Oh, US Intel Didn't Know About That! Or Did They?
Join us for the Dr. Rima Truth Reports podcast as an Intel Analysis Whistleblower explains the absolute certainty that "permission" for "terrorist" attacks comes from the very top of the US government
Thank you, Ian Trottier, for bringing us this compelling information. Former FBI agent John Donovan, working as an Open Source Intelligence Analyst for private companies realized that the US had absolute information about the 2011 Norwegian “terrorist attack” which opened a serious - and, for him, costly rabbit hole.
Hand onto your hats. This is a must-listen-to, must-share discussion with a brave and very well-informed information specialist who has paid dearly for his courage and decency.