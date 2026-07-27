Really, Dr. McCullough? Pharma Fear Porn?
People trust you, Dr. M. Your "ONE and ONLY, MUST HAVE This Drug!" article violates both trust and science. Please reconsider, Dr. M. Trust is valuable, but fragile. Treat it carefully.
Dear Dr. McCullough,
You and your associates have some outstanding information and analyses to the general public and the professional audience over the years.
You have paid dearly for speaking bluntly and plainly about Covid, with professional, personal and legal consequences that must have been painful for you. I respect and honor that. You lost your position as Vice Chief of Cardiology at Baylor University for your honesty and I, for one, thank you for that bravery.
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A few years ago, you were a guest on my Dr. Rima Truth Reports podcast, and you stated that you were the first physician ever to question vaccines. That was pretty self-serving and absolutely inaccurate.
I gulped hard at that and stated (gently, I thought), that I had been publicly questioning vaccines for at least 30 years and that the literature of professionals doing so was well more than 100 years old (to say nothing of Gandhi in 1913 in his book against the manifest evils of vaccines)
“Well,” I thought, “That is incredibly arrogant and uninformed2, but Dr. M is new to health freedom, new, indeed, to health, since he has been a confirmed allopathic doctor for so long and we need to cut him a little slack. He’ll learn.”
But that same arrogance and, I am afraid to say, self-interest showed up again in your inaccurate and, sad to say, dangerously inaccurate article, “Lettuce Pray: Dr. McCullough Says Cyclospora Must be Treated with Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX)”3 in which you incorrectly stated, “The treatment is straightforward: trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim/SEPTRA), one tablet twice daily for about a week.”
Let’s think about that bold blanket statement for a moment because it is both dangerous and untrue.
TMP/SMX, commonly known as Bactrim (TM) is an antibiotic with, like all antibiotics, multiple side effects including”
- Nausea and vomiting may occur in some patients.
- Skin rashes or allergic reactions can develop.
- Diarrhea is a common gastrointestinal side effect.
- Increased sensitivity to sunlight may happen.
- Blood disorders, such as low white blood cell count, can occur.
- Liver enzyme elevations may be detected in blood tests.
- Headaches and dizziness are possible side effects.
- Severe skin reactions like Stevens-Johnson syndrome can occur.
- Kidney issues may arise, particularly in those with pre-existing conditions.
and, of course, the very real and present danger of overuse leading to antibiotic resistance since:
- Alternatives should be considered to reduce reliance on Bactrim.
- Overuse of Bactrim can lead to increased resistance in bacteria.
- Resistant strains can spread, making infections harder to treat.
- Misuse, such as not completing prescribed courses, exacerbates resistance.
- Bactrim’s broad-spectrum activity can disrupt normal flora, promoting resistance.
You made it sound in your article as if nothing else could possibly do the job but, of course, that is absolutely untrue. A bit of quick research would have shown you that totally non-toxic nano silver, preferably at the highly efficient, safe and effective concentration of 10 PPM is, in fact, a far more effective control mechanism against cryptosporidium than Bactrim.
The definitive advice you gave us is just plain wrong. Let’s hope it doesn’t turn out to be dead wrong.
What I am sharing here is science, Dr. McCullough, not marketing. I fear your peon of praise to a side-effect-ridden, easily (and dangerously) overused drug was deeply informed by the fact that you sell it. And that is, in my estimation, highly disappointing since it is a very poor use of the respect and regard with which you are held by large numbers of people.
Consider these easily located, peer reviewed studies evaluating silver nanoparticles (AgNPs / nano silver) in relation to Bactrim, (trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, TMP/SMX, also called “cotrimoxazole” or “SXT”)4
1. Javadi M, Soltani H, Shokri R. Antimicrobial Effect of Silver Nanoparticles and Combination with Cotrimoxazole against Salmonella Typhi in Vitro and in Animal Model. 5
Compared MIC/MBC of AgNPs alone, cotrimoxazole alone, and the combination against S. typhi.
