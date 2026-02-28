Please watch and share the interview I did with the SGT Report yesterday. We need to make "Regulatory Capture" a 4-letter word so we can end it before it destroys us.
The UN has captured our government and civic life at just about every level. Breaking free is essential if we are to throw off the globalists and their eugenics.
In case the link above does not open, click here: STOPPING THE RAVENOUS BEAST -- Dr. Rima Laibow - Rumble
SGTReport.com is a major voice for truth and freedom, and I was honored to do an interview yesterday that has just been posted there.
A lot of people are growing more and more aware that we are facing a massive globalist threat whose forward facing identity is the United Nations. Many people have already opened their minds to the grim and terrible conclusion that the threat includes massive depopulation (which equals a vast genocide) followed by the destruction of not only our society and our freedoms, but the transhumanization of humanity into a slave species.
With that comes the horrifying recognition that the ills we are experiencing and facing, are intentionally engineered and include, but are not limited to:
Child/Human trafficking/normalization of pedophilia/ritual sacrifice and horrifying abuse
Gender “ideology” and the destruction of normal childhood psychosexual development
Total surveillance, , “Hate Speech” laws and endless censorship
Digital gulag
CBDC/Social Credit Core
Cancelled parental, property, informed consent and other essential rights
Destruction of agriculture/farming/food
“Vaccine” and other “Health” mandates
Reproductive failure
Involuntary destruction of the human genome through gene editing “vaccines”, etc.
Directed Energy Weapon attacks
Carbon taxes and water rights losses
Destruction of US economy and military readiness
Chemtrails/geoengineering
Plagues/pandemics/synthetic biology
Electromagnetic and toxic poisoning of the population and the planet
Etc., etc., etc.
And good people, lots of good people, are trying to correct the problems by tilting at each of the windmills, so to speak, mixing metaphors, at the ends of the tentacles of the beast. Very few are looking directly at the beast.
The Natural Solutions Foundation is. that is why PreventGenocide2030.org exists. That is why we have created the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) and why we are inviting you to join C3.
We recognize that the tool that the beast is using to accomplish all of its evil desires and intentions is “Regulatory Capture”. It is up to us, you and me, to spread that recognition far and wide. We need to make “Regulatory Capture” a household word on every freedom fighter’s lips.
Think about the ostriches for a moment. It was the application and utilization of Regulatory Capture that allowed the CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency), supported by the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) to unjustly, illogically and irrationally inhumanely slaughter hundreds of health ostriches. And, as we know, that is only the beginning. Regulatory Capture is their primary tool, whether we are aware of it or not. They most certainly understand and use it.
How does Regulatory Capture work? Simple. The beast wants to do things that are illegal, immoral, irrational and will move its genocidal plans for conquest and destruction of humanity forward.
The beast decides what it wants to do. Since what it wants to do is currently impossible because of laws and mores, it carefully places policies, regulations, rules, laws, norms, programs, protocols, guidelines and organizations in position all wrapped up in the comforting words and public relations wrapping paper, bows and tinsel of love and peace and harmony and kumbaya. No area or level of governance and civic life is too small for its notice, which is why even the tiniest town or committee is already captured, as well as the largest agencies in your city/state/province/country/profession.
Finally, when the regulatory environment is totally under its control, the trap is sprung and the long-planned takeover or destruction or normalization or policy change or whatever is carried out and the protests against it are silenced because the permissions, the regulations, are already cemented, so to speak, in place.
That’s Regulatory Capture, Sadly, the other side, the one that wants you stripped of all your rights, including the right to life, to say nothing of liberty and happiness, is very nearly in total control of us through it.
We have, as I see it, one last chance at getting rid of the monster. As worthy as the fight against all of the effects and impacts of the beast are, they will not solve the problem.
They might solve A problem, and that is wonderful, but the beast is proceeding with its destruction at an increasing rate.
The only way to restore what the US Constitution asserts that we have, inalienable rights and the right to a limited and lawful form of government, is to end Regulatory Capture and make sure it never comes over us and our government again.
How? The Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Act of 2025 says the UN must get out of the US and the US must get out of the UN. Quite right, but the Regulatory Capture by which the UN is actively destroying our form of government and us, must be excised. It is like a parasite that has infested every cell and every organ of the body. The only way to regain health is to remove it and its offspring everywhere they are found.
That means that every regulation, rule, policy, protocol, guideline, etc., must be tested, within each agency and unit of the government, to see if it is UN compliant or US Constitution Compliant. If it is NOT Constitutionally compliant, it must be discarded and either replaced by one that is Constitutional or, if it just represents government overreach, not replaced at all.
All of the people who work in all of those agencies and units and compartments and systems can do that work under close supervision: ours.
That means the Disengaging Act needs to be amended to require that. In addition, we need to amend it so that the US can never, ever again be a member of an international group that has the potential to become a world government. Because if it does have that capacity, it will inevitably try to do so.
OK, that’s the easy part. We did a strategic analysis, and we see what the tactics are to bring about the strategic goal. How does it happen?
1. You join the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) here: PreventGenocide2030.ort/C3
2. Your support allows C3 to develop and mount a massive campaign to mobilize massive popular demand for the amendments and passage of the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 and assure that it is signed into law
3. Simultaneously, C3 hires a lobbyist in Washington DC to meet with staff and Members of Congress to inform them why they MUST amend and pass this law.
4. Once the law is past, we, you and I, are the vigilant watchdogs making sure that a deep legislative detox of the Regulatory Capture parasite is successfully undertaken.
Sounds simple, right? Actually, it is. Not easy, just simple. So we need to start now. Join C3. You will receive an invitation to a Members’ Only Fireside chat which has very quickly organized itself into a powerhouse working group bringing all of this to fruition.
And share the concepts, this substack and Connie Shield’s Unlocking Alberta substack, share the links to PreventGenocide2030.org and Council of Concerned Citizens (C3), PreventGenocide2030.org/C3 and let’s get this show on the road before we are driven off the cliff into the ravine below, from which there may well be no return.
