Act on our offer at Bucharest to collaborate with other interested donors and U.N. agencies to aid selected countries to develop low cost preventive health and family planning services.”

And then we get down to it, on P. 34,

“Rapid population growth and lagging food production in developing countries, together with the sharp deterioration in the global food situation in 1972 and 1973, have raised serious concerns about the ability of the world to feed itself adequately over the next quarter century and beyond.

Climatic changes are poorly understood, but a persistent atmospheric cooling trend since 1940 has been established. One respectable body of scientific opinion believes that this portends a period of much wider annual frosts, [Emphasis added - REL].

Reduced population growth rates clearly could bring significant relief over the longer term. Some analysts maintain that for the post-1985 period a rapid decline in fertility will be crucial to adequate diets worldwide. If, as noted before, fertility in the developing countries could be made to decline to the replacement level by the year 2000, the world's population in that year would be 5.9 billion or 500 million below the level that would be attained if the UN medium projection were followed. Nearly all of the decline would be in the LDCs.”

On page 50 we learn,

“Rapid population growth adversely affects every aspect of economic and social progress in developing countries. It absorbs large amounts of resources needed for more productive investment in development. It requires greater expenditures for health, education and other social services, particularly in urban areas. It increases the dependency load per worker so that a high fraction of the output of the productive age group is needed to support dependents. It reduces family savings and domestic investment. It increases existing severe pressures on limited agricultural land in countries where the world's "poverty problem" is concentrated. It creates a need for use of large amounts of scarce foreign exchange for food imports (or the loss of food surpluses for export). Finally, it intensifies the already severe unemployment and underemployment problems of many developing countries where not enough productive jobs are created to absorb the annual increments to the labor force. Even in countries with good resource/population ratios, rapid population growth causes problems for several reasons: First, large capital investments generally are required to exploit unused resources. Second, some countries already have high and growing unemployment and lack the means to train new entrants to their labor force. Third, there are long delays between starting effective family planning programs and reducing fertility, and even longer delays between reductions in fertility and population stabilization. Hence there is substantial danger of vastly overshooting population targets if population growth is not moderated in the near future.”

and,