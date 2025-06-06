Pride Month Madness: Conflating Adult Sexual Choices and Social Engineering Delusions/Lies. Sexuality Among Consenting Adults? YAY! You Get to Pick Your Gender? No Way, José!
Sen. John Fetterman (D, PA) sent out an email in praise of Pride [month] and "protecting" trans youth. Protect them by stopping the lies delusions: mutilating children is insane.
It’s up to us to remind people that meaning well doesn’t always equate to doing well. “Supporting” trans kids means NOT lying to them, mutilating them, destroying their future lives and future fertility. It means calling out the delusions of the well-intended based on the lies of the destructocrats. Loudly.
John Fetterman is the Senior Senator from Pennsylvania. He makes a very big point of supporting and protecting the disenfranchised. For him, that means the LBTGQ+ community. Here is his letter, complete with hearts, flowers, non-standard words like “yinz” and a mixture of freedom-enhancing support for alternative life choices among adults and lies and delusions about “trans children”.
Below his letter is my response, which is, in fact, a stern rebuke to stop destroying children under the guise of “protecting” them with lies and delusions. The lies and delusions are part of the UN’s program to undermine both fertility and rational thought. They must be expunged from our lives. That means first and foremost exiting the UN and then, even more important, unwinding all of their toxic impacts from our lives, social institutions and governance structures (which includes education systems).
Please add your voice to the comments and please visit PreventGenocide2030.org (Note, in the original letter from Senator Fetterman all of the hearts and rainbows and flags were in line with the text. For technical reasons that are out of line with the text, but the icons used in his letter are the ones you see here.)
I think Senator Fetterman genuinely means to be helpful. He has been deluded into serving the destructocrats as a useful idiot.
Here’s the letter from Senator Fetterman:
”Hey folks, it’s John, wishing you a Happy Pride Month!
“Every June, we honor the LGBTQIA+ community – not just with flags and parades, but by remembering that Pride started as an *uprising*. A fight against injustice.
“Pride is a reminder that freedom isn’t handed out. We gotta fight for it. And yinz know I’ve been in this fight for a loooong time.
Back in 2013, when same-sex marriage was still illegal in Pennsylvania, I didn’t wait around for permission – I put on my nice shirt and officiated a gay wedding in Allegheny County, because it was the right thing to do.
I caught some heat for it. But I didn’t care. Because to me, it’s simple: It doesn’t matter who you love or how you identify, we all deserve the same damn rights and freedoms as Americans.”
But let’s not pretend that everything’s fine. The Trump administration and their extremist cronies are going after LGBTQIA+ rights again – and it’s straight-up un-American.
I’m not just gonna sit back while they come for my friends. In the Senate, I’ve backed the Equality Act, I’ve pushed to protect trans kids, and I vote to defend LGBTQIA+ rights every single chance I get – because this fight is about *real* people. It's not about scoring cheap political points like some far-right Republicans are trying to do.
So yeah, Pride Month is a celebration. But it’s also a call to action. If you're queer and live in PA – or anywhere in this country – I want you to know: I've got your back.” Always.
If you're with me in this fight to protect our LGBTQIA+ friends, and you want to do something about it, you can use this link or the button below to chip in $5 and stand up to this hateful MAGA bullsh*t:
Happy Pride to everyone.”
Love yinz,
John”
And here is my letter to the Senator:
Dear Senator Fetterman,
I am a Child, Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist with many years of clinical experience and am writing to you to both congratulate and to caution you based on your recent email about Pride month.
“Your stance of enhancing the right of adults to live life as they choose to live it is admirable and worthy of support. Bravo for performing same sex marriages when it was not official policy to allow such unions.
Your stance of supporting dangerous magical thinking that winds up destroying young lives is not.
"Protecting trans kids" means allowing reality into the discussion and into their treatment. It means not banning a therapeutic exploration of what the delusion that they are actually a different gender than their body says they are means to the heart and mind of that child. You may remember from your own growing up that sexuality and bodies and maturation are very, very confusing to every young person. Banning a helpful adult discussing these issues sensitively and honestly with kids is a terrible idea.
