Reiner Fuellmich was taken from Mexico to Germany, where he has been imprisoned and is being held, apparently without charges, without an international arrest warrant.

As I understand them, the assaults on his finances both in the United States and in Germany, the refusal of the US AND GERMANY to allow him entry when he was legally entitled to do so and the damaging financial misdeeds to which his funds have been subjected are as sketchy and peculiar as the events surrounding his arrest. It seems to me, based on what I now know, that the arrest is a government kidnap, and his financial status is the result of a government financial rape.

Friends and fellow freedom fighters, if it can happen to Reiner, it can happen to you. As a matter of fact, it has happened to me a number of times.

There is an office in the White House, initiated under Obama and continued by each subsequent SPiC (Sock Puppet in Charge), called Operation Choke Point.

Apparently separate from the similar IRS function about which Ron Paul, who has been its victim, as I have as well, this agency, using your tax dollars and mine, empties bank accounts, creates fraudulent debt, destroys credit, seizes pensions (Widows Allotments, Social Security Pensions, etc.), in order to cripple the ability of dissident voices to continue to dissent.

I have experience that personally multiple time. It is hardly fun. It is devastating and costs a LOT of money, time, attention and adrenal function to rectify. That is the whole point, of course.

I have never met Reiner, but we have spoken extensively electronically. Based on my experience of Reiner and my understanding of the forces arrayed against those of us actually doing the work of maintaining, sustaining and regaining freedom, I believe that Reiner is an innocent man who has been targeted because he is also an effective one.

Unless and until information presents itself which irrefutably alters that conviction, I am standing with Reiner Fuellmich as a political prisoner whose mistake was to make excuses for a rotten apple in the barrel on the grounds of compassion and kindness, and whose crime is being an effective attorney, using his skills for justice in a system devoted to mayhem, lies and murder, rather than justice.

Reiner, I stand with you.

