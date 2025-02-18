#Make CO2 Safe Again! Q: What do an Ostrich, Horse, Goldfish and You Have in Common? A: They are All Being Set Up for Slaughter by One Health/UN! (Reduce CO2, Don't Cha Know!)
Culling/killing 400 healthy research ostriches (along with untold millions of chickens and cows) is a tiny part of the plan: "carbon dioxide breathers, BEGONE!", per the UN. Unless we stop them.
If you think the death march stops at the ostrich pen, you haven’t looked around. Read Shirley Guertin’s excellent post, below, on how the ostrich cull/kill plan is the horse cull/kill plan and the everything cull/kill plan, too. If we let the UN Death Machine win. Click on the image above and you’ll be taken to a page called “US reviews relationship with UN - Prevent Genocide 2030” where you can take direct action to tell President Trump to withdraw the US from the UN, as he has withdrawn already from the WHO and is withdrawing from UNESCO and UNHRC now.
It is up to us to hold his feet to the fire of our determination to allow humanity, and humanity’s rights, to survive the UN assault.
After that, alert your friends and neighbors, kennel clubs, fish tank cleaners, pet stores and farmers to the action at US reviews relationship with UN - Prevent Genocide 2030.
Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack is a paywall free publication. Do us both a favor: buy your supplements from my dispensary at US.Fullscript.com/Welcome/RLaibow
And, while you are at it, how about retweeting Counsel Ralph Fucetola’s outstanding tweet directing Secretary Rubio and President Trump to get us out of the UN,
and share it with your community for them to do the same. Here’s the link for the tweet: https://x.com/InstHeRe/status/1891599955279692104.
Look, it’s all about numbers: they have the money.
We have the people. And they are fighting to destroy us. We are fighting to survive. We have no choice but to win. Taking action now would be a great idea. Now.
Involving everyone you can reach is imperative. PreventGenocide2030.org
I've been saying this for 3-4 years at least. Pets exude happiness and tranquility. That goes against the OWG plan. Happiness and slavery are mutually exclusive.
Plus there's the fake cats getting bird flu narrative being foisted right now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyIG64rOxPU
I've also tried to wake up even those that believe they are enlightened: cats are obligate carnivores and dogs when fed properly (real food and not kibble or commercial crap), are largely that or semi omnivores. If meat is scarce or banned, how will pets eat? They will be forced to die a malnourished death if they aren't euthanized first. Most forget that the majority of household pets are in a local registry and can be found easily.
OH HELL NO TO THE INSANITY OF 'ONE HEALTH'! As if every unique being were interchangeable parts of a soulless AI machine of total slavery!
If only every country exited the WHO!
KEEP UP THE STRUGGLE! BE VIGILANT! NO RESTING ON LAURELS!
MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
NO TO YOUR CORRUPT MONEY-MAKING RACKETS!
Hell with the hypochondria germaphobia fear hysteria monkeyshines driving us all ape! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT BEFORE WE ALL GO BANANAS!
SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
The terrible senators, horrifying Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! www.technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.