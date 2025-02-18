If you think the death march stops at the ostrich pen, you haven’t looked around. Read Shirley Guertin’s excellent post, below, on how the ostrich cull/kill plan is the horse cull/kill plan and the everything cull/kill plan, too. If we let the UN Death Machine win. Click on the image above and you’ll be taken to a page called “US reviews relationship with UN - Prevent Genocide 2030” where you can take direct action to tell President Trump to withdraw the US from the UN, as he has withdrawn already from the WHO and is withdrawing from UNESCO and UNHRC now.

It is up to us to hold his feet to the fire of our determination to allow humanity, and humanity’s rights, to survive the UN assault.

After that, alert your friends and neighbors, kennel clubs, fish tank cleaners, pet stores and farmers to the action at US reviews relationship with UN - Prevent Genocide 2030.

And, while you are at it, how about retweeting Counsel Ralph Fucetola’s outstanding tweet directing Secretary Rubio and President Trump to get us out of the UN,

and share it with your community for them to do the same. Here’s the link for the tweet: https://x.com/InstHeRe/status/1891599955279692104.

Look, it’s all about numbers: they have the money.

We have the people. And they are fighting to destroy us. We are fighting to survive. We have no choice but to win. Taking action now would be a great idea. Now.

Involving everyone you can reach is imperative. PreventGenocide2030.org