Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

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Monique's avatar
Monique
3mEdited

Posted yesterday and got a lot of likes and some hate: https://facebook.com/uniquemoniquemusic/posts/pfbid02QXLaZuz2jck4MMMjg3oqitYngzmVGzdhrJNnrNcpdD1as8DtfSQWn2SuHu545DQCl - Where were all the "No Kings" people when the bioweapon nightmare was being fraudulently and covertly pushed? I see these gatherings as so hypocritical and funded by people, who are ill intentioned. How about working with President Trump, instead of against him? Where is that getting any of us? Pour your energy and resources into making real change instead of blow up dolls with diapers. Recall the "diapers" most, who attend these, "religiously" wore on their face. Would be wonderful if you may all join in prayer instead. That would be worthwhile.

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Monique's avatar
Monique
4m

Respect instead of exploitation for God's nonhuman animals too.

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