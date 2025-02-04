Please read the interview with Reiner’s lawyer in Elsa Schieder’s substack, below. Elsa has been a wonderful source for continuing updates on Reiner Fuellmich’s continuing irrational and lawless ordeal at the hands of the German Republic. His crime, as far as I can tell, is telling the truth, loudly and inconveniently for a regime which wishes slavish and silent compliance will illegal, totalitarian oppression.

Here is Elsa’s stack. Please read it and write to Reiner to express your encouragement and support for his ordeal. Truly, he is a belle weather: what happens to him matters for each and every one of us who is willing to stand tall and speak truth.

(100) REINER FUELLMICH. A COURT DAY AT LAST! DAY 40. FEB 4, 2025

Reiner is wearing leg irons for us.

We must be the couriers of his truth for him.

Here is his address:



JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelopes.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2