Reiner Fuellmich (Germany), Tommy Robinson (UK), Ed Wackerman (US): These Men are Political Prisoners and These Men Are Your Brothers. Speech Must Be Free So We Can Be Free.
Dr Rima Truth Reports, Tuesday, 10/19/24 Livestream 6-8 PM Eastern Rumble.com/user/People For People 2022. Join us. Political punishment for truth telling must end.
Connie Shields substack is always timely. Turns out at 2:12 AM when I read it before going to bed for a few hours, it is super timely. On the Dr Rima Truth Reports podcast later today Elsa Scheider (Truth Report Substack) will be our guest speaking on this very topic, including Reiner Fuellmich and Ed Wackerman. You will want to listen to this vitally important bedrock issue.
Here is Connie’s outstanding discussion that ties the bits and pieces together very neatly:
Every globalist tyrant and every globalist tyrannical tool (UN, EU, WHO, WEF, IMF, etc.,) has recently and in the past called for a cure to the virus of free speech and stated that that pesky ole’ 1st Amendment is getting in the way. We don’t want or need no Stinkin’ First Amendment because it allows, indeed, even leads to disinformation, mis information and “mal information”.
That last is defined by the tyrants and wanna-be tyrants, as factual and correct information that conflicts with the official narrative.
All of this tyranny is directed by and implemented by the units of the UN, including WHO, and the UN itself. In the US you can prevail upon the US Congress to pass the vitally important Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act here: https://PreventGenocide2030.org. In Canada, you can prevail upon the Senate to kill the horrifyuingly draconian C-293 by visiting StopC-293.ca.
You and your thoughts and speech are in the cross hairs. You really need to listen to the Dr Rima Trith Reports live 6-8 PM Eastern or listen later. :isten live on Rumble.com at People For People 2022.
This is a critically important discussion that involves you and your freedom in every way you can interpret you that phrase.
Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack is a reader-supported publication. There is no paywall and never will be one. You can support this work and your health by visiting DrRima.Superpatch.com and experiencing for yourself the amazing results of drug-free, amazing vibro-tactic stimulation
Our inalienable rights are being alienated all over the place. Join us. Live listener can add questions and comments to the chat. We take them seriously. That way, you get to help shape the discussion on our Rumble live stream, brought to you by PeopleForPeople.Ning.com, a totally uncensored platform.
Good job, Connie!
And please recommend that other people subscribe to this free substack and to Connie Shield’s Unlock Alberta substack, as well.
Not only are these sub stacks focused on important information, news and commentary, they serve as a bulletin board and breaking news update system, replacing expensive and hard-to-predict-delivery emails, now increasingly heavily censored by ISP companies.
I think you're great Dr Laibow but I respectfully disagree that Tommy Robinson should be mentioned in the same breath/article as Reiner F. It's being uncovered that TR is a shill and actually controlled opposition whereas Dr F is a true hero and a patriot for all countries. I will send you a video if you'd like about TR to back up my claims.
These Congressmen and women I have sent the emails to, they don't even respond. The ones that do, respond with something on another topic. In France in 1792 in La Place du Carrousel, they just rolled out the National Razor for the political; dirtbags.