Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
2d

Thank you for keeping us informed about Reiner. Germany and England have fallen.

There are reasons not much different from Canada. We most definitely have not forgotten Reiner. We are clearly at war, truth tellers are openly incarcerated in Fascist regimes.

Turning up the heat in Germany must happen. German citizens must lead the charge though we can certainly keep the pressure on high. Will do whatever is possible. What has happened to Reiner is totally criminal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Percy Buery's avatar
Percy Buery
2d

Get the USA out of the United Nations, get the United Nations headquarters outside of the United States of America! NOW

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Rima E Laibow MD and others
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rima E Laibow MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture