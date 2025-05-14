That’s the stack I published on Sunday. In it I said that Casey Means is unfit for the office of Surgeon General and is, in fact, a frightening occupant of that seat for a variety of reasons.

As of this moment,62 comments have been made, a few by the same person.

One person, JulieBelzeski, however, has left 25% of those comments which include the following (everything you will see below is verbatim):

What a crock of crap, Rina!

you are full of it for having the gall to say that.

How much did they pay you to shoot yourself in the foot?

You’re not as big a deal as you think

I will put one up to stop your horrifying ignorance.

you somehow feel the need to add a layer of baloney over it for good measure.

#shill

Sure sounds like nothing more than a lot of sour grapes on your part that Casey Means is getting the attention and opportunities you never have.

I thought you were on the side of truth, integrity and dignity??

Do better, Rima

Why you’ve decided to throw him [RFJ, Jr.] under the bus in your headline is another reason I’m calling you out for being the actual shill, Rima.

Anyone with half a brain can see what he’s up against and rather than come out in support of him, you’re mudslinging??

Have you lost your mind?

I’m not sure where you lost your way or if somehow you’ve been compromised, but your stance here is both unwarranted and the true insult.

Just admit it: Rima and yourself [a commenter on this post] are unwittingly doing Big pHarma’s dirty work for them by coming out against an RFKJr ally.

Just sad how easily y’all are duped.

What you are making very clear to everyone following this thread is that you’re a self-important blowhard willing to cut off her nose to spite her face.

That’s literally what opposing Casey Means is, and your ego is so overgrown you can’t even see it.

You’ve literally taken sides with Big Pharma, Rima.

Grow up.

You and any colleague who continues to spout this self-serving elitism are the reasons why we can’t gain any traction even with RFKJr at the helm.

I notice you have been careful not to continue your attack on him, but something tells me you harbor the same bitterness toward him as you do Casey Means, as he couldn’t possibly “measure up” to your fantasy credentials either.

Go back to saving the world one patient at a time, Rima;

you’re not ready to run with the big dogs.

WOW! This woman is dedicated to something, but it is very difficult to be sure what it is.

My feelings are not at all hurt. My feathers are not at all ruffled. My confidence is not at all shaken. But my curiosity

is very much aroused.

I do not (thank God) know Julie Belzeski, nor do I want to. What I do want to understand is, if she is not a bot:

How does one tell if this output is from a paid agitator, now known as a troll and, if not, What droves someone who is not being paid to embarrass him/herself like this in public?

After all, Julie says that her passionate “defense” of Means is not based on personal relationship or knowledge, so this is a pure (and puerile) outpouring of her own fantasy, admixed with bile and sulfuric acid (or maybe aqua regia). And her insults add nothing to the strength of that “defense”, since they are not shielding her favorite, but slinging ire and filth at me.

So here is where I would like some input: other than the obvious answers that she is not a real human or only one on the payroll of Insults R Us, Inc., what makes people behave like this, exposing this infantile, illogical and intensely embarrassing behavior to the entire world, permanently pasted to the to publicly viewable barn door, so to speak? Why aren’t people like this embarrassed to be caught out in public with their emotional clothing on backwards and upside down, their cognitive hair in a snarl, and their knickers most assuredly in a bizarre and very humiliating twist?

Is there actually more of this bizarre behavior since the COVID jabs? Is the chronic neurological inflammation and accelerated dementia they cause related to the discontrol and weirdness of this sort of behavior?

I would genuinely like to know my reader’s opinions on whether this strange and hostile behavior is actually more common or whether that is only an apparent decline of both civility and civilization.

Everyone except Julie, please do comment. Juile, please do not comment. Your comments are no longer welcome because they are totally unproductive.