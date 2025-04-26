Reiner Fuellmich has now been convicted by a deeply corrupted German Court and stands as a political prisoner. He is in jail for saying what you and I know to be true and continuing to say it regardless of the pressure to stop speaking that truth. What is that truth? That there was no pandemic and that the jabs are bioweapons meant to kill us. That the entire psyop called “COVID” was part of a world take over now proceeding rapidly.

You know that is true. Are you ready to stop telling the truth and protecting yourself and your loved ones from the monsters? Or are you ready to be mobilized by this atrocity against one of us, and one of the best of us, and end the domination and participation of the globalist scum in your life, your municipality, your State or Province, your nation, your health, your schools, your food, your lives?

What that means is, in practical terms, getting the country you live in out of the UN and getting ALL of the regulations, programs, policies, partnerships, etc., that come from and support the UN out of your world.

In the US that is relatively easy right now IF we take the necessary steps to force the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 through Congress and get President Trump to withdraw the US from the UN as he says he has withdrawn it from the WHO. He issued an Executive Order on February 4, 2025, directing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to advise him on which international organizations we should remain part of and which do not serve the US interests.

Let’s help make it clear that nothing about the UN serves US interests, or, at least, not the interests of We, the People. The interests served are those of the globalists. And those are NOT our interests.

Reiner’s immoral incarceration and conviction makes that more than abundantly clear.

Visit PreventGenocide2030.org and take the Action Item there to put that pressure on the Congress and the White House and share the link so your friends and colleagues can join you now. If you have been following the sham trial with which the German globalist lackeys have made a mockery not of Reiner, but of their own claim, to any legitimacy at all, you will be simultaneously unsurprised and deeply grieved by what happened on April 24, 2025.

With literally no regard for laws, justice, evidence, civil or criminal procedure or, least of all, political and human rights, Reiner Fuellmich was sentenced to a lengthy prison term by judges who refused to admit his evidence, his witnesses, the illegal nature of his kidnapping and international abduction, the open collusion between the prosecutor (more aptly called a “persecutor” and the deeply compromised witnessed, who did everything they could to break his will and now have convicted him of a civil matter using criminal punishment.

I must assume that his attorneys will file an appeal during the 5 day period allowed for that (once they have the written summary of judgement), but that is hardly the point.

Reiner has been kidnapped, falsely accused, falsely tried, falsely convicted and falsely sentenced to silence you and me, as well as Reiner.

We are supposed to quail at the threat to our well-being shown by the ruthless and lawless treatment of our man, our spokesperson, our investigator, our champion.

And we might be, if the stakes were not, literally, life and death. That is not hyperbole. That is factual. We are facing extinction as a species by the same people who orchestrated the utterly egregious violation of Reiner’s rights and common morality, basic decency, and the rule of both reason and law.

Here is a fine detailed account of the particulars, thanks once again to Elsa Schieder:

I urge you to read her stack.

I also urge you to do a couple of other things as well:

First, Reiner is a human being, and he needs to know that he is very much in our thoughts and our actions. Our support matters to him. I know because he has written back to me and that is quite clear. You can write to him here:

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelopes.

Second, I urge you to use the social media tool that we have (which was created to track and control us, but actually gives us some pretty powerful ways to reach each other) to share the fact that there is a problem, that the problem is globalism, and that the operational device implementing that globalism is the UN in all of its various guises. Share what is happening to Reiner. Share PreventGenocide2030.org

You and I must be the voices of truth and reason, and we must speak that truth and reason in our millions or all of us are susceptible to the oppression that Reiner is currently suffering.

Mass resistance through totally peaceful means requires masses of us resisting their lies and their distortions. Ignoring the problem increases their power.

And since their operational tool is the UN apparatus, we MUST dismantle that or there will be absolutely no impediment whatsoever to total suppression of any right we ever thought of having.

That is what we see in the clear and tragic case of what has happened to Reiner. Reiner is us. We are Reiner.

The last statistic I saw about suppression of speech and truth in the UK was that 17 people per week are being incarcerated for saying what they believe. That is a crime in the UK now if what you believe is not the official desired narrative.

That is why Reiner is in jail.

And that is totally consistent with the UN position on censorship: it is essential to maintain harmonious world governance.

Name another major threat to your well-being and your loved ones’ well-being and trace it back: All roads do not lead to Rome. They lead to the destructocrats who use the UN for their destruction of our and our very humanity

So instead of just letting them have at it until we have nothing at all left of ourselves, our morality, our society, our biology, our fertility, our dignity or our spiritual selves, it is time to take Reiner as our lesson and drive the invaders, the destroyers, out of our lives.

That means helping get the US out of the UN, which will weaken the system tremendously and open the path for restoration of rights and freedoms, if we are smart enough to see past the moment and grasp a future of freedom and hope instead of what the controlagarchs offer us, turning us into cowed and bio-digitally converged serfs.



