Australia's largest-ever myocarditis study found 54.8% of patients had ongoing symptoms, significantly abnormal cases at six-month follow-up after Covid-19 vaccination (substack.com)

AARP, the American Association of Retired Persons, with nearly 38 million members, all over 50 years of age, is advising its members to hurry up and take their 8th COVID-19 booster because it isn’t really a booster, it’s a new vaccine (sans ANY testing at all). Because, variants.

So there are a lot of people gearing up to damage themselves further, possibly terminally this time. Share this article as widely as you can. Perhaps you will save a life or two or ten or a million.

You see, Australia did a large study of people who, following the COVID-19 shot, developed myocarditis, pericarditis or both. They are both life

-threatening disorders with grim prognoses. And follow up shows that they continue to have damage long after the shots.



As far as I am aware, NO ONE who did NOT take the shots regrets not having taken them. But a great many people who did take them realize that they now have new and lingering, often worsening, disorders, diseases, recurrences, limitations and, for many, it is their friends and relatives who are mourning them since the recipient him or herself is dead.

So if you can share this information with someone who has some doubts about the wisdom of this cataclysmically terrible, non-scientific, obviously politically motivated advice, you might provide the data bit that tips the scale and saves a life.

Just in case that is not quite enough, there is another piece that needs to go along with that data point:

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/look-unprecedented-surges-cardiac-arrest-cases-victoria-australia

Share this information. No technical or medical background is needed. Someone may be spared because of it and you will have done a very good deed, indeed.

We are in the midst of an on-going holocaust in which a MINIMUM of 17-20 million people have already died globally directly from the shots. Let’s stop the slaughter, shall we?

