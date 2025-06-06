It’s up to us to remind people that meaning well doesn’t always equate to doing well. “Supporting” trans kids means NOT lying to them, mutilating them, destroying their future lives and future fertility. It means calling out the delusions of the well-intended based on the lies of the destructocrats. Loudly.

John Fetterman is the Senior Senator from Pennsylvania. He makes a very big point of supporting and protecting the disenfranchised. For him, that means the LBTGQ+ community. Here is his letter, complete with hearts, flowers, non-standard words like “yinz” and a mixture of freedom-enhancing support for alternative life choices among adults and lies and delusions about “trans children”.

Below his letter is my response, which is, in fact, a stern rebuke to stop destroying children under the guise of “protecting” them with lies and delusions. The lies and delusions are part of the UN’s program to undermine both fertility and rational thought. They must be expunged from our lives. That means first and foremost exiting the UN and then, even more important, unwinding all of their toxic impacts from our lives, social institutions and governance structures (which includes education systems).

Leave a comment



Please add your voice to the comments and please visit PreventGenocide2030.org (Note, in the original letter from Senator Fetterman all of the hearts and rainbows and flags were in line with the text. For technical reasons that are out of line with the text, but the icons used in his letter are the ones you see here.)

I think Senator Fetterman genuinely means to be helpful. He has been deluded into serving the destructocrats as a useful idiot.

Share





Here’s the letter from Senator Fetterman:

”Hey folks, it’s John, wishing you a Happy Pride Month!

“Every June, we honor the LGBTQIA+ community – not just with flags and parades, but by remembering that Pride started as an *uprising*. A fight against injustice.

“Pride is a reminder that freedom isn’t handed out. We gotta fight for it. And yinz know I’ve been in this fight for a loooong time. Back in 2013, when same-sex marriage was still illegal in Pennsylvania, I didn’t wait around for permission – I put on my nice shirt and officiated a gay wedding in Allegheny County, because it was the right thing to do.

I caught some heat for it. But I didn’t care. Because to me, it’s simple: It doesn’t matter who you love or how you identify, we all deserve the same damn rights and freedoms as Americans.”

But let’s not pretend that everything’s fine. The Trump administration and their extremist cronies are going after LGBTQIA+ rights again – and it’s straight-up un-American.

I’m not just gonna sit back while they come for my friends. In the Senate, I’ve backed the Equality Act, I’ve pushed to protect trans kids, and I vote to defend LGBTQIA+ rights every single chance I get – because this fight is about *real* people. It's not about scoring cheap political points like some far-right Republicans are trying to do.

So yeah, Pride Month is a celebration. But it’s also a call to action. If you're queer and live in PA – or anywhere in this country – I want you to know: I've got your back.” Always.

Happy Pride to everyone.”





Love yinz,



John”

​And here is my letter to the Senator:

Dear Senator Fetterman,

​I am a Child, Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist with many years of clinical experience and am writing to you to both congratulate and to caution you based on your recent email about Pride month.