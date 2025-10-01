At this point no sane, honest or fact-driven person could possibly look toward any mRNA gene therapy “vaccine” for any positive benefit unless “positive” means depopulation and suffering to that person. But then, again, they would not fit into my definition of “sane, honest or fact-driven” if that were true.

But never mind that. President Trump and Pfizer struck a $70 Billion deal in which some US drug prices go down to “Favored Nation Status” pricing [wait! what?] while Pfizer gets to maim and kill with its massively disastrous anti-health, anti-life, anti-fertility, anti-protection bioweapon system at a guaranteed and expanded level with the blessings of the US Government for decades to come.

Here’s what Pfizer gets for its $70 Billion: “With this agreement in place, Pfizer can fully focus on delivering the next generation of cures… in areas like oncology, obesity, vaccines, and inflammation and immunology.”

Of course, this windfall comes after Pfizer’s COVID-19 gene-based products have already been linked to catastrophic injuries, deaths, and disabilities worldwide. Rather than regulatory oversight and public protection, Pfizer gets a deal, and the public gets more bioweapon deployment.

To be fair, of course, Pfizer is significantly worse than the competing Moderna bioweapon, so the US Government apparently bought itself a deal with the more efficient killer company, rather than the less. But that might come tomorrow or the day after.

And notice, please, where the $70B will be focused (assuming anything said in these sorts of happy handshake hoopla’s can be trusted any more than the promises drug companies make to carry out post market surveillance to prove just how dangerous their profitable drugs are.

The list is short and deadly: Oncology, obesity, vaccines, inflammation and immunology.

Please read the full details here:

and take a moment to ask yourself a critically important question: why? Can it be that the US is so desperate for manufacturing that it is willing to sacrifice the fertility, lives and well-being of the people whom the manufacturing will benefit to onshore some wildly dangerous industries? Or is this “deal” just more flimflam, more magic trickery, hand waving and deception to facilitate the real agenda, that is, the depopulation agenda?

Does anyone else not see this “deal” as being one of a piece with the big reveal of - wait for it - what causes autism? And the answer is (drum roll……) TYLENOL. That previously healthy child whose previously lovely development abruptly plunged into regressive autism 12 hours after the MMR shot the pediatrician dosed him with at 18 months was cataclysmically damaged by the Tylenol dose his mother did not take while she was pregnant combined with the one he did not have after the injection. Because, you know, science.

Good thing HHS and our Public Health watchdogs are on duty, right?

Secretary Kennedy, were you in the room when this $70 Billion deal was announced? Were you consulted when it was being put together? Because your FDA, CDC, NIH, etc., will regulate and report on its components, facilitate the deployment of its bits and pieces and [bury the data] and [not] report on the consequences of the huge drug deal that just went down at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, if the behavior of your agency up to this point is any indication.

Unless….

Unless you do the right thing.

You, Sir, still carry the hopes and dreams of a lot of people who believe you to have gone in to head the HHS as someone who is clean and still believe you to be clean. What does that mean? It means that you really are committed to protect and defend the people of America (and, by extension, those whose governments follow our policies on disease diagnosis, surveillance, prevention and treatment). They look to you to be a truth teller and a warrior for their health, not for pharma and “phake phood” wealth. They look to you to do the right things.



They believe in MAHA because they believe in you, Secretary Kennedy. They trust that your books and lectures and documentaries and organizations and bus tours and interviews were not trickery and showmanship, but that they represented who you are and what you believe in. Some of them still do.

The responsibility on your shoulders is awesome, Sir. You are tasked with correcting the disorder of an agency so thoroughly corrupted that it serves as an agent of death and mayhem instead of the protector it holds itself out to be.

You, Sir, have a rare opportunity given to very few to stand as the bulwark of health and health freedom against a tide of lies and life threats packaged as health and fraudulently foisted as truth. And you have the remarkable opportunity to say “NO!” to global transhumanism and the global destruction of humanity. You can unwind the United Nations system of control from your agency, the second largest entity in the United States government.

Your agency has twice the employees and twice the budget of the Department of War. But your agency has been at war with our bodies, our minds and our wellbeing since its conception.



You have the responsibility and opportunity to change that profoundly and, in so doing, literally give life where there has been death, give health where there has been disease.

You know what you need to do, and it is not suggesting Tylenol be used cautiously. You know full well that every mRNA product is profoundly dangerous because it was designed to be profoundly dangerous, yet you are approving these biological bombs. You know that the replicon mRNA vaccines pose an unparalleled threat to the survival of humanity, yet you are approving these monstrous dangers.



You know that the vaccine schedules are insane from a health and epidemiology perspective, but they are pure genius from a chronic disease-inducement perspective. Yet your tweaks at the schedule is as minor as removing FDA Red #3 several years hence from junk food and calling it a health victory. And you know full well that autism is a fully iatrogenic, and therefore fully preventable, disease caused by neurological damage from vaccines. Yet your brand new ACIP shies away from confronting that tragic reality and you approve these health disasters.

You are hoist, Mr. Secretary, on your very own petard of previous books, documentaries, interviews, lectures, tours, fund raising and articles.

There is a clear right thing for you to do. You will be serving the People, Sir, and angering the Proprietors of the massive industries that trade on our illness and death.

Do it, Secretary Kennedy. Take the staff of power offered by your position and use the opportunity to swing it like Samson used the jawbones of an ass to bring down the edifice of death and destruction.

You can be the modern hero who tears down the temple of pharmaceutical destruction and, unlike Samson, who chose death to the enemy and death to himself, you can survive to help build the new palace of real health.

Your choice, Sir. But dancing with the pharmaceutical devils in a tip toe tango of uncertain change and failed promise serves all the wrong people and betrays those who have trusted you in open hearted good faith and deep hope.

The UN is orchestrating this destruction. You know that full well by now. Stand with us, Secretary Kennedy, stand for us and not against us.



You know what causes autism and it is not, in the vast number of cases that besiege and burden us, Tylenol. It is vaccines, both conventional and, even worse, mRNA.

What are you going to do about them, Sir?

Here is what I suggest parents do for their children, Sir.

What are you suggesting?

I am also suggesting that you disinfect your agency from, the parasitic worm lurking in its every corner, Globalis depopulationus enslavius. It has left regulations, policies, protocols, partnerships, hijacking the mechanisms of each cell and organ of your vast agency and until those are rooted out, there can be no health in your agency and health for those whose lives it touches.

The choice is yours, Secretary Kennedy. The President made a deal with Pfizer today. Whom have you made a deal with?