Dear Dr. McCullough,

You and your associates have some outstanding information and analyses to the general public and the professional audience over the years.

You have paid dearly for speaking bluntly and plainly about Covid, with professional, personal and legal consequences that must have been painful for you. I respect and honor that. You lost your position as Vice Chief of Cardiology at Baylor University for your honesty and I, for one, thank you for that bravery.

A few years ago, you were a guest on my Dr. Rima Truth Reports podcast, and you stated that you were the first physician ever to question vaccines. That was pretty self-serving and absolutely inaccurate.

I gulped hard at that and stated (gently, I thought), that I had been publicly questioning vaccines for at least 30 years and that the literature of professionals doing so was well more than 100 years old (to say nothing of Gandhi in 1913 in his book against the manifest evils of vaccines)

“Well,” I thought, “That is incredibly arrogant and uninformed, but Dr. M is new to health freedom, new, indeed, to health, since he has been a confirmed allopathic doctor for so long and we need to cut him a little slack. He’ll learn.”

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But that same arrogance and, I am afraid to say, self-interest showed up again in your inaccurate and, sad to say, dangerously inaccurate article, “Lettuce Pray: Dr. McCullough Says Cyclospora Must be Treated with Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX)” in which you incorrectly stated, “The treatment is straightforward: trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim/SEPTRA), one tablet twice daily for about a week.”

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Let’s think about that bold blanket statement for a moment because it is both dangerous and untrue.

TMP/SMX, commonly known as Bactrim (TM) is an antibiotic with, like all antibiotics, multiple side effects including”