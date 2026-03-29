Hatred serves tyrants. It always does and the frightful upsurge of antisemitism now being pounded into our society - once again - is serving the Destructocrats and Controllagarchs, once again.

Leave a comment



Read this excellent, brief, urgently important and cogent article and then ask yourself the questions I have posted below it. Post your thoughts in the comments section. We urgently need to talk about this.

If you are a Christian, on Palm Sunday, does my moral compass allow me to include group hatred, fear and loathing or does it require outreach, love and compassion? If you are not a Christian, on any day of every year, does my moral compass allow me to include group hatred, fear and loathing or does it require outreach, love and compassion? Do I want to live in a world where membership in a group, not personal actions and qualities, justifies demonization, exclusion, revulsion and violence? Have my awareness and consciousness been penetrated, permeated and programmed by an organized fear campaign (e.g., a deadly pandemic, the need to put an untested item into my body, a malevolent ethnic or religious group, a biological impossibility transformed into a social movement, etc.)? Am I willing to continue being programmed? What kind of world do I actually want to live in? Do organized group hatred campaigns move us closer to that world? What am I willing to do about the onslaught of propagandized, stereotypic hatred being used to divide and control us? Am I willing to speak out against this social engineering? How? If not, why not?

You are responsible for what you say, allow to be said in your presence and for what you do not say. Use your capacity to normalize normal relationships, not hatred-generating propaganda.

Share

.