AgNPs showed much lower MIC/MBC (4 ppm / 8 ppm) than cotrimoxazole (500 ppm / 1000 ppm).
In a mouse infection model, AgNPs alone had the strongest antibacterial effect; cotrimoxazole alone was the least effective.
Conclusion: Silver nanoparticles were more effective than cotrimoxazole.
2. Naqvi SZH, et al. Combined efficacy of biologically synthesized silver nanoparticles and different antibiotics against multidrug-resistant bacteria. 6
Tested AgNPs alone and conjugated with several antibiotics (including trimethoprim) against MDR bacteria using disk-diffusion.
Trimethoprim alone showed little or no activity against some isolates; the trimethoprim + AgNPs combination produced measurable zones of inhibition and demonstrated synergistic enhancement (fold-area increase in activity).
3. Dove AS, et al. Silver nanoparticles enhance the efficacy of aminoglycosides against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.7
Evaluated AgNPs in combination with multiple antibiotics, including trimethoprim.
Trimethoprim alone had a high MIC (≥50 μg/mL); addition of a low, non-toxic concentration of AgNPs reduced the MIC approximately 2-fold.
Stronger synergy was observed with aminoglycosides, but trimethoprim was among the agents tested for adjuvant effects.
The issue here is, I believe, that your commercial interests have distorted your clinical advice. Antibiotics are dangerous both in the individual patient and in the biome community because of their side effect profile, the ease of their misuse and the fact that they can so easily lead to antibiotic resistance.
Does the Wellness Company monitor and consult with every person who buys your kits? Do you run stool samples to determine that the symptoms are actually cryptosporidium or are you just creating and jumping up on a gigantic marketing bandwagon powered - like the COVID propagandemic - by fear porn?
Let me be clear here, Dr. McCullough: after 16 years of research, I located what I believe to be an absolutely outstanding Nano Silver product, with which I do have an affiliate relationship. I am specifically NOT mentioning it in this article because this is not about selling product. It is about NOT selling product when the product is potentially dangerous or manifestly not the best product for purpose.
If anyone reading this wants to know what that product is, they have only to send me an email at releyes3@gmail.com with “Silver” as the subject and I will send them that information. But I have not included it here so that we would not have dueling marketing pieces instead of a conversation about NOT abusing trust for the sake of marketing.
Nano Silver is absolutely the best product for purpose here, Dr. McCullough. Bactrim is markedly remote from that mark. It is far less safe and far less effective than the alternative which I share here. But the main point is that shilling product which can do harm is not a good use of the enormous trust and luster you wear in the minds of so many and I would ask you to rethink how you guard and employ both the trust and the luster.
The arrogance of stating that you are the first doctor to question vaccines is matched by the arrogance of stating that Bactrim, which you sell, is the sine qua non of treatment for a putative problem without any qualification about its serious limitations.
People trust us to tell them the balanced, impartial truth, not the commercial version of that truth. They know they can trust the Big Pharma Big Harma crowd for that. They should be able to rely on us for better.
I believe we need to take that trust very, very seriously.
Yours in health and freedom,
Dr. Rima
Rima E. Laibow, MD
Medical Director, Natural Solutions Foundation
Prevent Genocide 2030.org
PS: It’s not just Bactrim, Dr. McCullough. Check it out. Several other papers examine AgNPs combined with various antibiotics (sometimes including sulfonamides or trimethoprim-class agents) against Multi Drug Resistant (MDR) bacteria and report synergistic or additive effects via checkerboard assays, disk diffusion, or MIC reduction. Examples include work on carbapenemase-producing Gram-negative bacteria and general MDR panels, although TMP/SMX is not always the primary focus.
Direct head-to-head comparisons are relatively limited; the Salmonella typhi study above is one of the clearer examples showing AgNPs outperforming cotrimoxazole on MIC/MBC and in vivo efficacy.
Combination/synergy studies, where AgNPs enhance the activity of trimethoprim or other antibiotics against resistant strains, often by lowering MICs or increasing zones of inhibition are even more common.
