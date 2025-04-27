Adverse events in both those directly injected with COVID-19 “vaccines” and those who were not themselves injected but who have experienced symptoms from contact with the injected are a huge health problem world-wide.

While various strategies have been offered to help detox both the directly and the indirectly impacted, few rigorous laboratory tests have been conducted to determine what might be helpful with certainty.

I know a good deal about Nano Soma, the all-natural combination of three specific molecular weight polycosanol molecules and its impact on a wide variety of ills, ailments and conditions. In fact, I am a paid consultant to Magic Dichol, the family of companies that distributes Nano Soma and related products.

As the Principal Investigator in a rigorous clinical trial to determine what the impact of Nano Soma was when people taking it did not know if they were getting a placebo or the actual Nano Soma itself, I am excited for find out whether we have a useful tool for making the wide array of post vaccine problems that people are experiencing.

I designed a “gold standard” clinical trial: placebo controlled, double blind. That means that neither the subjects nor the investigator (me) or my helpers know who is receiving a two-week supply of test material (Nano Soma) and who is receiving the placebo.

Each participant will spray the study material into their mouth several times and day and record both their use of the material and their symptom levels and experiences.

Placebo and Nano Soma vials are packaged identically with a code on each bottle. Only the producing staff has the key to those codes, making the study double blind (subject and staff do now know who is getting what) and placebo controlled (subject and staff cannot guess who is using placebo and who is not).

Each participant will receive 4 spray bottles of the material for the study and at the conclusion of their two-week participation will receive a 1-month supply of Nano Soma as a thank you gift.

There is no other compensation for participants.

Would you like to participate? Please visit Home | NANO SOMA Clinical Trial Insights & Results, read the site, including the Informed Consent and Clinical Protocol and fill in the application so we can find a mutually convenient time to talk and if we go ahead with the trial, I will send you the study materials after we have gone over the Informed Consent form, answer your questions and tell you how to find the logs that you will fill in as a participant in the study.

Please pass this link, Home | NANO SOMA Clinical Trial Insights & Results, along to anyone suffering from jab related health issues who might be interested in becoming part of the study.

Oh, yes, an important fact: Nano Soma has no known toxicity.