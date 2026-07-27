Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

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Jinc's avatar
Jinc
Jul 27

Thank you for openly correcting Dr M, Dr Rima! This kind of communication is important indeed.

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Elsa's avatar
Elsa
Jul 27

I am amazed at the ignorance (even more than arrogance) of his statement that he was the first doctor to speak out against vaccines. Much to learn.

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