Mechanisms typically involve membrane disruption, increased antibiotic uptake, and multi-target action of silver ions/nanoparticles.
Nano Silver does not, cannot, cause drug resistance to develop. It does not damage to biome. It does not damage the kidneys, liver or other organs.
If the Wellness Company wants to market Nano Silver, that might be a great idea. By the way. You would be doing a whole lot more people a whole lot more good than selling them something that will, inevitably, have individual and community-wide negative consequences. REL
See, for example,
a. Jenner and Vaccination: A Strange Chapter of Medical History (1889) by Charles Creighton, M.D. Creighton was a British physician and medical historian (noted for work on epidemics) who disputed germ theory aspects and argued that vaccination involved contaminating material without reliable protection; he was a prominent anti-vaccination voice. Free scans/archive copies are widely available (e.g., Internet Archive).
b. History and Pathology of Vaccination (2 volumes, 1889) by Edgar M. Crookshank, M.B. Crookshank was Professor of Comparative Pathology and Bacteriology at King’s College London. He investigated cowpox outbreaks and concluded that commonly used vaccine materials were distinct from or improperly characterized relative to smallpox, questioning standard Jennerian claims and practices. Available via Internet Archive and library collections.
c. Vaccination: Proved Useless and Dangerous (from 45 years of registration statistics; 1885/later editions) and Vaccination a Delusion: Its Penal Enforcement a Crime (1898) by Alfred Russel Wallace, LL.D., F.R.S., etc. Wallace (co-discoverer of natural selection) was a leading scientist who analyzed official mortality statistics and argued vaccination showed little benefit while posing risks, opposing compulsory laws. Project Gutenberg and Internet Archive host free editions.
d. A Century of Vaccination and What It Teaches (1898) by William Scott Tebb, M.A., M.D., D.P.H. Tebb was a physician who reviewed a century of experience, statistics, and outcomes, questioning efficacy, safety, and the distinction between cowpox and smallpox protection. Internet Archive and Wellcome Collection have digitized versions.
e. The Vaccination Question in the Light of Modern Experience: An Appeal for Reconsideration (1914) by C. Killick Millard, M.D., D.Sc. Millard was Medical Officer of Health for Leicester (and previously other posts). He accepted individual protection from recent vaccination but argued compulsory infant vaccination was largely unnecessary given sanitation, isolation, and the mild form of smallpox then circulating, citing Leicester’s experience. Digitized copies appear on Internet Archive.
https://substack.com/app-link/post?publication_id=1119676&post_id=208183753&utm_source=post-email-title&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=bon66&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxOTYyNTU1MCwicG9zdF9pZCI6MjA4MTgzNzUzLCJpYXQiOjE3ODQ5NzA1OTEsImV4cCI6MTc4NzU2MjU5MSwiaXNzIjoicHViLTExMTk2NzYiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.YW0oGnPyWcigpLY5tQSexSmT6p7dqoz3GRZDknVocic
MIC and MBC are standard laboratory measures of antimicrobial potency:
MIC (Minimum Inhibitory Concentration) The lowest concentration of an antimicrobial agent (e.g., AgNPs or cotrimoxazole) that prevents visible growth of a microorganism (in this case S. typhi) under standardized conditions. It indicates the concentration needed to stop the bacteria from multiplying.
MBC (Minimum Bactericidal Concentration) The lowest concentration of the antimicrobial that kills ≥99.9% of the initial bacterial population (i.e., reduces the viable count by at least 3 log₁₀). It measures the concentration required for actual bacterial killing, not just growth inhibition.
Journal of Shahid Sadoughi University of Medical Sciences. 2023;31(5). DOI: 10.18502/ssu.v31i5.13229
International Journal of Nanomedicine. 2013;8:3187–3195. DOI: 10.2147/IJN.S49284
Frontiers in Microbiology. 2023;13:1064095. DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2022.1064095
Thank you for openly correcting Dr M, Dr Rima! This kind of communication is important indeed.
I am amazed at the ignorance (even more than arrogance) of his statement that he was the first doctor to speak out against vaccines. Much to learn.