Inculcating them with lies about what gender means in general and what it means to them is an even worse idea, but that is most assuredly what is happening.
The trans epidemic is a product of social engineering through UN-directed Comprehensive Sexuality Education, its supporting relentless propaganda and the normalization of destructive early childhood pedophiliac practices. You can read the UN's Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education on the topic here: International technical guidance on sexuality education: an evidence-informed approach; 2018
The conflation of the rights of adults to make their own life and love decisions and the utter perversion of normal psychosocial and psychosexual development to foster decreased reproductive rates (as the UN has explicitly stated) are very, very different things. Conflating them serves no child but does serve the globalist population reduction and social control agenda admirably. This normalization of the abnormal is further buttressed by the UN's "March 8 [2023] Principles Approach to Criminal Law" which you can read here: 8-MARCH-Principles-FINAL-printer-version-1-MARCH-2023.pdf
In this document, the age of consent is eliminated [sic] so that anyone can consent to anything with anyone at any age. Equal pay for child sex workers [sic] is recommended as a global standard. Since there is no age of consent, sexual contact with minors is like any other sexual contact with consenting participants.
This is part of what you are protecting, Senator. I would like to assume that this protection of destructive practices is unwitting.
These toxic policies essentially take what was learned from the horrifying, and decades-long, experimentation on humans that the CIA carried out as MK Ultra, Project Monarch and related programs to determine how to make people totally controllable and are being foisted on society as "pride" and "love" and "protection" when they are nothing of the sort.
Well-intentioned and open-hearted people are being used to further those goals since they do not examine the underpinnings and clandestine realities of what they are actually supporting when they think that they are being kind to a beleaguered minority. They, and you, are not being kind to anyone, despite your clear intention to be so.
You see, Senator Fetterman, it turns out that the quickest and easiest way to make people totally controllable is to truncate their psychosexual development by early and repeated sexual trauma, overwhelming their developmental capacities for agency and normal emotional development. That is what the gender ideology and childhood exposure to premature sexualization actually is all about.
The Technical Guidance referenced above makes it clear that children have the "right" to sexual partners as early as possible, that parents should mastrurbate their children from birth to "teach them about their bodies", that children should have developed "lust by age 4", and should be able by age 6 to determine whom they want to have sex with [sic], and whether that sex should be oran, anal or genital [sic].
Is it any wonder, when you add in the biological and scientific lie that people can be born into the wrong body or that doctors are "guessing" when they "assign" genders, that children subscribe to the propagandized nonsense that they are boys in girl's bodies or girls in boy's bodies and that the solution is mutilation and chemicals for life? Doctors do not either guess at a baby's gender or assign that gender, Senator. They identify the configuration and anatomy of the genitalia of the baby and make a positive identification of the biological, chromosomal, physical, immutable, life-long, unalterable gender of the baby.
What choices for sexual gratification and expression that baby will eventually make are no more visible in the genitalia than the future career path is visible in the configuration of the baby's cranium or its finger length.
Gender is. Sexual preference becomes. Anything else is either a lie or a delusion.
Your knee jerk reaction about trans children is not protecting anyone except the globalists who so flagrantly and callously seek to destroy the reproductive and deductive capacities of children worldwide, en mass.
I admire your determination to protect the vulnerable and share it. Fostering social engineering lies never results in protection of anyone or anything.
My email is releyes3@gmail.com.
I would welcome contact from your or your staff to continue this discussion.
In the meantime, how about redialing your support so that it is for truth as well as expression rights?
Yours in health and freedom,
Dr. Rima
Rima E. Laibow, MD
Medical Director
Natural Solutions Foundation
https://PreventGenocide2030.org
http://www.OpenSourceTruth.com
Telegram:
PreventGenocide2030
OpenSourceTruth
Podcasts on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com Livestreaming at Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022
Dr. Rima Truth Reports, Tuesday 6-8 PM Eastern
Catalytic Conversations, Saturday 5-7 PM Eastern
Substack

The virtue signalling of "defenders" of LGBTABCDEFG's is hard to stomach.