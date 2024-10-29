Connie Shields substack is always timely. Turns out at 2:12 AM when I read it before going to bed for a few hours, it is super timely. On the Dr Rima Truth Reports podcast later today Elsa Scheider (Truth Report Substack) will be our guest speaking on this very topic, including Reiner Fuellmich and Ed Wackerman. You will want to listen to this vitally important bedrock issue.

Here is Connie’s outstanding discussion that ties the bits and pieces together very neatly:

Every globalist tyrant and every globalist tyrannical tool (UN, EU, WHO, WEF, IMF, etc.,) has recently and in the past called for a cure to the virus of free speech and stated that that pesky ole’ 1st Amendment is getting in the way. We don’t want or need no Stinkin’ First Amendment because it allows, indeed, even leads to disinformation, mis information and “mal information”.

That last is defined by the tyrants and wanna-be tyrants, as factual and correct information that conflicts with the official narrative.

All of this tyranny is directed by and implemented by the units of the UN, including WHO, and the UN itself. In the US you can prevail upon the US Congress to pass the vitally important Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act here: https://PreventGenocide2030.org. In Canada, you can prevail upon the Senate to kill the horrifyuingly draconian C-293 by visiting StopC-293.ca.

You and your thoughts and speech are in the cross hairs. You really need to listen to the Dr Rima Trith Reports live 6-8 PM Eastern or listen later. :isten live on Rumble.com at People For People 2022.

This is a critically important discussion that involves you and your freedom in every way you can interpret you that phrase.

Our inalienable rights are being alienated all over the place. Join us. Live listener can add questions and comments to the chat. We take them seriously. That way, you get to help shape the discussion on our Rumble live stream, brought to you by PeopleForPeople.Ning.com, a totally uncensored platform.

Good job, Connie!

And please recommend that other people subscribe to this free substack and to Connie Shield’s Unlock Alberta substack, as well.

Not only are these sub stacks focused on important information, news and commentary, they serve as a bulletin board and breaking news update system, replacing expensive and hard-to-predict-delivery emails, now increasingly heavily censored by ISP companies.