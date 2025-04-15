The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has decided that it wants to be part of the war on Natural Immunity and so it wants to murder, in cold blood, 399 healthy research ostriches. There used to be 400 of them until Sara was shot through the head while sleeping by some brave defender of global tyranny with a bullet, a rifle and neither brains nor a moral compass.

That’s Connie Shield’s tribute to Sara, by the way. It’s worth listening to and sharing.

This rare, genetically unique research flock produces massively important antibodies which can protect their young after they hatch from the antibody-rich eggs and it can protect you and me. The antibodies can be applied topically, taken as supplements or inhaled.

Share Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

You will note that no injections are required. That means that the very existence of these birds and their robust cross-species antibodies undermine the vaccine narrative.

And since the bioweapons and digital convergence forced on us globally require vaccines to succeed (at least in their current iterations), these wonderful, healthy and useful birds must die, regardless of the insanity, cruelty or illogic inherent in their slaughter.

Message Rima E Laibow MD

There was an irrational kill order, then a last-minute judicial stay setting up this Judicial Review, then draconian lock down quarantine orders, then an appeal by the Canadian Government to vacate (cancel) the judicial stay, then more restrictions and shenanigans by CFIA, then affidavits with lies and distortions by CFIA and the Ostrich Farm’s affidavits and jockeying and thrusting for dominance until, finally, today, the Judicial Review begins and, theoretically, concludes tomorrow.

Leave a comment

Here is Connie’s invitation to watch the proceedings:

Why do you care? Because everything you eat, use, own, need, can be taken the same way the Ostriches are set to be taken. It’s all about One Health, you see, it’s all about protecting all of us from, well, from everything, including the burdens of being alive.

EVERYTHING is owned by, controlled by, impacted by One Health. And even though the US has allegedly withdrawn from the WHO, apparently we really have not. Secretary Kennedy has done nothing to remove NIH from the position of US National Focal Point for WHO, President Trump has done nothing to rescind or withdraw from the International Health Regulations (which were legally binding on us from Day 1, by the way) nor to make our withdrawal from the WHO meaningful and real.

We must change that. You can add your voice to the urgent call to actually sever all ties with the disastrous world government called the United Nations here, PreventGenocide2030.org, now

These ostriches contain not only rich sources of antibodies for us all, they contains the literal seeds of our ability to defeat the globalist threat of a total takeover of every aspect of our lives.

You may never have given an ostrich a second thought before, but as these ostriches go, go goes your nation and mine.

Act now. Watch the Judicial Review, share what you see, take the Action Item to get us out of the UN and share, share, share, share.

Share as if your life depends upon it.

It does.