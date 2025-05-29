Reiner Fuellmich’s Current Address:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. No stamps or money are allowed in envelopes and books or parcels are not allowed for Reiner to receive.

This is an appeal to each and every one of the people who see this substack: Reinter Fuellmich has uncovered truth and spoken it to the world. He was kidnapped from Mexico by Germany after being barred from returning to his home in the United States AND his home in Germany.

Lured to the Germany Embassy, he was abducted without a warrant or due process of any kind and held in a German prison under atrocious conditions for a horribly extended period while a kangaroo non-trial with multiple judicial and legal irregularities making a fair trial a total impossibility. These included not being permitted to introduce witnesses or evidence, being told by the judge that witnesses and evidence were unnecessary because he was going to find Reiner guilty no matter what was said or produced and other massive violations.

Ultimately, the hoped against, but foregone conclusion of a conviction for a non-crime based on false evidence and trumped-up charges was rendered and Reiner was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison.

His crime was uncovering, in a systematic fashion, the fraud and deceptions around all things COVID.

Please subscribe to Reiner’s substack, write to him, write about him and help support his loyal and loving wife, Inka.

He, and we, would do the same for you.

By the way, I had the privilege of testifying before Reiner’s inquiry commission and was honored to be included in that process.