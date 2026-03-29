On Palm Sunday, Ask Yourself, Whom Would Jesus Hate? Would Normalizing Hateful Propaganda Be His Recommendation?
Governments cannot stop hate speech. People can. Refuse to normalize it.
Hatred serves tyrants. It always does and the frightful upsurge of antisemitism now being pounded into our society - once again - is serving the Destructocrats and Controllagarchs, once again.
Read this excellent, brief, urgently important and cogent article and then ask yourself the questions I have posted below it. Post your thoughts in the comments section. We urgently need to talk about this.
If you are a Christian, on Palm Sunday, does my moral compass allow me to include group hatred, fear and loathing or does it require outreach, love and compassion?
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If you are not a Christian, on any day of every year, does my moral compass allow me to include group hatred, fear and loathing or does it require outreach, love and compassion?
Do I want to live in a world where membership in a group, not personal actions and qualities, justifies demonization, exclusion, revulsion and violence?
Have my awareness and consciousness been penetrated, permeated and programmed by an organized fear campaign (e.g., a deadly pandemic, the need to put an untested item into my body, a malevolent ethnic or religious group, a biological impossibility transformed into a social movement, etc.)? Am I willing to continue being programmed?
What kind of world do I actually want to live in? Do organized group hatred campaigns move us closer to that world?
What am I willing to do about the onslaught of propagandized, stereotypic hatred being used to divide and control us? Am I willing to speak out against this social engineering? How? If not, why not?
You are responsible for what you say, allow to be said in your presence and for what you do not say. Use your capacity to normalize normal relationships, not hatred-generating propaganda.
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Posted yesterday and got a lot of likes and some hate: https://facebook.com/uniquemoniquemusic/posts/pfbid02QXLaZuz2jck4MMMjg3oqitYngzmVGzdhrJNnrNcpdD1as8DtfSQWn2SuHu545DQCl - Where were all the "No Kings" people when the bioweapon nightmare was being fraudulently and covertly pushed? I see these gatherings as so hypocritical and funded by people, who are ill intentioned. How about working with President Trump, instead of against him? Where is that getting any of us? Pour your energy and resources into making real change instead of blow up dolls with diapers. Recall the "diapers" most, who attend these, "religiously" wore on their face. Would be wonderful if you may all join in prayer instead. That would be worthwhile.
Respect instead of exploitation for God's nonhuman animals too.