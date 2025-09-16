Note: Amazon has helpfully clarified that the actual date of publication about the 10/10/25 assassination of Charlie Kirk and the consequences to America following that act was NOT September 9, 2025, but actually September 10, 2025.

Share

Oh. That makes so much more sense! The book detailing his death and its impact weas not published until the actual day that he was “randomly” shot by a lone gunman. Got it! We can all breathe easy, knowing that was no false flag since the pre-written book was not supposed to come out until the actual day of the event.

It seems to me that no one who has eyes that are not glued shut by delusion or death knows that nations lie, deceive and misrepresent reality for their own purposes.

Those purposes include territory, economic and political control, increased hegemony - call it what you will - for the puppet masters.

Remember the Main!

Gulf of Tonkin!

Domino Theory!

A Plain Hit the Pentagon!

Building 7 Just Happened to Fall Down!

Lahaina Just Caught Fire

There Are No Missing Children from Lahaina

9/11 Was NOT an Inside Job!

Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve!

Deadly Novel Virus!

Pandemics Are Real!

Bird Flu!

Swine Flu!

COVID!

Safe and Effective!

Trust the Science!

The Left is Evil!

The Right is Evil!

Black Lives Matter [More Than Other Lives!]

Boys Need Tampons!

Boys Who Say They Are Girls Can Replace Girls!

George Floyd Died for Us All!

From the River to the Sea!

The Jews are Guilty!

The Jews are Innocent!

There is Genocide in Gaza

There is No Genocide in Gaza

Slavery is Freedom!

Equity is the Same as Equality!

Racism is Justice

Diversity is Not Discrimination!

War is Peace!

The UN is Our Friend

WHO Supports Health

Surgery and Drugs Can Change Gender!

Anything Can Change Gender!

Pedophilia is Just Another Way of Loving!

Drag is Good for Kids!

Pornography is Good for Kids!

Surveillance Protects Privacy!

Digital Currency Makes You Free!

Illegal Immigration is the Same as Immigration!

Sustainability Goals Mean What They Say!

Elections Were Always Free and Fair Until This One!

Here is the World Economic Forum “Map” of our shared future, no matter where we live (although this screenshot is from the Canadian website:

I have added the yellow highlighter, by the way, for emphasis.

This “Map”, first published by the World Economic Forum in 2014, was republished in “Disruptions on the Horizon 2024” by the Canadian government on their official website.

Note that high likelihood and high impact “events”, including “People Cannot Tell What is True and What is Not”, “Democratic Systems Break Down”, “Values Based Clashes Divide Society” and “Billionaires Run the World” are all “predicted”.

Some, including myself, believe that these “predictions” are announcements of social engineering, telling us where we are being driven and what to expect, softening, they believe, our resistance since we were already anticipating our enslavement, having been pre-programmed for it through a variety of conditioning and desensitization tools.

Leave a comment

And so we come to Charlie Kirk and Free Speech. I admired Charlie Kirk’s the mental prowess, skillful agility and intellectual clarity. I disagreed with him on some things (I support women’s individual reproductive rights to choose to be, or not be, pregnant: Chalie opposed all abortion), Charlie’s life was based in Christ and he believed that morality requires godly belief and that a virtuous government requires that as well (My spiritual path is private and I see no reason to impose it on society: I support absolute, inviolable separation of Church and State and want no religious representation at all within any aspect of government).



Charlie and I agreed on gender (two, biologically determined, fixed and immutable) and the vital importance of thinking and talking about things - anything and everything - based in respect and the right and responsibility for limitless inquiry.

We both supported civil discourse and non-violent social change.

Share Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

And Charlie and I believe in putting yourself in the middle of the fray if the fray is worth fighting in and for.

It is interesting to note that although I am a LOT less well known that Charlie and a LOT less well financed (!), assassination is, tragically, part of my life as well. My husband was assassinated and literally died in my arms. Following his death there have been 10 attempts on my life. The last one was a week ago last Friday.



I cannot say I enjoy this aspect of the battle, but it does suggest that what we are fighting for here is worth living and fighting for, wouldn’t you say?

Charlie and I are both First Amendment Advocates and believe without reservation that the basis and bedrock of a free people is free speech.

Here is the First Amendment of the US Constitution:

”First Amendment

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” [Emphasis added - Dr. Rima]

I want everyone involved in Charlie’s murder indicted and convicted of whatever they are guilty of and, where appropriate, executed for conspiracy to commit murder and for murder.

The narrative is that Charlie was killed because of the freedom of his speech. Yet, somehow, in the aftermath of the obviously staged, obviously false flag operation that cost Charlie Kirk his life, those who “support” him want to:

Ban anyone coming to the US on a visa if they have rejoiced over his death (only people engaging in right speak and right think can touch our shores!)

Rescind the citizenship of any naturalized citizen who expressed a wrongly thought or worded opinion about Charlie Kirk’s death, especially if the citizen was happy to be rid of him

Conflate work and personal function and though and fire anyone who expressed wrong think on social media on their own time and own space although their job performance was not impacted by their dislike of Charlie Kirk and their disgusting pleasure in his death (e.g., the United Airlines Pilot and the Secret Service employees who were punished for wrong think and wrong speak.

