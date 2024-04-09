This Catalytic Conversation is the one I actually intended to share with you. I think you will find that the information pertains directly to your local, state/provincial/national government, wherever you live.

They call them “Globalists” for a reason!

Remember that the shabby trappings of sovereignty will remain in the globalist tyranny: there will be national anthems, captured legislatures, patriotic parades and sham individual “rights” although they are all slated to be destroyed at any meaningful level under the “Sustainable Development Goals” and all the rest of the happy horse sh*t so cheerfully utters by tyrants.

So here is the correct recording with the following commentary (forgive my error: my fingers were working at a different speed than my brain - it is not clear to me which one was moving faster, though)

Global governance capture is just that - global. On the April 6, 2024, edition of Catalytic Conversations, Deborah Boehm, Connie Shields and I had the privilege of an extended conversation with an international group of “direct experiencers”.

Our free-wheeling conversation with people from Canada, the US and New Zealand against whom the might of the globalist cabal has been turned when they did the right thing (exposed government corruption as an elected official, won a primary that was supposed to be given to the cabal’s foot soldier, opened up the filthy wellspring of foreign control in the background of supposed sovereignty and more) is informative, direct, intense and eye opening.

Listen and comment, share and then take action.

What can you do? Well, you can help get your country out of the UN. The WHO, which far too many people are focusing on, is just a symptom of the underlying disease: the UN.

In the US, go to https://PreventGenocide2030.org and tell your elected Congressional Members that you want them to co-sponsor, and pass, the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR: 6645/S:3428). Those bills get us out of the UN, WHO, IMF, UNDRIP and all the other bits and pieces of the noose being tightened around our lives.

Then share it like your life depends on it. Because, quite literally, with a global tyranny devoted explicitly to reducing the population by billions of people, it does.

