My admired friend and colleague Connie Shields just hit another one out of the part, this time about vaccines.

She writes about the Alberta Cananda vaccine schedule, but it is pretty much the same virtually everywhere.

Vaccines have been presented as the greatest public health innovation and intervention in human history. Examine the data in an open-minded way and you will see that, indeed, they have been the greatest financial and scientific scam ever perpetrated on humanity, if percent of GDP and per capita expenditures from direct and indirect consumption of the products can be used as a measure.

Read Connie’s substack and comment in assent or dissent, as you please. But I beg you to NOT vaccinate yourself or anyone you have decision-making rights until you have looked at the data with clear, dispassionate eyes.

I am quite confident that when you do, you will conclude, as I have, that no one should ever be vaccinated for anything.

mRNA vaccines are, of course, not vaccines at all: they are bioweapons and are doing their depopulation work well. They are in a special category of horrible and must be pulled immediately while we, at the same time, refuse them personally.

Vaccines are largely driven, at this point, through the direct and indirect intervention of WHO, a subsidiary organization of the United Nations.

Part of the solution to reclaiming our own health decisions, a very large part, as it happens, is leaving the UN. Click here, PreventGenocide2030.org to do that now. Then tell your friends so they can take the action, too, and comment, post, retweet and share your 4 Tweets For Trump.