Lawmakers calling for anyone who voices wrong think and wrong speak about Kirt to be banned forever from all social media spaces, be debanked and otherwise punished for their deviant social opinion and expression.

“Representative Clay Higgins said Thursday that he planned to use his congressional seat to convince tech platforms to go after anyone who’d “belittled” Kirk’s death.”

“Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna also called on social media platforms to remove the videos of the shooting, and Representative Lauren Boebert agreed.”

However, some Members of Congress recall that they serve the People under the Constitution: Lily Tang Williams, a Republican congressional candidate from New Hampshire, said, “I respectively disagree. Freedom of speech includes content we don’t like or hate,” she said.

“It hurts to watch the video, but we must defend free speech as the foundation of our Republic, no matter how horrible it is,” she wrote. “Where would you draw the line? Who decides what people can see? Censorship is one of the primary tools of authoritarians for a reason—always couched in terms of safety or sentiment. Censorship is not the answer.”

Williams very correctly noted that Charlie Kirk “would want us to speak the truth, protect free speech and practice civil discourse which he did!”

Time Magazine, ever constructed narrative-compliant, made the second part of the false flag clear:

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez opined, ““When a politician tries to blame words for an action, they need to look at their action and their record,” she said outside the Capitol. “The assassination of Charlie Kirk risks an uncorking of political chaos and violence that we cannot risk in America.”

I submit that the assassination of Charlie Kirk was designed and implemented specifically to create a favorable climate to ring not only Charlie’s death knell, but the death knell of free speech in America and our ability to have the very discourse that Charlie advocated, modeled and was killed practicing.

Let me be clear: those rejoicing in the death of a human being, in the assassination of a thinker and speaker, and educator and a stimulator of discussion are loathsome, and their loathsomeness should, in fact, cling to them forever, like the odor of the rotten corpse of decency that they carry within themselves by choosing to rejoice at limitless brutality as if it were, as if it could possibly be, a social good.

Those who rejoiced should be shunned in the same way any other monster should be shunned, and denied the company, attention and sympathy of decent people. That’s our job.

But the GOVERNEMENT must not punish wrong speak. Just as the government must be blind to race so it MUST be deaf to wrong speak or right speak. That’s our job. And companies which are governed by legislation preventing capricious and arbitrary punishment and assuring fair labor practices have no right, and a powerful responsibility NOT, to use their position of economic and practical impact over those whom they employ to force them to not say what they want to say, or be whomever they wish to be within the bounds of free speech, not popular speech. Private wrong speak is not an employment matter and must never be.

I find the glee of the loony Left to be a thing of such great distaste that I am pretty close to fresh out of words to express my revulsion. But if Free Speech means anything, it means that in hard times, when disgusting and vile things are being said, we can dismiss and distrust and show disgust for those who say these things and for the vile things being said. We must rejoice not in the murder of a human being, but make sure that we can continue to rejoice in the reality that even the most noxious, nauseating and destructive ideas will be supported in the precious First Amendment rights of the low life scum who utters them. And we get to tell the low life scum that his right to speak freely is as precious as ours, but his ideas are despicable.

Then it is our job to reject them, refute them, rebuke the holder, but celebrate the ongoing protected status of the noxious as well as the glorious to be said, and then adopted for forward motion or tossed away on the midden heap of ideas made of dung like celebrating Charlie Kirk’s brutal murder.

Democratic systems are under massive attack by those sworn to defend them as well as foreign forces. Consider Secretary of State and Presidential Candidate John Kerry:

“But look, if people only go to one source, and the source they go to is sick, and, you know, has an agenda and they're putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to be able to just, you know, hammer it out of existence.” [Emphasis added - Dr. Rima]

No, Secretary Kerry. No, United Airlines. No, Vice President Vance (who directed people who saw others celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk to rat on them to their employers: “"When you see someone celebrating Charlie's murder, call them out," Vance said on Monday. "And hell, call their employer.")

Why not call the KGB or the Stasi or the Gestapo or SAVAK or the DINA or the Red Guard, Mr. Vice President? Why not punish unpopular thought so that only popular thought is protected? Why not support the restriction of right think so that wrong think is a crime and every agency of society is brought to bear to enforce conformity if an unpopular opinion should call for extrajudicial punishment by banishment form one’s career and workplace?

Why not? Because a free people can honor the exploration of ideas, acceptable and not, and sort between those that empower and those that enslave.

No matter how virtuous its supporters believe they are being, ANY censorship is a move toward enslavement.

So, to the low life contingent who celebrate a murder, you are not worth my contempt and your loathsome inhumanity reveals who, and what you are. I want no part of you, but you have the urgently important right to make your filth known. Then the rest of us, the decent moiety of humanity, has the right, responsibility and relief of ignoring and despising you for the unprincipled vermin that you are.



