The above ad appeared in the middle of an unrelated article I was reading. The happy student is apparently glad to be unburdened by proper usage of possessives, plurals and adjectives (note: I added the highlighter to the ad).

When language is curtailed, thought is curtailed. When vocabulary is limited, thought is limited. When meaning is distorted, jargonized and inverted, clarity is impossible. Propaganda uses linguistic control as a primary tool for mind capture. Mind capture leads to belief capture. Belief capture leads to emotional capture. Emotional capture leads to behavioral capture. Behavioral capture leads to societal capture. And societal capture rarely leads to freedom and the development of a general golden age. Most often, history demonstrates all too clearly that it leads to loss of liberty, flexibility, individual choice and general totalitarianism.

That is, after all, the purpose of “political correctness”. When linguistic precision, logic and the capacity and opportunity for vigorous rational debate is lost, the dissolution and destruction of freedoms are not far behind.

I do not know anything about the Bryant and Stratton College (whose website is Online Learning) and maybe they are a wonderful educational institution in the employment-focused skill courses on which they focus. After all, people need skills for employment. Well, until they are replaced by robots, at least.

But people, students or savants, laborers or lawyers, need language for logic and precision for language. Bryant and Stratton students, before and after graduation, should be able to process and produce ideas and language with the degree of precision which allows them to think and function at a high level.

That actually requires grammar, structure and consistency. But the college has approved (and paid for) communications with current and future students in which they model inaccurate, incorrect and inexact communication skills for their students (although this text block would indicate that someone knows better).

Does it matter? If you value meaningful debate and the exchange of ideas and information, requisite, by the way, to create and maintain a true representative, participatory government, it matters a great deal. If you want a tyranny, one of the very best ways to get it is to control language → thought → discourse → emotions → belief → behavior → governance → resource control and allotment → who lives and who dies.

United Nations, anyone? An unelected club of nobodies designating themselves the arbiters of everything, calling for massive censorship by them, for them, of you. Robed in propaganda glitter, setting up the utter destruction of humanity while we, humanity, let them gibber at us and degrade our institutions and our bodies while pay them handsomely to do it

Curtailment of speech/thought/dissent via suppression of the tools of logic and language (“dumbing down”) is nothing new, and it is the fraternal twin of propaganda.

This is easy to dismiss, but when communication skills are so degraded that this sort of thing passes for the transmission of information and ideas (and is paid for, too),

we have a massively susceptible population. When you can share this

because someone thinks that strings of words, without structure, grammar, plan or precision, communicates something, we get political word salad, gibberish, trivial babble passing for thought, policy and wisdom:

And, because it is scripted theatrics, uni-party, globalist-directed theatrics, this pseudo thought is equally distributed on both sides of the aisle: it is thoroughly bipartisan:

Of course, this is not a new tool of villainy:

Here is the modern version of what that looks like in its full luster:

and here is what it looks like when you decode the gibberish and deception and see the actual evil underneath the gibberish:

Of course, we have choices. Just as we can reform education, use precise language, speak truth to ourselves, each other and to the oft-alluded-to Power, we can reform our governance and institutions. For us, in our time, at this moment in history, that means leaving the United Nations completely. It is the Mother/Father/Fountain Head of lies and the suppression of truth through endless propaganda and manipulation, programmatic intentional destruction, transhumanism, dissolution of sovereignty and disempowerment of people to their enslavement to the destructocrats and controllagarchs.

The US Congress has before it a new bill that get the US out of the United Nations.

And that couples perfectly with the Executive Order which Trump issued on February 4, 2025. In it, he directs Secretary of State Marco Rubio to examine all of the US international organization memberships and treaties and report to him which ones do not align with the National Interest.



The United Nations most specifically does not align with our National Interests.

What can you do about this right now? You can visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org and send an email, tweet and make a phone call to President Trump encouraging him to get us completely out of the United Nations ASAP

Then share this link, https://PreventGenocide2030.org, with everyone you can possibly reach and ask them to help create the massive tide of political will to help us take control of our own thoughts, sovereignty, destiny and DNA back from the hands of the dumber-downers and destructionists.

